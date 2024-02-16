Top 7 games like World of Warcraft you can play on mobile

A list of high-rated mobile games similar to World Of Warcraft.

Since Blizzard isn't planning to release World of Warcraft on mobiles any time soon, we have decided to create a list of mobile games similar to WoW.

World Of Warcraft continues to sit high and mighty in the kingdom of MMORPGs despite having character models that could be compared to '90s action figures. There are many reasons why it continues to thrive, but some of the most obvious are a stylized appearance and a wide berth of fantasy lore that the average person could reasonably follow. The amount of information and data you have to keep track of the longer you play may become cumbersome, but if you've been playing it that long, you probably don't even notice it. Though, we shouldn't have to solely submit ourselves to the World Of Warcraft if we want a fun MMORPG experience.

One of the surprising facts that holds World Of Warcraft back is that it has yet to release a mobile port of itself. That's why we need to look to other lesser-known titles that have made an effort to be portably accessible. You'd be surprised how many dense online games have worked hard to put their content in the palm of your hand, albeit with mixed results. You'll need to have a strong device and an even stronger internet connection to play games like World of Warcraft, but after you see these entries, you may think that it's worth the investment.