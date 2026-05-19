Pokémon Go rolls out three-week Team Leader event starting with Blanche soon

Third time's a charm

Pokémon Go kicks off Team Leader events from May 26th

Blanche, Spark, and Candela each headline a themed week of content

Free and paid Go Pass tracks offer rewards across all three events

Pokémon Go has three team leaders and three weeks to give each one their moment. If you've got strong feelings about Blanche, Spark, or Candela, the next stretch is going to feel designed specifically for you.

Blanche starts things off. Quest for Knowledge runs May 26th through June 1st, built around Field Research tasks and Incense encounters. Water and Ice types dominate the spawns. Squirtle, Alolan Vulpix, Krabby, Staryu, and if you're fortunate, Lapras and Vaporeon show up as well.

Field Research tasks can reward Sinistea and Tandemaus on top of everything else. It's very Team Mystic in how it all comes together.

Spark's Caretaking Quest follows from June 2nd through June 8th, which is the Egg hatching week. Seven kilometre Eggs hatch Pichu, Elekid, Shinx, Varoom, Galarian Corsola, and Hisuian Qwilfish during the event.

Hit Rank 10 on the Go Pass and hatch distance cuts to half. Worth doing if you're actually walking these things instead of just letting them sit in your bag. Wild spawns during Spark's week include Bulbasaur, Dratini, Jolteon, and Alolan Raichu, so at least something's still showing up when you're not dealing with Eggs.

Candela's week is June 9th through June 15th and focuses on raids. Charmander, Scyther, Flareon, and Hisuian Growlithe are running around outside, while Machamp, Scizor, and Rockruff are in the raids. Go Pass Deluxe players at Rank 20 can get Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs, which is handy to know before you've used up all your regular ones.

Each week comes with a free Go Pass. There's a paid version at $4.99 if you want to move through it quicker, or $6.99 if you want to jump straight to Rank 7. Rewards disappear once the event ends, so grab them as they come rather than sitting on them.

Before you go, pick up the latest Pokémon Go codes for some freebies!