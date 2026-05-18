Nekomancer: Tower Defense pits cats versus undead and it's coming soon to iOS and Android

Nekomancer is an upcoming casual tower defence soon to release on mobile

It sees you take on the role of up-and-coming Nekomancer Nox

But, as cats are wont to do, they manage to unleash the hordes of hell

Cats tend to be quite destructive, as any pet-owner will know. Whether it's tearing up the furniture with their claws, knocking over fragile objects or...summoning the hordes of hell? Well, the last one is certainly what Nekomancer: Tower Defense thinks could happen when it launches May 31st!

In Nekomancer, you play as Nox, an apprentice in the magical profession of the same name. However, a quick perusal of your mentor's spellbook suddenly unleashes the undead hordes of Limbo. Of course, it's not your fault (probably), but it's still up to you to put these evil creatures back where they came from.

Nekomancer pitches itself as a roguelike tower defence. Creating towers, wielding spells and recruiting a cabal of magically inclined cats to help you in your battle. There's a heavy focus on synergising your towers and the promise of endless upgrades and variations, no matter how many runs you make.

Cat's all folks

Yes, the cat selling point may be a little shallow, but Nekomancer has plenty else going for it. 20+ different cats and towers to deploy, for example, as well as a variety of modes to conquer, such as the Grimoire Dungeon, Rush Dungeon and Siege Battles, not to mention AFK rewards to help you keep moving forward.

Slated for a late May release, Nekomancer is launching into a platform dominated by tower defence. But while I'm not sure that the cute cat selling point will draw in as many players as it might once have, the depth of gameplay and content on here may be enough to help this find an audience.

Looking to hone your tower-defence skills before giving Nekomancer a try when it launches? Then check out our list of the best tower defence games on Android for some of our favourite picks you can play right now!