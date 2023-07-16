Marvel Snap tier list - All cards ranked from best to worst
| Marvel Snap
Are you looking for the most powerful cards in Marvel Snap? We’ve got you covered. We have compiled and created an updated Marvel Snap tier list where we have ranked all the cards available from best to worst.
Nuverse, the developers of Marvel Snap, has confirmed that over 150 different cards will be available. However, right now, they have only released some cards, such as Ant-Man, Blue Marvel, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Iron Man, while other cards, such as Black Panther, Daredevil, Nebula, and She-Hulk, have been teased but are not yet available. There are also many cards that haven't even been revealed and will be added in the future.
Complete Marvel Snap tier listWe have categorized our Marvel Snap tier list into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Cards in the S tier are the strongest, and you should try to have them in your deck, while you should avoid cards in tier C.
More cards will be added in the future, and balance changes will be made, making some cards better and vice-versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Marvel Snap tier list - Rank S
Cards in the S tier are the most powerful cards. If you want to build a strong deck, try creating one using these cards:
- Iron Man
- Heimdall
- Jubilee
- The Living Tribunal
- Apocalypse
- Death
- Colossus
- Bucky Barnes
- Rhino
- Black Panther
- Rocket Raccoon
- Valkyrie
- Okoye
- She-Hulk
- ANT-Man
- Cerebro
- Scorpion
- Doctor Doom
- Hela
- Mister Fantastic
- Spider-Man
- Lockjaw
- Dracula
- Knull
- Ebony Maw
- Viper
- Morbius
- Zero
- Goose
- Cosmo
- Valkyrie
- Orka
- Widow's Bite
- Swarm
- Attuma
- Stature
- Helicarrier
- Zabu
- MODOK
- Debrii
- Kitty Pryde
- High Evolutionary
I believe the strongest card in Marvel Snap is Iron Man. It has the most insane power. Using this card, you can double your total power at a particular location. Doubling your points almost guarantees you a win at that location. However, since it costs you five energy, you can only use it at turn five or turn six. Remember that you always want to use the Iron Man card to secure a location.
Other strong cards that I find powerful are Ant-Man and Mister Fantastic. Ant-Man has one power, which might make you wonder what it is doing in Tier S. But if you play right, this card can lead you to victory. Ant-Man costs just one energy, and its ability gives +3 power to a location if there are already three cards present. You can use it during the last turn alongside other cards to attack multiple locations at once. Likewise, Mister Fantastic is also a powerful card that costs just three energy to use and gives +2 power to adjacent locations. You will always want to use it in the middle location for the best results.
2
Marvel Snap tier list - Rank A
Coming to Tier A, you can choose these cards if you don't have enough cards from Tier S or can't build an entire deck due to energy problems. These cards are also quite powerful and, if played right, can perform great.
- Black Widow
- Psylocke
- Iceman
- Star Lord
- Baron Mordo
- Beast
- Galactus
- Rockslide
- Juggernaut
- Bast
- Shadow King
- Uatu the Watcher
- Spectrum
- The Collector
- Punisher
- Rescue
- Devil Dinosaur
- Mysterio
- Sentry
- Crystal
- Squirrel Girl
- Black Cat
- Agatha Harkness
- Human Torch
- Captain Marvel
- Hazmat
- Falcon
- Lizard
- Mister Negative
- Ultron
- Odin
- America Chavez
- Mystique
- Captain America
- The Infinaut
- Magik
- Professor X
- Hulk Buster
- Green Goblin
- Sera
- Super-Skrull
- Dazzler
- Shang-Chi
- Gamora
- Sauron
- Master Mold
- Nimrod
- Negasonic Teenage Warhead
- Maximus
- Warpath
- White Tiger
- Magneto
- Wave
- Thor
- Miles Morales
- Nick Fury
- Iron Lad
- Silk
- Wong
- Spider-Man 2099
Out of all of these cards, Star Lord and The Punisher are fun to play with. These cards aren't powerful, but if you can predict your opponent's move, then they are a great option. Kazar and Jessica Jones are the other two cards with similar abilities and so rely on strategy to be used well.
Almost all of the cards mentioned in Tier A are strategy focused, so if you plan your moves and are good at maths and counting probabilities, then you will have a lot of fun with these cards.
3
Marvel Snap tier list - Rank B
Cards in Tier B should be avoided, but some in this tier can be pretty powerful in specific scenarios. So, if you are forming an unusual strategy or just want to have fun, give them a try.
- Korg
- Darkhawk
- Nakia
- Shanna
- Titania
- Deadpool
- Blue Marvel
- Brood
- Yondu
- Silver Surfer
- Swarm
- Absorbing Man
- Shuri
- Kingpin
- Forge
- Wolfsbane
- Elektra
- Multiple Man
- Carnage
- Drax
- Colleen Wing
- Hulk Smash
- Aero
- Agent Coulson
- Red Skull
- Agent 13
- Strong Guy
- Kraven
- Moon Girl
- Sentinel
- Storm
- Doctor Strange
- Spider-Woman
- Armor
- Domino
- Angela
- Enchantress
- Adam Warlock
- Nightcrawler
- Kang
- Giganto
- Typhoid Mary
- Iron Fist
- Morph
- Quick Silver
- Leech
- Ghost
- Lady Sif
- Scarlet Witch
- Crossbones
- Arnim Zola
- HawEye
- Thanos
- Daredevil
- Wolverine
- Ronan the Accuser
- Deathlok
- Medusa
- Wasp
- Quake
- Hit Monkey
- Nebula
- Howard the Duck
- Spider-Ham
If I were to pick my favourites from Tier B, I would choose Hulk Smash, Hawkeye and Medusa. Hulk Smash doesn't have an ability but does it need any? It has a power of eleven and can help you secure a location. The only problem is that it costs six energy, meaning you can use it only in the last turn, and if you are using it, you won't be able to use any other cards. Medusa and Hawkeye are simple cards. Medusa gives you +2 power if played in the middle, and Hawkeye gives you +2 points if you don't play a card at the exact location in the next move.
Sentinel is also a pretty good option, and you can also keep Quick Silver in your deck as it costs only one energy, and you can use it in the first turn.
4
Marvel Snap tier list - Rank C
Coming to Tier C, these are the cards you should avoid choosing unless you want to have fun and don't care about winning or losing.
- Nova
- Omega Red
- Gambit
- Maria Hill
- Hellcow
- Ghost-Spider
- Mojo
- Luke Cage
- M’Baku
- Klaw
- Vulture
- Hobgoblin
- Bishop
- Blade
- Ghost Rider
- Taskmaster
- Ironheart
- Destroyer
- Groot
- Yellowjacket
- Namor
- Polaris
- Cable
- Moon Knight
- White Queen
- Rogue
- Patriot
- The Hood
- Mister Sinister
- Onslaught
- Quinjet
- Mantis
- Electro
- Sabretooth
- Dagger
- Angel
- Vision
- Doctor Octopus
- Black Bolt
- Venom
- Cloak
- Killmonger
- Sunspot
- Invisible Woman
- Leader
- Sword Master
- Sandman
I would never choose any of the cards mentioned in this tier, unless I was playing a very specific type of deck. However, some of these cards have pretty high power, but still, there are much better alternatives available.
With this, we come to the end of our Marvel Snap tier list. For more tips and guides, stay tuned with us.
