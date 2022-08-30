Marvel Future Fight tier list of best characters

: August 30, 2022 - Sun Bird added

In an era where new games are coming out every other day, Marvel Future Fight is about to celebrate its 7th anniversary. That's certainly no small feat, and it's mostly thanks to the game's dedicated community who continue to show their support.

With the latest release of Echo, Marvel Feature Fight features a crazy roster of almost 250 heroes. If you are a new, or even a returning player, catching up with the current meta can be overwhelming, to say the least.

But, this is where we come in to make your in-game life easier. On our Marvel Future Fight tier list, you'll find out which are the best heroes to challenge the game's latest content, Infinite Ultron, divided by their elements.

Before we get into our tier list, keep in mind that any future game updates might shift the meta and subsequently the power rankings. Make sure to check back on this page to get the latest lists. Also, some characters are ranked in certain tiers due to their synergies with other meta heroes.

With that out of the way, let's get right into it.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.