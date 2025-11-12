Today's Coin Master free spins & coins links (November 2025)

Free spins, free coins and more

With a player base of millions, this is a game that doesn't shy away from giving out free rewards! With each passing day, players can claim a bunch of Coin Master free spins and coins from the game's Facebook page, and let's be honest - who doesn't want some? Every single day, there is a new freebie that is going to help you advance and get more rewards, saving you your hard-earned money.

The game's overall approach is designed to be highly addictive, combining the adrenaline rush of slots with playing with (and against) your friends. Below, you can find all the latest links, which you can click to get free spins, coins, and the occasional event.

How to use the free spins in Coin Master?

If you want to claim your free spins in Coin Master, all you need to do is have a Facebook account and make sure that the game is linked to it, then click on each link below. If you don't have a Facebook account and you play the game, then it might be time to consider dipping your toes into social media. These small daily rewards are definitely worth it in the long run.

Keep in mind that the links below are only available for three days. For example, you can claim the ones that were released two days ago, but not three days ago. The best way to stay up-to-date with the latest links to get free spins in Coin Master is to bookmark this page and check back every day. We'll update the links daily, so you won't have to worry about a thing!

So, what are you waiting for? Go get your daily dose of free coins and free spins in Coin Master right now!

How to get more free spins in Coin Master?

Follow the game's social media

Wait, what's that? Do you want more Coin Master free rewards? I hear you, and I am here to help you out! Below you can find a bunch of other ways to collect even more free spins in Coin Master. Check them out!Did you know that the game has additional rewards and giveaways on its official X page ? Make sure you follow it if you're trying to stay up to date with all the latest links.

Alternatively, you can always check out the game's official Facebook page.

Invite friends to play Coin Master

Add in-game friends and request free spins

If that's not enough, you can always rely on your friends (quite literally). For each new friend that you invite to play Coin Master, you'll receive 40 free spins. After you've invited a bunch of friends, you can ask for their help too.