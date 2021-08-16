In our Apex Legends Mobile Lifeline guide, we will discuss the character, her abilities, and some useful tips and tricks.

Lifeline is a support character, and, as such, she isn't played that often. But everyone wants a support on their team, they just don't want to do the role themself. So, if you are one of the rare players who enjoy playing support, then you can perform pretty well if you play Lifeline.

Overview of the character

In Apex Legends Mobile , Lifeline is not the most powerful character in the game. She depends a lot on her passive ability that allows her to deploy an invulnerable shield in front of knocked down teammates while reviving. On top of that, your drone can revive teammates, which means you can defend while it picks up your teammate. Lifeline can be pretty impressive if someone knows how to make the right moves.

Lifeline's Strengths and Weaknesses

Lifeline can use her D.O.C drone to revive a knocked teammate, which means she is free to move around and defend against the enemies during this time. It's a unique ability, and no other legends have anything similar

She can revive not just one teammate but two teammates at the same time using the drone

Her ultimate is the most useful ability in the game. It provides the team with excellent loot throughout the match

She has no movement abilities

Her abilities are useless in a 1v1 fight

As the name of the character suggests, all of her abilities revolve around healing and equipment. In Apex Legends Mobile , Lifeline is a support character, but it is important to note that her abilities benefit both teammates and herself.

Apex Legends Mobile Lifeline's abilities guide

Passive: Combat Revive - Her passive allows her to revive knocked down teammates using the D.O.C that not only deploys a shield around for protection but leaves you free to defend

Tactical: D.O.C. Heal drone - Lifeline's tactical ability allows healing for teammates and herself when they stand next to the drone

Ultimate: Care Package - Lifeline can call in a drop pod full of high-quality defensive gear using the ultimate ability

Like all other characters, Lifeline comes with three abilities - passive, tactical, and ultimate. All her skills revolve around the support role too. Let's learn more about her abilities.

Apex Legends Mobile Lifeline ability tips and tricks

Stay near your teammates when your drone is reviving them

Try to quip Gold Backpack with Lifeline as it will give your revived teammate extra health and shields.

If you are low on both shield and health, pop up your tactical and start using shield battery. This way, both your health and shield will increase, and you will be ready to go back into action quickly

Keep in mind that your drone can heal enemies, too, if they come close. So use it accordingly

You cannot use a drone to survive outside the ring

Be careful when you use your ultimate; nearby enemies will know about your location when the pod lands

Care packages can be used as cover; you can even climb at the top of it. So next time you are calling it, maybe think of a better placement

How to play Lifeline?

Ask your team to give you all the ultimate accelerants they get, so that you can call in a package for the team, giving you all good loot. You should also pick up all the accelerants you get on your way and use them often.

As a Lifeline player, you always need to be on the lookout to find an opportunity to use your abilities. If your teammate has been knocked down, your priority as a healer should be to revive them. Also, as a support player, you should never be the first to get knocked down in the team, so stay behind your teammates.

Lastly, a general tip. Don't be greedy with the care package loot. Please share them with your teammates. Just because you can call in the care package doesn't mean it belongs to you.

