Hunt Royale tier list: The best hunters ranked
| Hunt Royale
Here is the list of Hunt Royale's best hunters for every game mode
Updated on September 7th, 2026 - Version 3.33.1
It can be quite challenging to find the right hunter for the game mode if you are new. This is where our Hunt Royale tier list will come to your rescue. There are over 30 hunters currently available in Hunt Royale, and many more will be added in future updates, no doubt.
There are four available game modes, which include Hunt (PvE), Co-op (PvE), Bounty Hunter (PvP), and Boss Hunt! (PvE). The objectives and style of each mode are entirely different. For example, in Co-op mode, you team up with another player to fight against waves of enemies.
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In co-op, you want to choose a character who has a long range and can deal damage to multiple enemies. On the other hand, if you are playing Boss Hunt, you want a character that has excellent damage and targets a single enemy at a time.
Which is the best hunter in Hunt Royale?It would be wrong to give the best hunter award to a particular character. There are multiple characters and modes in Hunt Royale. So the best hunter depends on your playstyle and the mode you play. However, if you want the names, then overall, Vlad, Phantom, and Ninja are the best characters to use across all the modes.
Below is a tier list created by the developers in their official Discord.
Different characters for different game modesAs mentioned above, the requirements in each mode are very different. In some, you need more damage, while in others, you need more speed. Therefore, we have divided our tier list based on these modes. Original list by Sumant Meena, updated by Mihail Katsoris
1
Best hunters for Hunt mode
In Hunt mode, you enter the grounds as one of the four hunters. The objective here is to survive and prove that you are the best. It’s a battle royale, then, but you don’t fight against other players; rather, you take down monsters that give you experience points. If all other players die before the timer runs out, then you get the win; if not, the player with the maximum points at the end of the timer takes home the victory.
All hunters are good for the Hunt Mode, as it demands no special skills. You can go ahead and choose any of the characters in this mode. We recommend using it more as a way to practice using your new characters and getting used to them. Furthermore, you will play against bots in this mode most of the time, so winning is not really a tough task. But still, if you want to go hard on this mode, then here are the best hunters you can go for:
- Queen Bee
- Shadow Witch
- Panda
- Houndmaster
- Stormstrider
- Super Villain
- Carnivorous
- Lavamander
- Void Knight
- Scarecrow
- Goblin Engineer
- Anubis
- Succubus
- Vlad
- Sniper
- Werebear
- Phantom
- Mutant Turtle
- Ninja
- Sun Wukong
- Raging Orc
- Lifestealer
- King
- Hammerdin
- Gentleman
- Berserker
- Druid
- Ancient One
- Bunny
- Mummy
- Nightblade
- Torment
- Minotaur
- Efreet
- Boom Boom
- Firefluff Mage
- Barbarian
2
Best hunters for Co-op mode
Co-op is where you team up with another online player (or a friend), and the objective is to protect the king from the oncoming monsters, wave after wave, for as long as possible.
Clearly, you want to pick hunters that can deal damage to multiple monsters simultaneously. For the best results, both you and your teammate should have hunters that can damage multiple monsters and have life steal abilities. Also, make sure to collect gold and upgrade your levels in this mode whenever you can. Here are the best picks for the co-op mode:
- Anubis
- Goblin Engineer
- Gray Wolf
- Snowman
- Super Villain
- Mad Doctor
- Succubus
- Hoplite
- Gentleman
- Frozen Queen
- Engineer
- Phantom
- Spider Queen
- Vlad
- Ancient One
- Mummy
- Scarecrow
- Zeus
- Gunslinger
- Efreet
- Samurai
- Nightblade
- Centipede
- Boom Boom
- Pirate
3
Best hunters for Bounty Hunter
Bounty hunter is a proper battle royale, where you actually battle against other online players. You will respawn every time you die, but it will waste a lot of your time, so the obvious advice we can give you is to avoid dying. Killing opponents in this mode gives you points, and the player with the most points when the timer runs out gets the crown.
Here, opposite to the Co-op mode, you want to choose a hunter that can target a single enemy at a time and deal massive damage. Here are our picks:
- Goblin Engineer
- Sniper
- Anubis
- Mummy
- Phantom
- Mutant Turtle
- Ninja
- Nightblade
- Succubus
- Scarecrow
- Stealer
- Gray Wolf
- Gentleman
- Eld Archer
- Renderman
- Crow
- Trickster
- Minotaur
4
Best hunters for Boss Hunt!
Boss hunt mode unlocks quite late in the game. You will get your hands on this mode once you cross the 1000 trophy mark. In it, you first prepare to fight against a monster, and then whoever deals the most damage to the boss wins. You can increase your chances of winning by selecting a hunter with great damage and a high attack speed. Also, make sure that the hunter has the life-steal ability so that you don’t have to worry about dodging incoming attacks. These characters should do pretty well in hunt mode too.
- Lavamander
- Goblin Engineer
- Anubis
- Nightblade
- Super Villain
- Mummy
- Ancient One
- Phantom
- Vlad
- Ninja
- Sniper
- Succubus
- Scarecrow
- Lifestealer
- Gray Wolf
- Gentleman
- Engineer
- Werebear
- Axe Master
- Hammerdin
And that's all four of the game modes available and the best hunters to use in each. Hopefully, you found this Hunt Royale tier list useful.