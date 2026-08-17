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Injustice 2 tier list - All playable characters ranked

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Injustice 2
Injustice 2 tier list - All playable characters ranked

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Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version 6.7.1

It's been a while now since Injustice 2 was released, way back in 2017. Even so, after all these years, the game is still going strong, receiving regular updates and hosting new events. If you are a returning player or someone new to the game, you might be surprised by the number of available characters.

In case you are wondering which are the best, we have your back. On the following pages, you will find our Injustice 2 tier list, where we rank every playable character, starting from SS-Tier, which includes the strongest characters in the game, all the way down to E-Tier, which includes the characters that you are better off avoiding. 

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Before we go any further, we should note that in order to come up with these rankings, we gathered a lot of data from the player base, and we took our own personal experience playing into consideration as well. Ranking characters in Injustice 2 isn't easy, and here's why: there are always a couple of teams that dominate the metagame.
Table of Contents

To every new player, we recommend taking a look at our Injustice 2 beginner's tips article to help you get started. With all of this out of the way and without any further ado, let's get right into our Injustice 2 tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
SS Tier

SS Rank
Character
Batwoman (The Drowned)
Killer Frost
Classic The Flash
Poison Ivy (Entangling)
Harley Quinn (Anarchy Heartbreaker)
Raven

2
S Tier

S Rank
Character
Deathstroke
DC Universe Superman
The Batman Who Laughs
Jay Garrick’s Classic The Flash
Zatanna
Robin King
Orm
Batman (Arkham Knight)
Aquaman (King of Atlantis)
Peacemaker
Mr. Freeze
The Joker (Last Laugh)

3
A Tier

A Rank
Character
Robin (Batman Ninja)
Beast Boy
DC Universe Lex Luthor
Killer Frost
Gorilla Grodd (Batman Ninja)
Catwoman (Batman Ninja)
Silver Banshee
Doctor Fate
Power Girl
Batman (Predator)
Green Lantern (John Stewart)
Cybord (Justice League)
The Flash (Justice League)
Wonder Woman (Classic)
John Constantine
Brainiac
Black Adam (Ruler of Khandaq)
Black Adam
Black Manta

4
B Tier

B Rank
Character
Superman (Collector of Worlds)
Darkseid
Aquaman (Atlantean Armor)
Vixen
Reverse Flash
Shazam
Green Lantern
Raiden
Supergirl (Multiverse)
The Flash (Multiverse)
Supergirl (Multiverse Armored)
Supergirl (Girl of Steel)
Superman (Justice League)
Aquaman (Justice League)

5
C Tier

C Rank
Character
Swamp Thing (Elder)
Enchantress (Suicide Squad)
Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad)
Deadshot (Suicide Squad)
Shazam (Fury of the Gods)
The Flash (Speedforce)
Cyborg
Red Hood
Wonder Woman (Mythic)
Green Arrow (Multiverse)
Black Lightning (Multiverse)
Martian Manhunter
Batman (Knightmare)
Batman (Justice League)
Scarecrow (Horrific)
Hellboy
Green Arrow (Ace)
Atrocitus
Bane
Superman (Classic)
Batman (Classic)
Green Lantern (Emerald)
Poison Ivy (Flora)
Wonder Woman (Golden Armor)
Hawkman

6
D Tier

Character
Cyborg (Unbreakable)
Wonder Woman (Warrior Queen)
The Flash
Starfire (Energized)
Batman
Robin
Aquaman
Superman (Armored)
Green Arrow
White Canary (Multiverse)
Captain Cold (Multiverse)
Batwoman (Multiverse)
Catwoman (Master Thief)
Sub-Zero
Hush
Firestorm
Supergirl (Dark)
Grid
The Joker (Batman Ninja)
Harley Quinn (Batman Ninja)
Batman (Batman Ninja)
Robin (Blademaster)
Blue Beetle
Nightwing

7
E Tier

Character
Harley Quinn
The Joker
Cheetah
Captain Gold
Wonder Woman (Amazon)
Wonder Woman
Scarecrow
Dr. Fate (Soulstealer)
Gorilla Grodd (Telekinetic)
Bane (Enraged)
Supergirl (Dark)
Swamp Thing
Swamp Thing (Primal)
Black Canary
Black Canary (Sonic)
Catwoman
Deadshot
Gorilla Grodd
Harley Quinn (Unhinged)

We've come to the end of our Injustice 2 tier list. Since you're probably a fan of superhero games, you might be interested in our Marvel Snap tier list, and a tier list for Marvel Contest of Champions. If you're a fan of anime games, then take a look at this Black Clover M tier list.

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.