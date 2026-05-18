Battle Waves celebrates over 20,000 pre-registrations with brand-new trailer

Upcoming deck-building RTS Battle Waves has passed 20,000 pre-registrations

Gabriel's Games' debut title is set to launch at the end of the month

It will boast a large roster of factions and focus heavily on mixing and matching factions

It can be tough to make an impact on mobile nowadays. And that's just if you have the backing of AAA developers and publishers. For indies, the field can feel even narrower. But for the upcoming debut, Battle Waves, the voyage has been a little smoother, as they celebrate over 20,000 pre-registrations!

Set to release on May 29th, Battle Waves sees you taking control of a horde of adorably grotesque monsters charging down separate lanes against the enemy. Using your deckbuilding skills, you'll need to construct a winning formula to take out the enemy commander in this real-time battler.

To celebrate, Gabriel's Games has launched their latest trailer, giving prospective players a glance at what Battle Waves has to offer. It showcases both the same adorable graphics and surprisingly deep gameplay options being made available for you to construct your winning hand from.

Cards on the table

In particular, Battle Waves will feature a roster of a whopping 32 factions at launch, all with their own distinctive cards and gameplay effects. Now, this becomes a lot more reasonable when you consider each deck is made by combining six of these, so a smaller selection of cards from each faction makes sense.

But it is indicative of the fact that Battle Waves' cute art style is not intended to cover up for shallow gameplay. And with both a full campaign (including New Game+) as well as ranked PvP multiplayer, if Battle Waves can deliver on that strategic depth, then Gabriel's Games may be onto a winner here.

Still, there's plenty of competition they'll need to measure up to. And if you want to put your deck-building skills to the test ahead of launch, you'll want to check out our list of the best card battlers on iOS for some of our top picks.