We were pretty convinced that this world deserves the list of best superhero games on Android to help everyone out during these challenging times.

While we’ve been watching Superheroes on television or the big screen all our lives, there was a period in time where the only forms of entertainment to capture our imagination were comic books and radio shows. Superman, one of the most popular superheroes of all times, didn’t get his own video game till well into the late seventies, on the Atari 2600. It was released to coincide with the 1978 film, and met with pretty good reviews at the time, ushering in the age of licensed video game adaptations.

Now, we can’t walk three feet without running into some kind of video game adaptation, some better than others, but everyone is looking to cash in on putting players in the role of super-powered individuals fighting for what’s right. There have also been a couple of different offerings within the last decade that really showcased how an open-world scenario could fit with some of the most famous heroes around, including Batman and Spider-man.

While mobile platforms have not yet been able to capture the grand experience of a blockbuster film that you have control over, there’s still a bunch of great titles that feature nearly every superhero you can think of from both Marvel and DC comic brands. Games featuring these power-packed personas range from tactical RPGs to puzzle games and everything in-between. You can download each of these games on Google Play Store.

Check out our list of the top 10 best superhero games for Android phones and tablets, and let us know if you think we missed your favourite.