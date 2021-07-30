Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Kaeya guide! Kaeya is the Calgary Captain of the Knights of Favonius. As an aide to Grand Master Jean, he is expected to be trustworthy and confident, but he tends to get overly dramatic at times and certainly has a mischievous side.

Willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done, he basks in the thrill of a challenge but also takes pleasure in seeing others hesitate in stressful scenarios, just as much as he enjoys seeing fear in his enemies’ eyes.

In the Kaeya guide below you will find the following features.

Character Appearance

Genshi Impact Kaeya Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Cryo / B Tier / 4* Rarity / Sword

How to get Kaeya?

Genshin Impact Kaeya Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Kaeya’s Burst stays on the field after changing teammates

His Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst have quick cooldowns

Weaknesses

Kaeya’s Elemental Skill has a small AoE

He doesn’t fit well in many teams due to his Passive Skills

Best Build for Kaeya in Genshin Impact

Kaeya guide - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Blizzard Strayer

ATK% / ATK% / CRIT DMG

Set Bonuses:

(2) Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

(4) When a character attacks an enemy affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the enemy is Frozen, the CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Skyward Sword

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge + 12%

Skill: Sky-piercing Fang CRIT Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using an Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and increases the DMG of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s.

How to Obtain: Gacha

In Genshin Impact , Kaeya is a Cryo-bearing sword user who likes to keep his friends close and his enemies frozen. Kaeya’s Burst attack allows him to summon icicles that revolve around him that persist on the field, even when you switch characters.By completing the Prologue, Act I during the quest Crash Course. You can obtain Kaeya in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Kaeya works best as a sub-DPS with the Skyward Blade weapon to increase his CRIT, his movement speed, and his DMG output. Pair this with the Blizzard Strayer artifact set to increase his Cryo DMG and do even more CRIT when enemies are frozen or already damaged by Cryo.Peak of Vindagnyr Domain reward

Best Party Members to match Kaeya with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Kaeya should be used mostly for reactions, as he can apply Cryo to enemies and his Burst and Skill are almost always ready. Venti can be great to control mobs and can make it easier for other characters to create reactions from. Diluc will work best as a DPS, especially when causing Melt after first using Cryo. Bennett will round out the team with healing and boost Melt reactions.Kaeya will be the main DPS here but will require some other elements to really do maximum damage with combos. Xiangling can help with the Melt reaction and do additional damage. Pick the Anemo version of the Traveler for Swirl and to spread reactions around. Barbara will serve as the healer and can help activate Frozen reactions, thanks to Kaeya.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Ceremonial Bladework - Normal Attack

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Skill Attributes:

1-Hit DMG 53.8%

2-Hit DMG 51.7%

3-Hit DMG 65.3%

4-Hit DMG 70.9%

5-Hit DMG 88.2%

Charged Attack DMG - 55% + 73.1

- 55% + 73.1 Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 20

- 20 Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128%/160%

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Frostgnaw - Elemental Skill

Skill DMG - 191%

- 191% CD 6s

Unleashes a frigid blast, dealing Cryo DMG to enemies in front of Kaeya.

Glacial Waltz - Elemental Burst

Skill Attributes

Skill DMG - 77.6%

- 77.6% CD - 20s

- 20s Duration - 8s

- 8s Energy Cost - 60

Coalescing the frost in the air, Kaeya summons 3 icicles that revolve around him. These icicles will follow the character around and deal Cryo DMG to enemies in their path for so long as they persist.

Cold-Blooded Strike - 1st Ascension Passive

Heart of the Abyss - 4th Ascension Passive

Hidden Strength - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Treasure Hunters):

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Silver Raven Insignia

Golden Raven Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Ballad

Guide to Ballad

Philosophies of Ballad

Every hit with Frostgnaw regenerates HP for Kaeya equal to 15% of his ATK.Enemies Frozen by Frostgnaw will drop additional Elemental Particles. Frostgnaw may only produce a maximum of 2 additional Elemental Particles per use.Decreases all-party members' sprinting Stamina consumption by 20%

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):

Constellations

Excellent Blood

Never-Ending Perfomance

Dance of Frost

Increases the Level of Frostgnaw by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Frozen Kiss

Triggers automatically when Kaeya's HP falls below 20%:

Creates a shield that absorbs damage equal to 30% of Kaeya's Max HP. Lasts for 20s.

This shield absorbs Cryo DMG with 250% efficiency.

Can only occur once every 60s.

Frostbiting Embrace

Increases the Level of Glacial Waltz by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Spirit Locket of Boreas The CRIT Rate of Kaeya's Normal and Charge Attacks against enemies affected by Cryo is increased by 15%.Every time Glacial Waltz defeats an enemy during its duration, its duration is increased by 2.5s, up to a maximum of 15s.

Glacial Whirlwind

Genshin Impact Kaeya Ascensions costs

Phase 1

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Calla Lily ×3

Shivada Jade Sliver ×1

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×3

Phase 2

Lv.40→Lv.50

Calla Lily ×10

Shivada Jade Fragment ×3

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×15

Hoarfrost Core ×2

Phase 3

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Calla Lily ×20

Shivada Jade Fragment ×6

Silver Raven Insignia ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×4

Phase 4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Calla Lily ×20

Shivada Jade Chunk ×3

Silver Raven Insignia ×18

Hoarfrost Core ×8

Phase 5

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Calla Lily ×45

Shivada Jade Chunk ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×12

Phase 6 (MAX)

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Calla Lily ×60

Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×24

Hoarfrost Core ×20

Glacial Waltz will generate 1 additional icicle and will regenerate 15 Energy when cast.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Kaeya starts with 976 HP, 19 ATK, and 66 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

In Genshin Impact Kaeya can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

