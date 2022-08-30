Tier Lists

Marvel Future Fight tier list of best characters

By Pocket Gamer staff
|
iOS + Android
| Marvel Future Fight
Marvel Future Fight tier list of best characters

Updated on: August 30, 2022 - Sun Bird added

In an era where new games are coming out every other day, Marvel Future Fight is about to celebrate its 7th anniversary. That's certainly no small feat, and it's mostly thanks to the game's dedicated community who continue to show their support.

With the latest release of Echo, Marvel Feature Fight features a crazy roster of almost 250 heroes. If you are a new, or even a returning player, catching up with the current meta can be overwhelming, to say the least. 

But, this is where we come in to make your in-game life easier. On our Marvel Future Fight tier list, you'll find out which are the best heroes to challenge the game's latest content, Infinite Ultron, divided by their elements. 

yt
Before we get into our tier list, keep in mind that any future game updates might shift the meta and subsequently the power rankings. Make sure to check back on this page to get the latest lists. Also, some characters are ranked in certain tiers due to their synergies with other meta heroes.

Also read:

With that out of the way, let's get right into it.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Best Combat Heroes

Tier S

  • Shang-Chi
  • Blade

Tier A+

  • Cull Obsidian
  • Wolverine
  • Kingpin
  • Captain America
  • Gilgamesh
  • Luke Cage
  • Valkyrie
  • Moon Knight

Tier A

  • Drax
  • Apocalypse
  • Sif
  • Venom
  • Crescent
  • Hulk
  • Hulkbuster

Tier B

  • Carnage
  • Colossus
  • X-23
  • Namor
  • Black Panther
  • Iron Fist
  • Amadeus Cho

2
Best Blast Heroes

Tier S

  • Adam Warlock
  • Iceman
  • Mephisto
  • Moonstone
  • Sharon Rogers
  • Makkari

Tier A+

  • Emma Frost
  • Doctor Strange
  • Sersi
  • Human Torch
  • Betsy (Cpt Britain)
  • Kingo
  • Storm
  • Cable

Tier A

  • Gambit
  • Iron Man
  • Ebony Maw
  • Rescue
  • War Machine
  • Professor X
  • Jean Grey
  • Mister Sinister

Tier B

  • Red Skull
  • Invisible Woman
  • Enchantress
  • Blue Dragon
  • Spider Woman

3
Best Speed Heroes

Tier S

  • Spider-Man
  • Hawkeye
  • Kate Bishop (Hawkeye)
  • Makkari

Tier A+

  • Luna Snow
  • Captain America Falcon
  • Gamora (Requiem)
  • Sun Bird
  • Corvus
  • Silk
  • Rogue

Tier A

  • Quicksilver
  • Daredevil
  • Winter Soldier
  • Bullseye

Tier B

  • Doctor Octopus
  • Aero
  • Sunbird
  • Mystique
  • Black Widow
  • Spider-Gwen

4
Best Universal Heroes

Tier S

  • Supergiant
  • Hela
  • Sentry
  • Loki
  • Doctor Doom

Tier A+

  • Thena
  • Ghost Rider
  • Silver Surfer
  • Knull
  • Scarlet Witch

Tier A

  • Thor
  • Proxima Midnight
  • Vision
  • Beta Ray BIll
  • Odin
  • Hyperion
  • Captain Marvel
  • Molecule Man
  • Blue Marvel

Tier B

  • Ikaris
  • Quasar
  • Medusa
  • Thanos
  • Black Bolt
  • Heimdall
  • Shadow Shell
