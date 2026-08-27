CookieRun: Crumble Herb Cookie guide
As a mere SR, our CookieRun: Crumble Herb Cookie guide is a bit more straightforward than some others.
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| CookieRun: Crumble
| CookieRun: Crumble
The simple plat-lover, Herb Cookie, is one of the most wholesome characters in the entire Cookingdom. He's a mere SR Support in Crumble, but even so, he's a staple cookie for several solid teams that don't require any TSSR Cookies.
He provides heals, keeping the entire team alive, and he also grants the Volley Synergy to Cookies like Pomegranate Cookie, Scorpion Cookie and many others.
Below, we'll take a look at the best Sugar Runes for Herb Cookie.
- Element: Grass
- Type: Support
- Rarity: SR
Cookie description:Herb Cookie possesses green freshness and warmth that puts those around him at ease. He enjoys basking in sunlight or listening to the raindrops together with his beloved plant friends. He is a Cookie who cherishes and never misses the precious moments of everyday life.
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Sunny GardenHeals nearby allies with herbs and grants Volley Synergy.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsHerb Cookie is a provider of Volley Synergy - he is a key provider for many solid Cookies out there, and he also benefits from the Rapid Fire synergy, granted by the powerful Pinot Noir Cookie.
- Herb Cookie
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician
- Scorpion Cookie
- Pinot Noir Cookie
- (+ others)
Best Sugar Runes for Herb CookieThe only stats you care about on Herb Cookie are Skill AMP and probably some Skill Haste too. You can also get some defensive stats to help him stay alive for longer.
- Skill AMP
- Resistance Rate
- Skill Haste
- Evasion Rate
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