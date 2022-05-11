Top 15 best city builder games for Android phones and tablets
If you are a true fan of city builder games you'll love this
Looking for the best city builder games for Android? Look no further, because we've brought the top 15 of them together into this list for you. Read on to find the best games for building the base of your dreams.
Building games have been a constant in mobile games ever since the social evolution - the great moment where a lot of previously Facebook exclusive games made their way over to the small screens. At the time we couldn't really spot it, mind, because for every city or base-building game there were a dozen other games coming over, many of which were based around you waiting patiently between assigning tasks and them completing.
Now that the fog has cleared, of course, it's easy to see how games like Farmville trailblazer for the modern base-building game, with its timed activities and unlock-based progression systems, it really leads the way for the modern 'building' game. There has always been a degree of patience required for building games - like strategy games, hence there being a few of those in this list - but putting numbers and timers on things really streamlined the process of things.
What city builder games for Android did we cover?There are many, many ways to build a city up - and many different games that take that concept and bring their own twist to it. If you’re looking to build up a village so that you can withstand attacks or create a great place for other people to live, there are city builders just for that!
Some have a more serious aspect to them as you can build up your military, while others might just be about the visual appeal your town has. No matter what, you’re in charge and need to get building.
Do make sure to click on through to find out what we believe are the 15 best city builder games for Android.
Townsmen
Townsmen is a medieval city building game where you start off with a small village and are working towards making a huge medieval empire. In times where technology isn’t developed as much as it is now, you will have a lot to deal with, from trying to build an economy to production chains, as well as natural disasters destroying your world. There are a lot of challenges in the olden days.
We even have a Townsmen review, but admittedly it's not one game that has impressed us too much in the past. However, after a number of updates and several years down the line, the game actually feels quite nice.
It's worth giving it a shot, especially if you like games that take a simpler approach.Download Townsmen
The Simpsons: Tapped Out
The Simpsons: Tapped Out brings a bit of humour to the city building genre, where you need to get your townsfolk together before you can start to build up the town again, from scratch. After you have found all of the characters and brought them back to their families, and then changed how they look for your new town’s style, you can then start building up Springfield, expanding the town and growing business along the way.
Oh but how about our The Simpsons: Tapped Out review? Don't forget to check it out if you're curious how this old-time classic Android city builder of sorts plays out. We genuinely love the fun it brings, and so we've even put together a guide for The Simpsons: Tapped Out to give you a helping hand (or finger).Download The Simpsons: Tapped Out
Clash of Clans
I feel like everyone has spent their fair share of time in Clash of Clans - but essentially you are starting from scratch, building a fantasy town that is all about defense. As you upgrade buildings, add traps, and continue to build an army, you are also building up a town that hopefully can take a bit of a beating as other players attack and try to pillage you of all of your loot.
When you do decide to give it a shot, make sure to read through our collection of Clash of Clans tips and guides, and if you want to learn even more about how the gameplay actually is, we have a Clash of Clans review for you.Download Clash of Clans
Snow Town - Ice Village World
If you’d like to build a city in the cold tundra, Snow Town is one for you! There are a lot of different decorations and details for you to define in your town, and you will need to do so from scratch. This city builder is a bit more modern than the previous, requiring roads to connect buildings, parks to keep people happy, and a good flow as you expand.
This little snowy city builder for Android is a great choice if you love pristine white landscapes, adding worldwide famous landmarks and everything pretty. It's a free-to-play game that not only lets you build up in mountains but also feels wholesome while playing. Give it a try!Download Snow Town - Ice Village World
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
In Rise of Kingdoms you have the typical city building game, but elevated to a whole new level. There are so many elements to consider, enemies to battle and even the best commanders you can get, so everything will require a different approach.
It's a highly tactical game that will not disappoint if you're looking for an active city builder Android game - even in 2022! The community is very active, and the game is divided by seasons, allowing for constant expansion and progress. It's a must-play. Oh, and don't forget to check out the latest RoK codes too!Download Rise of Kingdoms
DomiNations
DomiNations is another city builder where you need to think about defenses as you must battle your rival nations in this game! After choosing a famous civilization from history, you will need to start building up your town while keeping war strategies in mind and attempting to stay alive. There is a lot of strategy around what you are doing, as well as events that can put a spanner in the works!
