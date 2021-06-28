June 28th, 2021 - Updated Genshin Impact codes, added 2 new codes

If you're looking for the latest Genshin Impact codes, you came to the right place. Below you can find all the latest working promos for the game, as well as the previously released ones. If you've been playing Genshin Impact for a while, then you know just how important Primogems are, especially for f2p players!

Does Genshin Impact have codes?

You might have noticed that a lot of newer games have codes that the publishers (or developers) will share for free during the various events and significant dates. To answer it shortly: yes, they are real and they are being released since the game is out.

What are Genshin Impact codes?

Are the promo codes safe?

I want more Primogems!

The game itself has all kinds of promotional codes that are being released by developers every once in a while and they enable you to claim valuable rewards. You can bookmark this article and check it every once in a while to make sure you are up to date with the latest promo ones available.Well, we can only guarantee for the ones that are being released in this article, as they are all being tested prior to updating the page. So, make sure you are using relevant and official sources and you'll be fine!These Genshin Impact codes are a great way to get tons of free Primogems, Mora, and many other rewards depending on the code. Make sure you claim them before they expire because they also have quite a tight expiration date!

But before we dive into the code list, let me quickly explain how to redeem them, just in case you're new to the game!

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes step by step

Step 1: Create a miHoYo Account and then log into it.

Head to the Redeem Code page.

Select the server where you have created your account.

Select the character nickname where you want your rewards sent.

Type in the redemption code, and hit Redeem.

In order to be eligible for claiming the codes, you need to reach Adventure Rank 10. Otherwise, you can't redeem them.

You will receive your rewards via the in-game mail shortly!

Genshin Impact Active Codes to redeem

Active Genshin Impact codes

GenshinGalaxy - 10,000 Mora, 3 Monstadt Hashbrown, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 3 Northen Smoked Chicken

- 10,000 Mora, 3 Monstadt Hashbrown, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 3 Northen Smoked Chicken GS6ACJ775KNV - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

- 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems, 3x Hero’s Wit

- 50 Primogems, 3x Hero’s Wit GenshinEpic - 10,000 Mora, 3 Squirrel Fish, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore

Believed expired

GC9K7TE7HN

153YuSaenh - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP

- 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP TT7BVJNPL249 - Rewards: 60 Primogems

- Rewards: 60 Primogems GSIMPTQ125 - Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

Expired

UTNBBGSZ3NQM - 100 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

- 100 Primogems, 10,000 Mora 8A6ABHTH2N9Z - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit WTNTBYSZJNRD - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore SBNBUK67M37Z - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventurer’s Experience

- 30 Primogems, 5x Adventurer’s Experience Cuupmbjsvd - 50 Primogems

- 50 Primogems GENSHIN1006U - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - EU Server

- 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - EU Server GENSHIN1006A - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - NA Server

- 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - NA Server GENSHIN1006S - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP SEA Server

- 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP SEA Server GENSHIN0928E - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - EU Server

- 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - EU Server GENSHIN0928N - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - NA Server

- 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - NA Server GENSHIN0928A - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - SEA Server

- 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - SEA Server GenshinMHY0O - 30 Primogems - EU Server

- 30 Primogems - EU Server GenshinMHY0M - 30 Primogems - NA Server

- 30 Primogems - NA Server GenshinMHY0I - 30 Primogems - SEA Server

- 30 Primogems - SEA Server Genshin1111 - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

- 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora GenshinZHB30 - 160 Primogems

- 160 Primogems eATDgIXLD56 - 100 Primogems

- 100 Primogems 5KVeIbSxDUU - 100 Primogems

- 100 Primogems G3tQq6TOqmE - 100 Primogems

- 100 Primogems GOLNXLAKC58 - 50 Primogems

At the moment, these are all the active Genshin Impact codes you can use. Don't worry - they will add more in the future, so stay tuned for more upcoming ones!

Where can I find more of the Genshin Impact codes?

As most of them are being part of the events, our advice is to follow the official Facebook page official Twitter page or the official Discord channel . However, you can just bookmark us, as we are checking their social media daily, and we will have our article updated as soon as the new codes are out!

These are all the Genshin Impact codes currently available in the game! We'll keep you updated as soon as they release new ones, so stay tuned!

You can download the Genshin Impact from both Google Play Store and App Store, but you've probably done it before, or you wouldn't be here. Right?

And of course, don't forget to visit our tier list to learn what characters are currently in meta!

