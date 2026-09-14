This battle-hardened tank can only be obtained from the Guild Medal Exchange Shop, so make the most of him with our CookieRun: Crumble Tea Knight Cookie guide!

One inconspicuous cookie that often gets overlooked because of just how difficult it is to upgrade him is Tea Knight Cookie, and he sure brings the tea.

Tea Knight Cookie is a tank that can be incredibly strong under the right circumstances, but he can only be obtained from the Guild Medal Exchange Shop, which means you need to be in an active guild with lots of members, because that's the only way you will get anywhere close to getting the 4000 Medals required.

The cherry on top - he cannot be acquired from the gacha, so if you want to complete your collection, start looking at better guilds!

Now, let's take a look at how you build Tea Knight Cookie once you acquire him.

Element : Light

: Light Type : Tank

: Tank Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Battlemaster

Tea Knight Cookie's halberd grew heavier over the years, bearing the weight of all the comrades he lost along the way. But with that weight came unwavering strength, for he knew he could not retreat and put his comrades' sacrifices to waste, even as he stood alone on the battlefield. Within his heavy, silver armour lies a long-steeped desire and vow to never lose another Cookie again.Swings his halberd, dealing damage to enemies.

Jumps in place, striking down to deal damage to enemies, increasing his own DEF, and granting additional Boss DMG to allies in the Guild Conquest.

Cooldown: 10 sec

DMG Dealt: 120.8% / 127.2% / 133.6% / 140.8% / 148% / 155.2% of ATK

Knockback: 1.75

Effect Radius (Range): 1.25

DEF Increase: 10% / 20% / 30% / 40% / 50% / 60%

Boss DMG Increase: 45% / 50% / 55% / 60% / 65% / 70%

Duration: 8 / 8 / 8 / 10 / 10 / 10 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

You want to activate Tea Knight's Range synergy by deploying either Macaron Cookie Toothpaste Cookie or Cream Soda Cookie . He is a God-tier Cookie for Guild Conquest, even if he is not meta for any other content. Therefore, you want your Tea Knight Cookie's team to have this core:

All of these Cookies benefit from the Range synergy, and then you can deploy a few other Cookies to fill the missing synergies.

Best Sugar Runes for Tea Knight Cookie

DEF AMP

Skill Haste

Resistance Rate Increase

DMG Reduction

Focus Rate Increase

Look for any of the following Sugar Runes to further boost his defensive skills:

And to make sure that your entire lineup is in tip-top shape, why not grab all these extra resources from our CookieRun: Crumble codes?