The game is more strategy than a city builder, but still, it's worthy of a mention. It plays out great and it looks even better. You'll find yourself so engulfed in the game, you won't even realise you've been playing for several hours.Download DomiNations
City Island
City Island has you trying to build your own island up to a successful city - all with a bit of gold and money you have been left. You can start out by creating some small houses and slowly nursing them into a full-fledged city. City Islands have many different challenges to throw you for a look, including pirates and quests, that can keep the gameplay interesting!
There are several games in the City Island series, but for this list alone we'll have to pick the fifth one, City Island 5. We like the more updated graphics and options it brings to the game, and so it's the title that we'll go with. If you love the idea of building your very own city island, you may want to try out all of the City Island games - there's quite a few of them!Download City Island 5
Idle City Empire
If you’re looking for a city builder that you can let run itself from time to time, Idle City Empire is a good choice! You are aiming to become a billionaire by investing in different businesses and upgrading infrastructures in your town, growing the wealth of both you and the people that live there. Waiting for more money is a part of the game, but you can play with friends to increase profits in boosts!
It's the ideal Android city builder game that allows for plenty of idle play to let you go about your day without much worry. If that's something up your alley, make sure to check it out.Download Idle City Empire
Forge of Empires
Forge of Empires is a city building game that goes from the stone age to modern times, all while you adapt and build up your own empire! Adaptation is the real challenge in Forge of Empires, where you will need to think strategically to make it through different time periods, hoping to keep your empire alive long enough to get into modern times and discover more useful technologies.
This game also has pillaging and enemies to take on! Oh, and even better, the game does exceptionally well in the visuals department. It's a strategy masterpiece worthy of your time. And when we mean 'worthy of your time', we actually mean it's going to take quite a lot of time to progress, since the game is pretty slow-paced.Download Forge of Empires
SimCity Buildit
SimCity BuildIt allows you to play as a real estate tycoon, looking to build up a town without many restrictions or roadblocks in your hands. This is your dream project and you must take a hold of it! Your decisions will matter and you’ll need to strategize a bit if you want to make a successful town. The game does have trading and some story to it!
If you want to learn more about the game, you can either read our SimCity Buildit review, or jump straight to the more hands-on tips in the SimCity Buildit strategy guide. Both choices should give you a clear idea of what to expect from it.Download SimCity Buildit
Megapolis
Megapolis brings strategy into their building game, as you need to create a city based on the rules of the market. This means that your decisions and what you create need to be well thought through, otherwise your infrastructure can end up collapsing. There are contests in Megapolis, to show off your world, as well as the chance to build up a military!
It's a pretty solid game when it comes to city builders, and if you're curious to learn even more, you should read our Megapolis review. It should give you a clear idea of what to expect from it.Download Megapolis
Village City Island Simulation
Village City Island Simulator is a simplistic version of a city builder, however, it’s one that’s got a lot of polish and joy in it. You’ll need to look after your town in this game, giving your people good jobs and good lives, while an advisor works to tell you what your people need and how to help them out. There are also quests to take on and adventures to unlock!
You have a ton of items (and buildings) to unlock, which eventually will lead to a big and prosperous town. It's simple and to the point, a game that does exactly what it's mean to - provide a fun little city builder sim type of game that does everything properly.Download Village City Island Simulation
Designer City
Designer City is a city builder with fewer wars and strategies and more of a creative side to the building. You are looking to create beautiful homes and skyscrapers that people then want enough to purchase themselves. It’s not just the buildings that need to be attractive though, you will need to have good local areas to keep people happy and ensure your town is worth the move!
Let's also not forget to mention that you've got a number of "Designer Cities" you can play. From Designer City: Space Edition, to Designer City: Empire Edition, and even the sequel to the original called Deisgner City 2, you have a lot of options. However, we'll go with the original because it's a timeless game worth playing. Make sure to check it out!Download Designer City
The Battle of Polytopia
The Battle of Polytopia is a turn-based strategy game where you need to control and build up a map, discovering tiles that you can then use for your own benefit. As the ruler of a tribe, looking to build a large civilization, you will need to compete with other tribes to be the majority in the land, using the resources around you to discover new technologies and help you fight off enemies.
We actually have a bunch of guides for The Battle of Polytopia, so if you're wondering how to do something specific, we've probably got it covered. Make sure to check them out.Download The Battle of Polytopia
Tropic Paradise Sim
If you’d like your city to be built in a more scenic location, Tropic Paradise Sim can do that! It’s a simple town-planning, building simulator, however, you are creating tropical resorts across several islands, that people can come and hang out at when on holiday from their own villages and towns. You will need to think about service as you choose your building and create your destination.Download Tropic Paradise Sim