Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Sucrose guide! Sucrose is the assistant to Albedo, the head alchemist for the Knights of Favonius. Not only does she love experimenting, but she spends an extensive amount of time researching alchemy, becoming quickly bored when she is not in the middle of a new study. Sucrose is a shy girl and finds it hard to communicate with others.

In the Sucrose guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Sucrose Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Anemo / S Tier / 4* Rarity / Catalyst

How to get Sucrose

Genshin Impact Sucrose Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Both her Burst and Elemental Skill can pull enemies close to maximize damage opportunities

Sucrose will assist in boosting the team’s Elemental Mastery

She can use her Skill several times before cooldown

Weaknesses

High energy cost to use her Burst ability

Need to spend time on getting her Constellation up to really utilize her build

Best Build for Sucrose in Genshin Impact

Sucrose - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Viridescent Venerer

(2) Gain a 15% Anemo DMG Bonus.

(4) Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Sacrificial Fragments

Base Attack: 41

41 Rating: 4*

4* Bonus Effect: Elemental Mastery

In Genshin Impact , Sucrose is a versatile character who can use Support but also deal some crazy damage, if built correctly. With her debuffs and crowd-grouping abilities, she’s a great option for most teams, causing reactions and allowing characters to constantly barrage foes with their plunge attack.Sucrose is currently featured as a rate-up character in the Raiden Shogun’s Banner, Reign of Serenity, until September 20th, 2021. You can obtain Sucrose in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Sucrose is an alchemist with a penchant for delivering Anemo damage and conducting experiments that will help your team produce more combos quicker. If you’re going to focus on making her the best Support build, you want to equip her with the Sacrificial Fragments weapon, as it has a chance to cancel cooldowns, that way she’ll always be ready to shoot off another Anemo attack. Also, equip the Viridescent Venerer so she gets a damage bonus from her element and it can also increase Swirl damage.Valley of Remembrance Domain reward.After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Sucrose with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Sucrose is a great choice for Support and can help with crowd control. Bennett is a great choice to provide healing for the team. Use Xingqiu to use Hydro on the field and cause additional damage with Pyro teammates. Diluc should be used as the DPS, as he not only has resonance with Bennett, but he can also cause Vaporize.Sucrose should be your Support character, as she can not only control crowds but can cause Vaporize when Pyro characters come out to play. Xiangling should be the DPS on this team, as she is one of the strongest F2P characters. Use Amber to not only have resonance with Xiangling but also to pair up for combos with Sucrose. Barbara will offer healing and Hydro-related reactions.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Wind Spirit Creation - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 33.5%

33.5% 2-Hit DMG 30.6%

30.6% 3-Hit DMG 38.4%

38.4% 4-Hit DMG 47.9%

Charged Attack DMG - 120%

- 120% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50

- 50 Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114% / 142%

Performs up to 4 attacks using Wind Spirits, dealing Anemo DMG.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time.Calling upon the power of her Wind Spirits, Sucrose plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground.

Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 - Elemental Skill

Skill DMG - 211%

- 211% CD - 15s

Creates a small Wind Spirit that deals Anemo DMG to enemies in an AoE, pulling them towards the location of the Wind Spirit before launching them.

Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II - Elemental Burst

Sucrose hurls an unstable concoction that creates a Large Wind Spirit. While it persists, the Large Wind Spirit will continuously pull and launch nearby enemies, dealing AoE Anemo DMG.

If the Wind Spirit comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Damage of Time - 148%

- 148% Additional Elemental DMG - 44%

- 44% Duration - 6s

- 6s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Catalyst Conversion - 1st Ascension Passive

Mollis Favonius - 4th Ascension Passive

Astable Invention - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Whopperflowers):

Whopperflower Nectar

Shimmering Nectar

Energy Nectar

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Freedom

Guide to Freedom

Philosophies of Freedom

When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, characters in the party with a matching element have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for 8s.When Astable Anemohypostatis Creation - 6308 or Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II hit an enemy, increases other party member's Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose's Elemental Mastery for 8s.When Sucrose crafts Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials, she has a 10% to obtain double the product.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):

Spirit Locket of Boreas

Constellations

Clustered Vacuum Field

Beth: Unbound Form

Flawless Alchemistress

Alchemania

Caution: Standard Flask

Chaotic Entropy

Genshin Impact Sucrose Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Windwheel Aster ×3

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1

Whopperflower Nectar ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Windwheel Aster ×10

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3

Whopperflower Nectar ×15

Hurricane Seed ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Windwheel Aster ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6

Shimmering Nectar ×12

Hurricane Seed ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Windwheel Aster ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3

Shimmering Nectar ×18

Hurricane Seed ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Windwheel Aster ×45

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6

Energy Nectar ×12

Hurricane Seed ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Windwheel Aster ×60

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6

Energy Nectar ×24

Hurricane Seed ×20

Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 gains 1 additional charge.The duration of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2s.Increases the Level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.For every 7 Normal and Charged Attacks, Sucrose will reduce the CD of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by 1-7s.Increases the Level of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.If Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II triggers an Elemental Absorption, all party members gain a 20% Elemental DMG Bonus for the corresponding absorbed element during its duration.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Sucrose starts with 775 HP, 14 ATK, and 59 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Sucrose is currently featured as a rate-up character in the Raiden Shogun’s Banner, Reign of Serenity, until September 20th, 2021. Sucrose can also be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

