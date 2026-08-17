Injustice 2 tier list - All playable characters ranked
| Injustice 2
Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version 6.7.1
It's been a while now since Injustice 2 was released, way back in 2017. Even so, after all these years, the game is still going strong, receiving regular updates and hosting new events. If you are a returning player or someone new to the game, you might be surprised by the number of available characters.
In case you are wondering which are the best, we have your back. On the following pages, you will find our Injustice 2 tier list, where we rank every playable character, starting from SS-Tier, which includes the strongest characters in the game, all the way down to E-Tier, which includes the characters that you are better off avoiding.
Before we go any further, we should note that in order to come up with these rankings, we gathered a lot of data from the player base, and we took our own personal experience playing into consideration as well. Ranking characters in Injustice 2 isn't easy, and here's why: there are always a couple of teams that dominate the metagame.
|Table of Contents
To every new player, we recommend taking a look at our Injustice 2 beginner's tips article to help you get started. With all of this out of the way and without any further ado, let's get right into our Injustice 2 tier list!
1
SS Tier
|Character
|Batwoman (The Drowned)
|Killer Frost
|Classic The Flash
|Poison Ivy (Entangling)
|Harley Quinn (Anarchy Heartbreaker)
|Raven
2
S Tier
|Character
|Deathstroke
|DC Universe Superman
|The Batman Who Laughs
|Jay Garrick’s Classic The Flash
|Zatanna
|Robin King
|Orm
|Batman (Arkham Knight)
|Aquaman (King of Atlantis)
|Peacemaker
|Mr. Freeze
|The Joker (Last Laugh)
3
A Tier
|Character
|Robin (Batman Ninja)
|Beast Boy
|DC Universe Lex Luthor
|Killer Frost
|Gorilla Grodd (Batman Ninja)
|Catwoman (Batman Ninja)
|Silver Banshee
|Doctor Fate
|Power Girl
|Batman (Predator)
|Green Lantern (John Stewart)
|Cybord (Justice League)
|The Flash (Justice League)
|Wonder Woman (Classic)
|John Constantine
|Brainiac
|Black Adam (Ruler of Khandaq)
|Black Adam
|Black Manta
4
B Tier
|Character
|Superman (Collector of Worlds)
|Darkseid
|Aquaman (Atlantean Armor)
|Vixen
|Reverse Flash
|Shazam
|Green Lantern
|Raiden
|Supergirl (Multiverse)
|The Flash (Multiverse)
|Supergirl (Multiverse Armored)
|Supergirl (Girl of Steel)
|Superman (Justice League)
|Aquaman (Justice League)
5
C Tier
|Character
|Swamp Thing (Elder)
|Enchantress (Suicide Squad)
|Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad)
|Deadshot (Suicide Squad)
|Shazam (Fury of the Gods)
|The Flash (Speedforce)
|Cyborg
|Red Hood
|Wonder Woman (Mythic)
|Green Arrow (Multiverse)
|Black Lightning (Multiverse)
|Martian Manhunter
|Batman (Knightmare)
|Batman (Justice League)
|Scarecrow (Horrific)
|Hellboy
|Green Arrow (Ace)
|Atrocitus
|Bane
|Superman (Classic)
|Batman (Classic)
|Green Lantern (Emerald)
|Poison Ivy (Flora)
|Wonder Woman (Golden Armor)
|Hawkman
6
D Tier
|Character
|Cyborg (Unbreakable)
|Wonder Woman (Warrior Queen)
|The Flash
|Starfire (Energized)
|Batman
|Robin
|Aquaman
|Superman (Armored)
|Green Arrow
|White Canary (Multiverse)
|Captain Cold (Multiverse)
|Batwoman (Multiverse)
|Catwoman (Master Thief)
|Sub-Zero
|Hush
|Firestorm
|Supergirl (Dark)
|Grid
|The Joker (Batman Ninja)
|Harley Quinn (Batman Ninja)
|Batman (Batman Ninja)
|Robin (Blademaster)
|Blue Beetle
|Nightwing
7
E Tier
|Character
|Harley Quinn
|The Joker
|Cheetah
|Captain Gold
|Wonder Woman (Amazon)
|Wonder Woman
|Scarecrow
|Dr. Fate (Soulstealer)
|Gorilla Grodd (Telekinetic)
|Bane (Enraged)
|Supergirl (Dark)
|Swamp Thing
|Swamp Thing (Primal)
|Black Canary
|Black Canary (Sonic)
|Catwoman
|Deadshot
|Gorilla Grodd
|Harley Quinn (Unhinged)
We've come to the end of our Injustice 2 tier list. Since you're probably a fan of superhero games, you might be interested in our Marvel Snap tier list, and a tier list for Marvel Contest of Champions. If you're a fan of anime games, then take a look at this Black Clover M tier list.