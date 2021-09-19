Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Xiangling guide! Xiangling is a renowned chef from Liyue, who is currently the Head Chef of the Wanmin Restaurant. Xiangling’s father taught her how to cook, and she often loves to experiment with new ingredients and recipes, including some that others might find gross.

Due to her unconventional ways of cooking, she has become highly acclaimed in both Mondstadt and Liyue. Xiangling doesn’t do what she does for Mora, however, as she will cook just to see a smile on a customer’s face.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Xiangling Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Pyro / S Tier / 4* Rarity / Polearm

How to get Xiangling

Genshin Impact Xiangling Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Her Burst reaches pretty far and stays on the field

Xiangling has high attack speed

Weaknesses

Gouba can be difficult to aim properly

Gouba also takes a moment to attack again and is not a constant source of Pyro damage

Best Build for Xiangling in Genshin Impact

Xiangling - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Crimson Witch of Flames

(2) Gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus.

(4) Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Skyward Spine

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 8%

In Genshin Impact , Xiangling is a strong Polearm-wielding Pyro user who has one of the fastest attacks in the game. Her Burst is a great tool for not only doing AoE Pyro damage but setting up for others to switch in and cause reactions.You can easily obtain Xiangling by reaching Adventure Rank 20 and completing Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss Challenge. She is also available in the standard wish banner, Wanderlust Invocation, and is featured in 4 of the Event Wishes. Xiangling is great for DPS, as she not only has strong Pyro attacks but dishes out a lot of Physical DMG. You can choose which way you want to play her, which makes her versatile. If you use the Skyward Spine polearm, you can increase her speed even further, plus amplify her CRIT rate. Use the Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set to add a significant boost to her Pyro DMG output.Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain reward.Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Xiangling with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Xiangling is a strong DPS with fierce, fast flurries of attacks, who can choose to focus on her Pyro abilities or her Physical attacks. Use Bennett to heal and resonate with Xiangling for even more boost. Sucrose can help the team by grouping enemies and offer opportunities to add combos to her Anemo attacks. Rosaria is a good choice for this team, as her ability to cause the reaction Melt when you combine her Cryo with Pyro is a great reaction to keep spreading.Xiangling is your DPS on this team, staying on the field the majority of the time. Barbara can help keep her HP up with her healing abilities, plus she can work with Xiangling to activate Vaporize. Use Amber to boost Pyro resonance and attack from a distance. Kaeya is another great addition, as he can use his Cryo to cause Melt and can provide additional damage support when Xiangling is off the field.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Dough-Fu - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 42.1%

42.1% 2-Hit DMG 42.1%

42.1% 3-Hit DMG 26.1% + 26.1%

26.1% + 26.1% 4-Hit DMG 14.1% x 4

5-Hit DMG 71%

71% Charged Attack DMG - 122%

- 122% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 25

- 25 Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128% / 160%

Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Guoba Attack - Elemental Skill

Flame DMG - 111%

CD - 12s

Summons Guoba the Panda. Guoba continuously breathes fire at the enemy, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

Pyronado - Elemental Burst

Displaying her mastery over both fire and polearms, Xiangling sends a Pyronado whirling around her.

The Pyronado will move with your character for so long as the ability persists, dealing Pyro DMG to all enemies in its path.

1-Hit Swing DMG - 72%

- 72% 2-Hit Swing DMG - 88%

- 88% 3-Hit Swing DMG - 110%

- 110% Duration - 10s

- 10s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Crossfire - 1st Ascension Passive

Beware, It’s Super Hot! - 4th Ascension Passive

Chef de Cuisine - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Slimes):

Slime Condensate

Slime Secretions

Slime Concentrate

Acquired from Domains (Thursday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Diligence

Guide to Diligence

Philosophies of Diligence

Increases the flame range of Guoba by 20%.When Guoba Attack's effect ends, Guoba leaves a chili pepper on the spot where it disappeared. Picking up a chili pepper increases ATK by 10% for 10s.When Xiangling cooks an ATK-boosting dish perfectly, she has a 12% chance to receive double the product.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin Challenge):

Dvalin’s Claw

Constellations

Crispy Outside, Tender Inside

Oil Meets Fire

Deepfry

Slowbake

Guoba Mad

Condensed Pyronado

Genshin Impact Xiangling Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Jueyun Chili ×3

Agnidus Agate Sliver ×1

Slime Condensate ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Jueyun Chili ×10

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×3

Slime Condensate ×15

Everflame Seed ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Jueyun Chili ×20

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×6

Slime Secretions ×12

Everflame Seed ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Jueyun Chili ×20

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×3

Slime Secretions ×18

Everflame Seed ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Jueyun Chili ×45

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×6

Slime Concentrate ×12

Everflame Seed ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Jueyun Chili ×60

Agnidus Agate Gemstone ×6

Slime Concentrate ×24

Everflame Seed ×20

Enemies hit by Guoba's attacks have their Pyro RES reduced by 15% for 6s.The last attack in a Normal Attack sequence applies the Implode status onto the enemy for 2s. An explosion will occur once this duration ends, dealing 75% of Xiangling's ATK as AoE Pyro DMG.Increases the Level of Pyronado by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Pyronado's duration is increased by 40%.Increases the Level of Guoba Attack by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.For the duration of Pyronado, all party members receive a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Xiangling starts with 912 HP, 19 ATK, and 56 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Xiangling can be obtained in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation. She is also featured in the Spiral Abyss Event - People’s Choice.

