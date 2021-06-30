Welcome to Pocket Gamers' detailed Genshin Impact Chongyun guide! Chongyun is a young exorcist that operates out of Liyue, with abilities that stem from a strong yang spirit. He has a positive outlook on life and a penchant for sweets that goes against his typically stoic personality. Although he is responsible for outing spirits through exorcism, he has yet to see or disperse one due to them running away in fear from his very presence.
Character Appearance
Chongyun Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Cryo / B Tier / 4* Rarity / ClaymoreIn Genshin Impact, Chongyun is a strong Claymore user whose attacks push enemies back. His Elemental Skill turns all characters’ melee attacks into Cryo element attacks, which can set up some reactions quickly.
How to get ChongyunYou can obtain Chongyun in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation.
Genshin Impact Chongyun Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- Chongyun’s Elemental Skill can turn all party member’s melee attacks into Cryo attacks
- If you use Chongyun’s Skill on water, you can freeze the water to walk across it
Weaknesses
- In order to do sufficient damage, you need to activate Chongyun’s Skill
- He’s one of the slower characters when it comes to Normal attacks
Best Build for Chongyun in Genshin ImpactIf you’re looking to have the best Chongyun build possible, use a Skyward Pride weapon to amplify his damage and throw out some vacuum blades. Choose the Blizzard Strayer artifact set to magnify your Cryo damage significantly.
Chongyun - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Blizzard Strayer
ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT DMG
Set Bonuses:
- (2) Cryo DMG Bonus + 15%
- (4) When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%
Skyward Pride
- Base Attack: 48
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 8%
Skill: Increases all DMG dealt by +8%. After activating Elemental Burst, normal and charge attacks unleash a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK DMG to opponents in its path. Lasts 20 seconds or 8 vacuum blades.
How to Obtain: Gacha
Best Party Members to match Chongyun with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Chongyun can turn any of his party character’s attacks into Cryo, which pairs well with Klee to make Melt reactions and doesn’t have physical damage so she avoids his passive. Use Venti as your support to keep enemies grouped and use his Burst often to help spread reactions. Fischl can use Oz to cause reactions, such as Overload or Superconduct which will debuff enemies and make fights easier.
F2P TeamUse Chongyun to spread Cryo and do damage, while Amber can be used to control enemies with her taunt and Burst to spread some Pyro to do Melt reactions. Xiangling’s Elemental Skill, Gouba, can spread Pyro on the field and her Pyro abilities give resonance with Amber’s. Use Diona as support as she can help by spreading out Cryo damage and her resonance with Chongyun adds more towards CRIT rates.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Demonbane - Normal AttackNormal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.
Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous swirling attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.
Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 70%
- 2-Hit DMG 63.1%
- 3-Hit DMG 80.3%
- 4-Hit DMG 101%
- Charged Attack Spinning DMG - 56.3%
- Charge Attack Final DMG - 102%
- Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 40
- Max Duration - 5s
- Plunge DMG - 74.6%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 149% / 186%
Spirit Blade - Chonghua's Layered Frost - Elemental SkillChongyun strikes the ground with his greatsword, causing a Cryo explosion in a circular AoE in front of him that deals Cryo DMG.
After a short delay, the cold air created by the Cryo explosion will coalesce into a Chonghua Frost Field, within which all DMG done through Normal and Charged Attack by Sword, Claymore, and Polearm-wielding characters will be converted to Cryo DMG.
- Skill DMG - 172%
- Delay 2s
- Duration 10s
- CD 15s
Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star - Elemental BurstPerforming the secret hand seals, Chongyun summons 3 giant spirit blades in mid-air that fall to the earth one by one after a short delay, each exploding as they hit the ground.
When the spirit blades explode, they will deal AoE Cryo DMG and launch enemies.
Skill Attributes
- Skill DMG 142%
- CD - 12s
- Energy Cost - 40
Steady Breathing - 1st Ascension PassiveSword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters within the field created by Spirit Blade - Chonghua's Layered Frost have their Normal Attack SPD increased by 8%.
Rimechaser Blade - 4th Ascension PassiveWhen the field created by Spirit Blade: Chonghua's Layered Frost disappears, another spirit blade will be summoned to strike nearby enemies, dealing 100% of Chonghua's Layered Frost's Skill DMG as AoE Cryo DMG.
Enemies hit by this blade will have their Cryo RES decreased by 10% for 8s.
Gallant Journey - Unlocked AutomaticallyWhen dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, the time consumed is reduced by 25%
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Hilichurls):
- Damaged Mask
- Stained Mask
- Ominous Mask
Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Diligence
- Guide to Diligence
- Philosophies of Diligence
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin):Dvalin’s Sigh
Constellations
Ice UnleashedThe last attack of Chongyun's Normal Attack combo releases 3 ice blades. Each blade deals 50% of Chongyun's ATK as Cryo DMG to all enemies in its path.
Atmospheric RevolutionElemental Skills and Elemental Bursts cast within the Frost Field created by Spirit Blade - Chongyun's Layered Frost have their CD time decreased by 15%.
CloudburstIncreases the Level of Spirit Blade - Cloud-parting Star by 3.
Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Frozen SkiesChongyun regenerates 1 Energy every time he hits an enemy affected by Cold or Frozen status effects.
This effect can only occur once every 2s.
The True PathIncreases the level of Spirit Blade - Chongyun's Layered Frost by 3.
Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Rally of Four BladesSpirit Blade - Cloud-parting Star deals 15% more DMG to enemies with a lower percentage of their Max HP remaining than Chongyun.
This skill will also summon 1 additional spirit blade.
Genshin Impact Chongyun Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Cor Lapis ×3
- Shivada Jade Sliver ×1
- Damaged Mask ×3
Phase 2
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Cor Lapis ×10
- Shivada Jade Fragment ×3
- Damaged Mask ×15
- Hoarfrost Core ×2
Phase 3
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Cor Lapis ×20
- Shivada Jade Fragment ×6
- Stained Mask ×12
- Hoarfrost Core ×4
Phase 4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Cor Lapis ×20
- Shivada Jade Chunk ×3
- Stained Mask ×18
- Hoarfrost Core ×8
Phase 5
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Cor Lapis ×45
- Shivada Jade Chunk ×6
- Ominous Mask ×12
- Hoarfrost Core ×12
Phase 6 (MAX)
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Cor Lapis ×60
- Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6
- Ominous Mask ×24
- Hoarfrost Core ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Chongyun starts with 1,003 HP, 19 ATK, and 54 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilityChongyun can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.
You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Chongyun performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!
