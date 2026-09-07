Hunt Royale tier list: The best hunters ranked

Here is the list of Hunt Royale's best hunters for every game mode

Updated on September 7th, 2026 - Version 3.33.1

It can be quite challenging to find the right hunter for the game mode if you are new. This is where our Hunt Royale tier list will come to your rescue. There are over 30 hunters currently available in Hunt Royale, and many more will be added in future updates, no doubt.

There are four available game modes, which include Hunt (PvE), Co-op (PvE), Bounty Hunter (PvP), and Boss Hunt! (PvE). The objectives and style of each mode are entirely different. For example, in Co-op mode, you team up with another player to fight against waves of enemies.

People usually play more than one game, and that's why we also made a Call of Dragons tier list, an Azur Lane tier list of best battleships and many others! Just type the name of the game in our search bar and you'll find more guides, lists, codes and other useful content!

Which is the best hunter in Hunt Royale?

In co-op, you want to choose a character who has a long range and can deal damage to multiple enemies. On the other hand, if you are playing Boss Hunt, you want a character that has excellent damage and targets a single enemy at a time.It would be wrong to give the best hunter award to a particular character. There are multiple characters and modes in Hunt Royale. So the best hunter depends on your playstyle and the mode you play. However, if you want the names, then overall, Vlad, Phantom, and Ninja are the best characters to use across all the modes.

Below is a tier list created by the developers in their official Discord.

Different characters for different game modes

As mentioned above, the requirements in each mode are very different. In some, you need more damage, while in others, you need more speed. Therefore, we have divided our tier list based on these modes. Original list by Sumant Meena, updated by Mihail Katsoris