Marvel Snap tier list - All cards ranked from best to worst

- Version 17.17.0

Are you looking for the most powerful cards in Marvel Snap? We’ve got you covered. We have compiled and created an updated Marvel Snap tier list where we have ranked all the cards available from best to worst.

Nuverse, the developers of Marvel Snap, has confirmed that over 150 different cards will be available. However, right now, they have only released some cards, such as Ant-Man, Blue Marvel, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Iron Man, while other cards, such as Black Panther, Daredevil, Nebula, and She-Hulk, have been teased but are not yet available. There are also many cards that haven't even been revealed and will be added in the future.

For fans of other Marvel games we have prepared a Marvel Future Fight tier list of best characters, a Marvel Future Revolution tier list, a Contest of Champions tier list and you can play any of them until the Snap gets out.

Complete Marvel Snap tier list

We have categorized our Marvel Snap tier list into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Cards in the S tier are the strongest, and you should try to have them in your deck, while you should avoid cards in tier C.

More cards will be added in the future, and balance changes will be made, making some cards better and vice-versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Mihail Katsoris.