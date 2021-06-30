Welcome to Pocket Gamers' detailed Genshin Impact Chongyun guide! Chongyun is a young exorcist that operates out of Liyue, with abilities that stem from a strong yang spirit. He has a positive outlook on life and a penchant for sweets that goes against his typically stoic personality. Although he is responsible for outing spirits through exorcism, he has yet to see or disperse one due to them running away in fear from his very presence.

Character Appearance

Chongyun Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Cryo / B Tier / 4* Rarity / Claymore

How to get Chongyun

Genshin Impact Chongyun Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Chongyun’s Elemental Skill can turn all party member’s melee attacks into Cryo attacks

If you use Chongyun’s Skill on water, you can freeze the water to walk across it

Weaknesses

In order to do sufficient damage, you need to activate Chongyun’s Skill

He’s one of the slower characters when it comes to Normal attacks

Best Build for Chongyun in Genshin Impact

Chongyun - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Blizzard Strayer

ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT DMG

Set Bonuses:

(2) Cryo DMG Bonus + 15%

(4) When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%

Skyward Pride

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 8%

Skill: Increases all DMG dealt by +8%. After activating Elemental Burst, normal and charge attacks unleash a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK DMG to opponents in its path. Lasts 20 seconds or 8 vacuum blades.

Peak of Vindagnyr Domain reward

How to Obtain: Gacha

Best Party Members to match Chongyun with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

Talents / Skills / Passive

Demonbane - Normal Attack

Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous swirling attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Skill Attributes:

1-Hit DMG 70%

2-Hit DMG 63.1%

3-Hit DMG 80.3%

4-Hit DMG 101%

Charged Attack Spinning DMG - 56.3%

- 56.3% Charge Attack Final DMG - 102%

- 102% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 40

- 40 Max Duration - 5s

- 5s Plunge DMG - 74.6%

- 74.6% Low/High Plunge DMG - 149% / 186%

Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Spirit Blade - Chonghua's Layered Frost - Elemental Skill

Chongyun strikes the ground with his greatsword, causing a Cryo explosion in a circular AoE in front of him that deals Cryo DMG.

After a short delay, the cold air created by the Cryo explosion will coalesce into a Chonghua Frost Field, within which all DMG done through Normal and Charged Attack by Sword, Claymore, and Polearm-wielding characters will be converted to Cryo DMG.

Skill DMG - 172%

- 172% Delay 2s

2s Duration 10s

10s CD 15s

Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star - Elemental Burst

Performing the secret hand seals, Chongyun summons 3 giant spirit blades in mid-air that fall to the earth one by one after a short delay, each exploding as they hit the ground.

When the spirit blades explode, they will deal AoE Cryo DMG and launch enemies.

Skill Attributes

Skill DMG 142%

142% CD - 12s

- 12s Energy Cost - 40

Steady Breathing - 1st Ascension Passive

Rimechaser Blade - 4th Ascension Passive

Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters within the field created by Spirit Blade - Chonghua's Layered Frost have their Normal Attack SPD increased by 8%.

Enemies hit by this blade will have their Cryo RES decreased by 10% for 8s.

Gallant Journey - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Hilichurls):

Damaged Mask

Stained Mask

Ominous Mask

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Diligence

Guide to Diligence

Philosophies of Diligence

When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, the time consumed is reduced by 25%

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin):

Constellations

Ice Unleashed

Atmospheric Revolution

Cloudburst

The last attack of Chongyun's Normal Attack combo releases 3 ice blades. Each blade deals 50% of Chongyun's ATK as Cryo DMG to all enemies in its path.

Atmospheric Revolution

Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts cast within the Frost Field created by Spirit Blade - Chonghua's Layered Frost have their CD time decreased by 15%.

Cloudburst

Increases the Level of Spirit Blade - Cloud-parting Star by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Frozen Skies

Chongyun regenerates 1 Energy every time he hits an enemy affected by Cold or Frozen status effects.

This effect can only occur once every 2s.

The True Path

Increases the level of Spirit Blade - Chongyun's Layered Frost by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Rally of Four Blades

Spirit Blade - Cloud-parting Star deals 15% more DMG to enemies with a lower percentage of their Max HP remaining than Chongyun.

This skill will also summon 1 additional spirit blade.

Genshin Impact Chongyun Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Cor Lapis ×3

Shivada Jade Sliver ×1

Damaged Mask ×3

Phase 2

Lv.40→Lv.50

Cor Lapis ×10

Shivada Jade Fragment ×3

Damaged Mask ×15

Hoarfrost Core ×2

Phase 3

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Cor Lapis ×20

Shivada Jade Fragment ×6

Stained Mask ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×4

Phase 4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Cor Lapis ×20

Shivada Jade Chunk ×3

Stained Mask ×18

Hoarfrost Core ×8

Phase 5

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Cor Lapis ×45

Shivada Jade Chunk ×6

Ominous Mask ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×12

Phase 6 (MAX)

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Cor Lapis ×60

Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6

Ominous Mask ×24

Hoarfrost Core ×20

Base Stats

Wishes / Availability

At Level 1, Chongyun starts with 1,003 HP, 19 ATK, and 54 DEF.Chongyun can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

