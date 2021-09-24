Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Xingqiu guide! Xingqiu is the second son of the Guild Manager for the Feiyun Commerce Guild in Liyue, and a student in the ways of the Guhua Clan’s martial arts. He is a relatively polite individual but also has a mischievous side, as he is disorganized and his writing is bad enough to consider him illiterate.

He is quite wealthy but chooses to only use his wealth to solve problems that can’t be solved through reasoning alone. Xingqiu hopes to one day be a personification of the heroes he idolizes in the stories he reads, delivering justice to those who deserve it.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Xingqiu Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Hydro / SS Tier / 4* Rarity / Polearm

How to get Xingqiu

Genshin Impact Xingqiu Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Xingqiu has a fast rate of attack

His rain swords reduce damage and provide Hydro attacks and healing powers

Weaknesses

Takes a long while to cool down for his Skill or his Burst

Xingqiu’s base damage is pretty low

Best Build for Xingqiu in Genshin Impact

Xingqiu - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Emblem of Severed Fate

(2) Energy Recharge + 20%.

(4) Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

Sacrificial Sword

Base Attack: 41

41 Rating: 4*

4* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge + 13.3%

In Genshin Impact , Xingqiu is an incredibly fast polearm-wielding martial artist who has the ability to summon swords made from Hydro. Great as a support, his abilities make it easy to apply reactions and deliver continuous Hydro damage.

Best Party Members to match Xingqiu with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Xingqiu will be your DPS, as he has a decent output and can pair well with other characters. Use Sucrose to control mobs and help start reactions between characters. Diona is a great healer for this team, as she can heal and spread Cryo on the field. Chongyun is another great DPS to not only resonate with Diona, but he can help freeze enemies, making it easier to keep Xingqiu on the hunt.Xingqiu will serve as your main damage in this party, and Kaeya will be his partner in crime, helping freeze enemies and keeping the field safe to hack away at foes. Barbara will serve as the healer, as she also works well with Kaeya, thanks to the elemental resonance. Xiangling is a good backup to cause Vaporize and swap in when you need to give Xingqiu a break.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Guhua Style - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 46.6%

46.6% 2-Hit DMG 47.6%

47.6% 3-Hit DMG 28.6% + 28.6%

28.6% + 28.6% 4-Hit DMG 56%

5-Hit DMG 35.9% + 35.9%

35.9% + 35.9% Charged Attack DMG - 46.3% + 56.2%

- 46.3% + 56.2% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 20

- 20 Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128% / 160%

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen - Elemental Skill

Xingqiu performs twin strikes with his swords, dealing Hydro DMG. At the same time, this ability creates the maximum number of Rain Swords, which will orbit your active character.

The Rain Swords have the following properties:

When a character takes DMG, the Rain Sword will shatter, reducing the amount of DMG taken.

Increases the character's resistance to interruption.

20% of Xingqiu's Hydro DMG Bonus will be converted to additional DMG Reduction for the Rain Sword. The maximum amount of additional DMG Reduction that can be gained this way is 24%. The initial maximum number of Rain Swords is 3. Using this ability applies the Wet status to the character.

Skill DMG - 168% + 191%

Damage Reduction Ratio - 20%

- 20% Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 21s

Guhua Sword: Raincutter - Elemental Burst

Your active character's Normal Attacks will trigger consecutive sword rain attacks, dealing Hydro DMG.

Rain Swords will remain at the maximum number throughout the ability's duration.

Initiate Rainbow Bladework and fight using an illusory sword rain, while creating the maximum number of Rain Swords.

These effects carry over to other characters.

Sword Rain DMG - 54.3%

- 54.3% Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Hydropathic - 1st Ascension Passive

Blades Amidst Raindrops - 4th Ascension Passive

Flash of Genius - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Hilichurls):

Damaged Mask

Stained Mask

Ominous Mask

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Gold

Guide to Gold

Philosophies of Gold

When a Rain Sword is shattered or when its duration expires, it regenerates the current character's HP based on 6% of Xingqiu's Max HP.Xingqiu gains a 20% Hydro DMG Bonus.When Xingqiu crafts Character Talent Materials, he has a 25% chance to refund a portion of the crafting materials used.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):

Tail of Boreas

Constellations

The Scent Remained

Rainbow Upon the Azure Sky

Weaver of Verses

Evilsoother

Embrace of Rain

Hence, Call Them My Own Verses

Genshin Impact Xingqiu Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Silk Flower ×3

Varunada Lazurite Sliver ×1

Damaged Mask ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Silk Flower ×10

Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×3

Damaged Mask ×15

Cleansing Heart ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Silk Flower ×20

Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×6

Stained Mask ×12

Cleansing Heart ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Silk Flower ×20

Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×3

Stained Mask ×18

Cleansing Heart ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Silk Flower ×45

Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×6

Ominous Mask ×12

Cleansing Heart ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Silk Flower ×60

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone ×6

Ominous Mask ×24

Cleansing Heart ×20

Increases the maximum number of Rain Swords by 1.Extends the duration of Guhua Sword: Raincutter by 3s. Decreases the Hydro RES of opponents hit by sword rain attacks by 15% for 4s.Increases the Level of Guhua Sword: Raincutter by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Throughout the duration of Guhua Sword: Raincutter, the DMG dealt by Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen is increased by 50%.Increases the Level of Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Activating 2 of Guhua Sword: Raincutter's sword rain attacks greatly enhances the third sword rain attack. On hit, the third sword rain attack also regenerates 3 Energy for Xingqiu.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Xingqiu starts with 857 HP, 17 ATK, and 64 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Xingqiu is currently featured as a rate-up in the active banner, Drifting Luminescence, which runs from September 21st to October 12, 2021. He is also available in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.

