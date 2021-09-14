Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Sucrose guide! Sucrose is the assistant to Albedo, the head alchemist for the Knights of Favonius. Not only does she love experimenting, but she spends an extensive amount of time researching alchemy, becoming quickly bored when she is not in the middle of a new study. Sucrose is a shy girl and finds it hard to communicate with others.
In the Sucrose guide below you will find the following features:
- General Info & how to get Sucrose
- Strengths & Weaknesses
- Best Build (Artifacts & Weapons)
- Best Party Members for Sucrose
- Talents / Skills / Passive
- Talent Leveling Materials
- Constellations
- Ascensions costs
- Sucrose Wishes / Availability
Character Appearance
Sucrose Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Anemo / S Tier / 4* Rarity / CatalystIn Genshin Impact, Sucrose is a versatile character who can use Support but also deal some crazy damage, if built correctly. With her debuffs and crowd-grouping abilities, she’s a great option for most teams, causing reactions and allowing characters to constantly barrage foes with their plunge attack.
How to get SucroseSucrose is currently featured as a rate-up character in the Raiden Shogun’s Banner, Reign of Serenity, until September 20th, 2021. You can obtain Sucrose in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation.
Genshin Impact Sucrose Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- Both her Burst and Elemental Skill can pull enemies close to maximize damage opportunities
- Sucrose will assist in boosting the team’s Elemental Mastery
- She can use her Skill several times before cooldown
Weaknesses
- High energy cost to use her Burst ability
- Need to spend time on getting her Constellation up to really utilize her build
Best Build for Sucrose in Genshin ImpactSucrose is an alchemist with a penchant for delivering Anemo damage and conducting experiments that will help your team produce more combos quicker. If you’re going to focus on making her the best Support build, you want to equip her with the Sacrificial Fragments weapon, as it has a chance to cancel cooldowns, that way she’ll always be ready to shoot off another Anemo attack. Also, equip the Viridescent Venerer so she gets a damage bonus from her element and it can also increase Swirl damage.
Sucrose - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Viridescent VenererElemental Mastery / Elemental Mastery / Elemental Mastery Set Bonuses:
- (2) Gain a 15% Anemo DMG Bonus.
- (4) Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.
Sacrificial Fragments
- Base Attack: 41
- Rating: 4*
- Bonus Effect: Elemental Mastery
Best Party Members to match Sucrose with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Sucrose is a great choice for Support and can help with crowd control. Bennett is a great choice to provide healing for the team. Use Xingqiu to use Hydro on the field and cause additional damage with Pyro teammates. Diluc should be used as the DPS, as he not only has resonance with Bennett, but he can also cause Vaporize.
F2P TeamSucrose should be your Support character, as she can not only control crowds but can cause Vaporize when Pyro characters come out to play. Xiangling should be the DPS on this team, as she is one of the strongest F2P characters. Use Amber to not only have resonance with Xiangling but also to pair up for combos with Sucrose. Barbara will offer healing and Hydro-related reactions.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Wind Spirit Creation - Normal AttackNormal: Performs up to 4 attacks using Wind Spirits, dealing Anemo DMG. Charge Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time. Plunge Attack: Calling upon the power of her Wind Spirits, Sucrose plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 33.5%
- 2-Hit DMG 30.6%
- 3-Hit DMG 38.4%
- 4-Hit DMG 47.9%
- Charged Attack DMG - 120%
- Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50
- Plunge DMG - 56.8%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 114% / 142%
Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 - Elemental SkillCreates a small Wind Spirit that deals Anemo DMG to enemies in an AoE, pulling them towards the location of the Wind Spirit before launching them.
- Skill DMG - 211%
- CD - 15s
Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II - Elemental BurstSucrose hurls an unstable concoction that creates a Large Wind Spirit. While it persists, the Large Wind Spirit will continuously pull and launch nearby enemies, dealing AoE Anemo DMG. Elemental Absorption:
If the Wind Spirit comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.Skill Attributes
- Damage of Time - 148%
- Additional Elemental DMG - 44%
- Duration - 6s
- CD - 20s
- Energy Cost - 80
Catalyst Conversion - 1st Ascension PassiveWhen Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, characters in the party with a matching element have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for 8s.
Mollis Favonius - 4th Ascension PassiveWhen Astable Anemohypostatis Creation - 6308 or Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II hit an enemy, increases other party member's Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose's Elemental Mastery for 8s.
Astable Invention - Unlocked AutomaticallyWhen Sucrose crafts Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials, she has a 10% to obtain double the product.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Whopperflowers):
- Whopperflower Nectar
- Shimmering Nectar
- Energy Nectar
Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Freedom
- Guide to Freedom
- Philosophies of Freedom
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):Spirit Locket of Boreas
Constellations
Clustered Vacuum FieldAstable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 gains 1 additional charge.
Beth: Unbound FormThe duration of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2s.
Flawless AlchemistressIncreases the Level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
AlchemaniaFor every 7 Normal and Charged Attacks, Sucrose will reduce the CD of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by 1-7s.
Caution: Standard FlaskIncreases the Level of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Chaotic EntropyIf Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II triggers an Elemental Absorption, all party members gain a 20% Elemental DMG Bonus for the corresponding absorbed element during its duration.
Genshin Impact Sucrose Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Windwheel Aster ×3
- Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1
- Whopperflower Nectar ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Windwheel Aster ×10
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3
- Whopperflower Nectar ×15
- Hurricane Seed ×2
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Windwheel Aster ×20
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6
- Shimmering Nectar ×12
- Hurricane Seed ×4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Windwheel Aster ×20
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3
- Shimmering Nectar ×18
- Hurricane Seed ×8
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Windwheel Aster ×45
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6
- Energy Nectar ×12
- Hurricane Seed ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Windwheel Aster ×60
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6
- Energy Nectar ×24
- Hurricane Seed ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Sucrose starts with 775 HP, 14 ATK, and 59 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilitySucrose is currently featured as a rate-up character in the Raiden Shogun’s Banner, Reign of Serenity, until September 20th, 2021. Sucrose can also be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.
