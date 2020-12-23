- Added a new code

Are you looking for the latest Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes? You're in luck! We've put together a complete list of OvenBreak codes so you can get your Rainbow Cube to fill regularly and always stay up-to-date with the latest releases.

Below you will find all the coupon codes released to date, ranked from the oldest to the latest. These coupon codes are typically valid for just a few days, so you should try to redeem them as soon as possible. The best way to do that is by checking our page regularly (every 2-3 days) since we do our best to keep it updated with the latest codes the moment they get released.

The latest Cookie Run: OvenBreak coupon codes

CHOOCHOOPRESENTS - 300 Rainbow Cubes (New!)

300 Rainbow Cubes HAPPY5THBIRTHDAY

5YEARSCOOKIERUN5

1021ROSELIVEGIFT

Expired

WOWCOOKIEFASHION

HAVEANICECHUSEOK

THEDRAGONSCASTLE

RUN2WISHFESTIVAL

WELCOMEBACKLILAC

GETREADY4SEASON6

THEFTINTHEMUSEUM

COOKIERUNTWITTER

HELLOWORLDIMALOE

HERECODEFROMME2U

COOKIECHICKENRUN

ROBOTVERSUSROBOT

COOKIEFOOLSDAYS2

JUSTLEAVEMEALONE

BEWAREOFDARKNESS

WEREWOLFWANGWANG

ENJOYYOURWEEKEND

CKIERUNTVSCOUPON

LETSWATCHTHESHOW

HIFOLLOWERSLOVEU

NEWYEARSMATTSHEA

SUNBACOOKIERUN24

021PLAYSTAYSAFE

AMAZINGKIWICOOK2

GRANDMASTERHOTEL

SUNBACOOKIERUN24

INSTACUBESFORYOU

COOKIERUNNTVLOVE

FIRSTCOOKIERUNTV

SWAMPS2COOKIERUN

How to redeem the coupon codes?

In order to redeem the codes, follow the three steps below:

Step 1: Open the Cookie Run: OvenBreak redemption page

Step 2: Type in your player ID, which you can find in your Player Profile (on the right side)

Step 3: Type in the 16-character code and hit Receive Prize

You should receive your rewards right away if you received the positive pop-up from the redemption page (that reads something like "Done! Rewards have been sent").

