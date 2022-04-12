Hunt Royale tier list: The best hunters ranked
| Hunt Royale
Here is the list of Hunt Royale's best hunters for every game mode
It can be quite challenging to find the right hunter in Hunt Royale if you are new to the game. This is where our Hunt Royale tier list will come to your rescue. There are over 36 hunters currently available in Hunt Royale, and many more will be added in the upcoming updates of the game.
There are four available game modes in the game which includes Hunt (PvE), Co-op (PvE), Bounty Hunter (PvP), and Boss Hunt! (PvE). The objectives and style of each mode are entirely different. For example, in Co-op mode, you team up with another player to fight against waves of enemies.
Here you want to choose a character who has a long-range and can deal damage to multiple enemies. On the other hand, if you are playing Boss Hunt. You would want a character that has excellent damage and targets a single enemy at a time.
Which is the best hunter in Hunt Royale?It would be wrong to give the best hunter award to a particular character. There are multiple characters and modes in Hunt Royale. So the best hunter depends on your playstyle and the mode you play. However, if you want the names, then overall Vlad, Phantom, and Ninja are the best characters to use across all the modes.
Different characters for different game modesAs mentioned above, the requirements in each mode are very different. In some modes, you need more damage, while in others, you need more speed. Therefore, we have divided our tier list on the basis of game modes. Original list by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Best hunters for Hunt mode
In Hunt mode, you enter the grounds as one of the four hunters. The objective here is to survive and prove that you are the best one. It’s a battle royale mode, but you don’t fight against other players; rather, you take down monsters that give you experience points. If all other players die before the timer runs out, then you get the win; if not, the player with maximum points at the end of timers takes home the victory.
All hunters are good for the Hunt Mode, as it demands no special skills. You can go ahead and choose any of the characters in the mode. We recommend using this mode more as a practice mode to use your new characters and get used to them. Furthermore, you will be playing against bots in this mode most of the time, so winning is not really a tough task. But still, if you want to go hard on this mode, then here are the best hunters you can go for:
- Vlad
- Sniper
- Phantom
- Ninja
- Raging Orc
- Lifestealer
- King
- Hammerdin
- Gentleman
- Berserker
- Druid
- Ancient One
- Minotaur
- Efreet
- Boom Boom
2
Best hunters for Co-op mode
Co-op is where you are teamed up with another online player (or a friend), and the objective is to protect the king from the oncoming monsters wave after wave for as long as possible.
Clearly, you would want to pick hunters that can deal damage to multiple monsters simultaneously. For the best results, both you and your teammate should have hunters that can damage multiple monsters and have life steal abilities. Also, make sure to collect gold and upgrade your levels in this mode whenever you can. Here are the best picks for the co-op mode:
- Gray Wolf
- Mad Doctor
- Gentleman
- Frozen Queen
- Engineer
- Phantom
- Spider Queen
- Vlad
- Ancient One
- Zeus
- Efreet
- Samurai
- Boom Boom
3
Best hunters for Bounty Hunter
Bounty hunter is a proper battle royale mode, where you battle against other online players. You will get respawned every time you die, but it will waste a lot of your time, so the obvious advice we can give you is that you should avoid dying. Killing opponents in this mode gives you points, and the player with the most points when the timer runs out gets the crown.
Here, opposite to the Co-op mode, you would want to choose a hunter that has the ability to target a single enemy at a time and deal massive damage. Here are our picks.
- Sniper
- Phantom
- Ninja
- Stealer
- Gray Wolf
- Gentleman
- Eld Archer
- Renderman
- Crow
- Trickster
- Minotaur
4
Best hunters for Boss Hunt!
Boss hunt mode unlocks quite late in the game. You will get your hands-on this mode once your cross the 1000 trophy mark. In this mode, you first prepare to fight against the monster, and then the player who deals the maximum damage to the boss gets the win. You can increase your chances of winning by selecting a hunter with great damage and a high attack speed. Also, make sure that the hunter has the life-steal ability so that you don’t have to worry about dogging the upcoming attacks. These characters should do pretty well in the hunt mode.
- Ancient One
- Phantom
- Vlad
- Ninja
- Sniper
- Lifestealer
- Gray Wolf
- Gentleman
- Engineer
- Axe Master
- Hammerdin
We have covered all four modes in the game, and we have told you the best hunters for each of them. Hopefully, you will make good use of this Hunt Royale tier list.
Hunt Royale is available on both Google Playstore and Apple Appstore.