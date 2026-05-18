Monopoly for mobile sees the return of Cthulhu to the board for a charity event

Tekeli-li, tekeli-li!

Monopoly, the adaptation by Marmalade Game Studios, is introducing Cthulhu

Yes, THAT Cthulhu, as part of a new charity collaboration for the WDC

Help save the whales with a new exclusive bundle

While Monopoly Go by Scopely may be the biggest and most popular version of the tabletop classic on mobile, Marmalade Game Studios' own take is still going strong. And it's about to see an eldritch guest start make a (re)appearance as Cthulhu shows up to help save the whales!

Yes, you read that right. Cthulhu the great old one is set to help the WDC (Whale & Dolphin Conservation Center) preserve the largest mammal on the planet. Spinning off from last year's bundle that featured the WDC, Marmalade are putting a cosmic horror spin on the concept.

The collaboration sees the introduction of yet another exclusive WDC bundle. This one will feature a Marine Whale, Silver Dolphin and Cthulu-themed tokens. 20% of each sale goes directly to the WDC themselves who work to highlight the environmental pressures these creatures are under (the whales, that is. Not Cthulhu).

Cthulhu ftaghn

As wacky an idea as it may be, I suppose anything that helps this new collaboration stand out is a good idea. Monopoly Go did a fantastic job at turning the tabletop hit into a massively marketable (and profitable) name. But Marmalade's own intepretation hews much more closely to the original format.

And of course, as with any charity collaboration I'm sure many fans will be glad to know that their money is going to a good cause. So keep your eyes peeled because this bundle will be available only for a limited time if you want to nab tokens man was not meant to know!

In the meantime if you want to hear more about an adaptation of a tabletop classic, why not check out our review of Gambonanza? This Balatro-like hopes to do the same for chess as it did for poker, and while it may not reach that same epoch it's certainly well-made.