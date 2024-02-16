Top 7 games like World of Warcraft you can play on mobile
A list of high-rated mobile games similar to World Of Warcraft.
- Since Blizzard isn't planning to release World of Warcraft on mobiles any time soon, we have decided to create a list of mobile games similar to WoW.
World Of Warcraft continues to sit high and mighty in the kingdom of MMORPGs despite having character models that could be compared to '90s action figures. There are many reasons why it continues to thrive, but some of the most obvious are a stylized appearance and a wide berth of fantasy lore that the average person could reasonably follow. The amount of information and data you have to keep track of the longer you play may become cumbersome, but if you've been playing it that long, you probably don't even notice it. Though, we shouldn't have to solely submit ourselves to the World Of Warcraft if we want a fun MMORPG experience.
One of the surprising facts that holds World Of Warcraft back is that it has yet to release a mobile port of itself. That's why we need to look to other lesser-known titles that have made an effort to be portably accessible. You'd be surprised how many dense online games have worked hard to put their content in the palm of your hand, albeit with mixed results. You'll need to have a strong device and an even stronger internet connection to play games like World of Warcraft, but after you see these entries, you may think that it's worth the investment.
1
Albion Online
If you're used to the chunky appearance of the WoW character models, then Albion Online may look like a step-down, but that's not the case. Sandbox Interactive GmbH has made an experience that is somewhere between WoW and RuneScape in terms of visuals while trying to follow the gameplay style of the former. Albion is a vast fantasy sandbox world where you can seek out adventure on your own or try to form a party with friends. You also have the opportunity to meet new players and make an adventuring team of stylish heroes while you enter giant map-spawning battles all for the sake of the materials you need for that pair of epic boots.
2
Black Desert Mobile
When it comes to MMORPGs, Black Desert is a title that continues to endure while at the same time seemingly scooting by in the background. It still has a large player base and PEARL ABYSS has tried to grow it by making Black Desert Mobile. You'll see very quickly that the game isn't restricted to a desert that is black and goes for a more realistic art style than some of its contemporaries. It makes for a more serious and dramatic adventure that still has a lot of colour and variety in terms of character design, the different classes in Black Desert Mobile, the multiple environments, and the monsters that you didn't expect to encounter. Maybe you'll meet others on your journey to find the Black Desert.
3
Frostborn: Coop Survival
If you're not exploring lands covered in fire, then you'll find yourself at the opposite end trying not to freeze to death. Frostborn by KEFIR has a reason for using such a title because it draws a lot of inspiration from Norse culture, lands, and mythology. You choose to join the Vikings as they not only fight against the chilling elements but the chilling presence of the undead as well. No matter what kind of Viking you choose to be, you'll stand a better of survival if you join forces with other warriors. Spend your downtime gathering resources and building defenses before heading out to plunder dangerous trap-filled dungeons.
4
Old School RuneScape
Of course, Runescape would be on this list, I mean, come on. Some can call this the original RPG and Jagex Games Studio wears that idea with pride as it calls its mobile game Old School Runescape. This and the original Alone In The Dark were childhood friends since all the character models look like art class figurines made of cardboard. That's part of its charm though and doesn't take away from the MMOs size. Considering all the skills available, you can fully customize your hero in appearance and playstyle. There are plenty of quests to undertake and an active community to join. If you ever get low on cha-ching, we have a money-making guide for Runescape.
5
Skylore
The sky's the limit for many of us but for Skylore, it's the base level. This could mean that the devs at TITULUM want you to feel that you can go even higher. This game looks like a mid-2000s flash game that had far more time and resources poured into it to help it find its place in the MMORPG genre. It feels like a combination of stylized chatrooms sort of like Second Life, but instead leaning hard into the fantasy adventure side of it all. The cartoony and vibrant appearance make it far more approachable but when you're actually in battle, you can get engaged in landing hits, using powerful skills, and helping out your party members.
6
Kakele Online
This list can't continue without including at least one pixel-art entry and the slot has been given to Kakele Online. The ViVa Games LLC team seems to be going for a top-down Zelda-style approach but with Terraria vibes mixed in and maybe a dash of classic Final Fantasy. The simplified visuals create more room for it to expand on other aspects. The world is vast with tons of different maps. There are hundreds of items to find and use in creative ways, and there's a surprising amount of character customisation. There's also an emphasis on big and difficult boss fights which will encourage you to make new friends or bug your current friends to get it and join your quest.
7
The Legend of Neverland
Who would've thought that Peter Pan's Playground would lend its name to a variety of other media including games? Well, now we're following The Legend Of Neverland by Ark Games Global because deep down, none of us want to grow up. This anime-style game that runs in the same circles as Genshin Impact has you running around the bright and lush world of Cabala in very elaborate outfits. When you aren't exploring in the field, you'll be fighting some unusual enemy types wherever you're standing on a battlefield. Take control, mount a mystical beast, and join other players in protecting magical nature. We have a guide for The Legend of Neverland if you're new that will probably be more than useful.
5 mobile games like Age of Empires