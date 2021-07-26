Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Diona guide! Diona is a bartender at Cat’s Tail in Mondstadt, and it’s no wonder why, as she is a catgirl herself. While it would be assumed that she is in favour of the alcoholic beverages she serves, it couldn’t be any further from the truth: she despises them.

Having witnessed her dad’s change in demeanor, she desperately wants to overthrow the industry of which she is a part, but currently only holds a weak rebellion by serving terrible drinks. Unfortunately for her, a spring fairy blessed her, making all the drinks taste delicious as a result, completely nullifying her efforts.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Diona Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Cryo / S Tier / 4* Rarity / Bow

How to get Diona?

Genshin Impact Diona Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Diona's shield ability is great and she can help recover other members’ HP

Her Burst ability heals and provides a great setup for Cryo elemental reactions

Her Passive Talent helps make additional healing food

Weaknesses

Diona has a low base health and defense numbers

Best Build for Diona in Genshin Impact

Diona Guide - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Noblesse Oblige

Energy Recharge / HP% / Healing Bonus

Set Bonuses:

(2) Elemental Burst DMG + 20%

(4) Using an Elemental Burst increase all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack

Sacrificial Bow

Base Attack: 44

44 Rating: 4*

4* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 6.7%

Skill: Composed After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s

How to Obtain: Gacha

In Genshin Impact , Diona is a Cryo bow user and her abilities can be paired with other elements to really help her do her best. When using her Burst ability, you’ll get strong AoE healing that can help keep your heavy hitters in the fight.You can obtain Diona in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Since Diona’s shields help out the rest of your party, it’s wise to go with the Sacrificial Bow weapon to boost your Cryo DMG and have your shield scale with your HP. Additionally, using the Noblesse Oblige artifact set will boost your Elemental Burst and the rest of the party’s ATK, so you can deliver heavy blows while still in cover.Clear Pool & Mountain Cavern Domain reward

Best Party Members to match Diona with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

In Genshin Impact, Diona is great as your team’s Support, with her ability to add Cryo with her Skill and using her shield to deflect damage. Venti is a great addition for Support to group enemies and combine his Anemo with Diona’s Cryo to create Swirl reactions.

Diluc can be used for DPS, use him after Diona’s Skill to create Melt reactions. Yanfei is a great sub-DPS who allows you to distance yourself from your foes and boosts the Pyro in your team for additional resonance.

F2P Team

Diona is great to throw into any team as her shield, healing, and reactions offer much needed boost to any team members you pair her with. Xiangling can be used for your DPS as she offers great physical attacks and Pyro.

When combined with Amber, Xiangling and her offer Pyro resonance and Amber’s Skill gives great crowd control with groups of enemies. Lisa is perfect for some additional support, as she can help boost Elemental Reactions and her Burst will do some Electro damage for as long as it’s on the field.

Genshin Impact Diona Talents / Skills / Passive

Katzlein Style - Normal Attack

Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo DMG.

Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Skill Attributes:

1-Hit DMG 36.1%

2-Hit DMG 33.5%

3-Hit DMG 45.6%

4-Hit DMG 43.0%

5-Hit DMG 53.8%

Aimed Shot - 43.9%

- 43.9% Fully-Charged Aimed Shot - 124%

- 124% Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114% / 142%

Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Icy Paws - Elemental Skill

Press

Fires an Icy Paw that deals Cryo DMG to opponents and forms a shield on hit. The shield's DMG absorption scales are based on Diona's Max HP, and its duration scales off the number of Icy Paws that hit their target.

Rapidly fires off 2 Icy Paws.

Hold

Dashes back quickly before firing five Icy Paws. The shield created by a Hold attack will gain a 75% DMG absorption Bonus.

The shield has a 250% Cryo DMG Absorption Bonus and will cause your active character to become affected by Cryo at the point of formation for a short duration.

Icy Paw DMG - 41.9% per paw

- 41.9% per paw Base Shield DMG Absorption - 7.2% max HP + 693

- 7.2% max HP + 693 Duration - 1.8s per paw

- 1.8s per paw Press CD -6.0s

-6.0s Hold CD 15s

Signature Mix - Elemental Burst

Tosses out a special cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE.

Every 2 seconds, for 12 seconds, Drunken Mist:

Deals Cryo DMG to opponents within the field.

Regenerates the HP of characters within the field.

Skill Attributes

Skill DMG 80%

80% Continuous Field DMG 52.6%

52.6% HP Regen Over Time - 5.34% max HP + 513

- 5.34% max HP + 513 Duration 12.0s

12.0s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Cat Tail Secret Menu - 1st Ascension Passive

Drunkards' Farce - 4th Ascension Passive

Complimentary Bar Food - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Ranged Hilichurls):

Firm Arrowhead

Sharp Arrowhead

Weathered Arrowhead

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Freedom

Guide to Freedom

Philosophies of Freedom

Characters shielded by Icy Paws have their Movement SPD increased by 10% and their Stamina Consumption decreased by 10%.Opponents who enter the AoE of Signature Mix have a 10% decreased ATK for 15s.When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a dish with restorative effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Childe Challenge):

Shard of Foul Legacy

Constellations

A Lingering Flavor

Shaken, Not Purred

A-Another Round?

Wine Industry Slayer

Double Shot, On The Rocks

Cat's Tail Closing Time

Increases Incoming Healing Bonus by 30% when HP falls below or is equal to 50%.

Elemental Mastery increased by 200 when HP is above 50%.

Genshin Impact Diona Ascensions costs

Phase 1

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Calla Lily ×3

Shivada Jade Sliver ×1

Firm Arrowhead ×3

Phase 2

Lv.40→Lv.50

Calla Lily ×10

Shivada Jade Fragment ×3

Firm Arrowhead ×15

Hoarfrost Core ×2

Phase 3

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Calla Lily ×20

Shivada Jade Fragment ×6

Sharp Arrowhead ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×4

Phase 4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Calla Lily ×20

Shivada Jade Chunk ×3

Sharp Arrowhead ×18

Hoarfrost Core ×8

Phase 5

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Calla Lily ×45

Shivada Jade Chunk ×6

Weathered Arrowhead ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×12

Phase 6 (MAX)

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Calla Lily ×60

Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6

Weathered Arrowhead ×24

Hoarfrost Core ×20

Regenerates 15 Energy for Diona after the effects of Signature Mix end.Increases Icy Paws' DMG by 15%, and increases its shield's DMG Absorption by 15%. Additionally, when paws hit their targets, creates a shield for other nearby characters on the field with 50% of the Icy Paws shield's DMG Absorption for 5s.Increases the Level of Signature Mix by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Within the radius of Signature Mix, Diona's charge time for aimed shots is reduced by 60%.Increases the Level of Icy Paws by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Characters within Signature Mix's radius will gain the following effects based on their HP amounts:

Base Stats

At Level 1, Diona starts with 802 HP, 18 ATK, and 50 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Diona can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available. With this, we're closing off the Genshin Impact's Diona guide!

