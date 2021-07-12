Hello and welcome to the list of best battle royale games for Android in 2021! In this list, we have included all the games that are performing quite well on both mobile storefronts and deliver a good gaming experience.
Not everyone likes to play the same game over a period of time as new titles are popping out quite often nowadays. When it comes to the Battle Royale genre, players will definitely become pickier. The choice is usually made by considering the game mechanics, features, graphics and sound effects.
While searching on the app stores, you will find tons of games that fall under the Battle Royale category. But, the question is, are they worth trying out? Well, this is a problem that a lot of players tumble into.
Before we hop into this list, a quick note about the genre. The Battle Royale genre is about the last man surviving a clash. The genre’s name was adapted from the Japanese movie, Battle Royale and was introduced as a game type in early 2010.
PUBG Mobile doesn’t need an introduction due to its popularity all around the globe. It is also considered the best Battle Royale game for Android and other platforms by millions of players. PUBG Mobile is mainly known for its intense action gameplay and impressive graphics.
In-game players will have to battle itout with 100 others players on an unknown island. Upon landing, you will need to run for your life while scavenging for weapons and pieces of equipment that will help you survive. There 4 maps to choose from, Vikendi, Sanhok, Miramar and the popular Erangel.
Epic Games’ Fortnite is another hit game that’s available for Android and is considered as one of the strongest competitors to PUBG Mobile. The game also follows the same concept as its biggest rival but comes with some extra features which specifically make it a unique Battle Royale title for Android.
However, a recent introduction of a new payment system by Epic Games violated the rules of the Play Store and was removed from the App Store and Google Play. So now, players will have to download the game from the official website or another third party provider.
Like we always say, when it comes to this genre, there are only a couple of really popular battle royale games and Call of Duty: Mobile is one of them. Activision released this game in October 2019, creating a remarkable record by earning US$480 million with 270 million downloads within a year.
The game has also bagged multiple awards in the same year, making it one of the most successful BR games ever created for the mobile platform. The game features multiple popular characters from the original PC game.
Free Fire is all about 10 minutes of intense action among 50 players on an island called Bermuda. The game has enjoyed massive growth since its release and received the Best Popular Vote Game award from Play Store.
It was also the most downloaded game, globally in 2019 and also had multiple reputed nominations for awards. Free Fire rose to popularity due to its low system requirements and constant partnerships and crossovers.
Rules of Survival is from the house of the popular developer, NetEase who released the first beta version of the game in November of 2017, a month before PUBG Mobile made its presence felt on mobile.
As of now, the game has over 230 million players and that number is ever increasing. The features and gameplay are pretty similar to other titles of the same genre, only it has 120 players playing with you in real-time.
Another NetEase game in the BR genre. Knives Out is all about teamwork and combating hundreds of players on the battlefield. The game has recently hit Season 18. It is the right time to hop into the game to grab various deals and rewards by progressing through the tiers.
Apart from the Battle Royale mode, the game also has a casual mode where you can enter a sniping challenge or intense 50v50 action gameplay.
Battlelands Royale is a cartoon-styled action shooter title. The game allows 32 players to enter the fighting grounds and each match typically lasts for a maximum of five mins. It is quite popular among casual players who are looking for some short action entertainment.
Fans of this game should keep an eye on the updates as the developer has promised to deliver multiple new characters, weapons and, of course, the bug fixes and optimization patches.
This title is a 2D Battle Royale developed and published by End Game, who you might be familiar with from their other popular Android games. The game features simple 2D graphics with extremely easy to learn controls, which makes the game ideal for beginners.
It consists of three modes, Squad, Duo and Solo, which can be chosen in the lobby before heading to a match. On top of that, it has a total of 99 players support in each round and a squad can have a maximum of 4 players in it. Apart from these, it also supports extensive customization and a lot of unique features that will surely keep players returning for more.
FOG definitely stands out from a majority of games of the BR genre. It combines MOBA, RPG and Battle Royale elements into a single game. So, if you ever wish to try out these genres, spare some time to try out this new title.
While playing the game you will fight monsters and creepy creatures as you progress. Each match records your achievements after which you can claim exclusive rewards and showcase them in your main profile.
Battle Royale Fire Force Free is here if you need an offline game. Fire Force Free is the best option to try out if you are travelling, out of data or simply have a bad internet connection. Moreover, this game is approximately 100 MB, which makes it suitable for low-end devices as well or if you're short on storage space.
Recently, the developers have optimized the gameplay quality and fixed numerous bugs.
FightNight also follows the same principle as any other game falling under this category. All you have to do is jump off the helicopter and loot everywhere for weapons while killing any enemies you encounter. The game has three modes to choose from and each offers its own spin on the core gameplay.
If you are unsure where to start, then we suggest you try out the Zombie mode as we found out that this variant more fun and exciting to play compared to the rest.
Another pixel shooter game on the list, Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS has more than 10M+ downloads on Google Play. Well, those download numbers are justified as the title delivers a smooth gameplay experience. The pixel art, features and controls are well balanced, making it easy for players to get started.
If you are a fan of pixel games, especially Minecraft, and on in search of the best battle royale games for Android with pixel themes then you must try this game. Developed by Azur Interactive Games Limited, the thumbnail looks somewhat similar to PUBG Mobile, except the pixel art.
The game lets you use tons of skins and the customization ability significantly enhances the gameplay. There are also multiple real-life guns but remodelled with a pixel design. Players who mainly prefer high-end graphics in their games might not get along with this one, but it is definitely worth trying.
The last game that made its way into the list is Battle Destruction developed by AppNexeDeveloper. Players of Fortnite will definitely be familiar with the setup since the concept is pretty much the same. The game lets you build and destroy new structures.
With that feature, you can create new obstacles, that will help you survive the enemy blows. But the only drawback is the map, which only allows you to play on snow. Also, you can invite or play against a random player in a 1v1 mode.