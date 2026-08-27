Butter Tiger should be enough to convince you to keep this cookie in your kit. Let our CookieRun: Crumble Tiger Lily Cookie guide help you build her the right way!

Tiger Lily Cookie is one of the most underrated Cookies, and even though her damage doesn't even come close to that of some of the top-tier Cookies out there, the fact that she provides Volley Synergy is more than enough.

In Crumble, she's oftentimes used (even in the Arena) in main teams, not just as a placeholder - and if you're eager to learn how to build her, then you're in the right place.

Let's dive into Tiger Lily Cookie's guide!

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Tiger Pounce

A wild Cookie that can be found in the forests near the Hollyberry Kingdom. How did she end up living alone in the forest? Whatever the story may be, Tiger Lily Cookie could wish for nothing more. She's almost always found racing about freely with her dear friend, Butter Tiger, who is as good to her as family.Throws a spear, dealing damage to enemies.

Mounts Buttercream Tiger and grants Volley Synergy to nearby allies.

While in Tiger Rider state, deals damage to enemies with tiger claws.

Transformation Cooldown: 10 sec

Volley Synergy: 2 / 2 / 2 / 3 / 3 / 3

Synergy Range: 3

Transformation & Synergy Duration (Duration): 7 sec

Claw Attack Cooldown: 1 sec

Claw DMG: 88% / 92.6% / 97.5% / 102.6% / 108% / 113.7% of ATK

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Here's a perfectly functional Tiger Lily Cookie team you can use right away:

Best Sugar Runes for Tiger Lily Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

Skill Haste

Tiger Lily Cookie needs just a little bit of extra ATK - you can also go for some Skill Haste so she can cast the skill faster, but it's all up to you.

It goes without saying that you should claim all these CookieRun: Crumble codes too for some extra resources before heading out!