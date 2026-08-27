As a mere SR, our CookieRun: Crumble Herb Cookie guide is a bit more straightforward than some others.

The simple plat-lover, Herb Cookie, is one of the most wholesome characters in the entire Cookingdom. He's a mere SR Support in Crumble, but even so, he's a staple cookie for several solid teams that don't require any TSSR Cookies.

He provides heals, keeping the entire team alive, and he also grants the Volley Synergy to Cookies like Pomegranate Cookie, Scorpion Cookie and many others.

Below, we'll take a look at the best Sugar Runes for Herb Cookie.

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Support

: Support Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Sunny Garden

Cooldown: 6.5 sec

HP Recovered: 31.6% / 33.3% / 35.1% / 36.9% / 38.8% / 40.8% of ATK

Healing Range: 2.5

Healing Count (Rapid Fire): 6

Volley Synergy: 1 / 1 / 1 / 2 / 2 / 2

Synergy Duration: 3.5 sec

Herb Cookie possesses green freshness and warmth that puts those around him at ease. He enjoys basking in sunlight or listening to the raindrops together with his beloved plant friends. He is a Cookie who cherishes and never misses the precious moments of everyday life.Heals nearby allies with herbs and grants Volley Synergy.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Herb Cookie is a provider of Volley Synergy - he is a key provider for many solid Cookies out there, and he also benefits from the Rapid Fire synergy, granted by the powerful Pinot Noir Cookie.

Best Sugar Runes for Herb Cookie

Skill AMP

Resistance Rate

Skill Haste

Evasion Rate

The only stats you care about on Herb Cookie are Skill AMP and probably some Skill Haste too. You can also get some defensive stats to help him stay alive for longer.