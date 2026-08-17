Injustice 2 tier list - All playable characters ranked

Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version 6.7.1

It's been a while now since Injustice 2 was released, way back in 2017. Even so, after all these years, the game is still going strong, receiving regular updates and hosting new events. If you are a returning player or someone new to the game, you might be surprised by the number of available characters.

In case you are wondering which are the best, we have your back. On the following pages, you will find our Injustice 2 tier list, where we rank every playable character, starting from SS-Tier, which includes the strongest characters in the game, all the way down to E-Tier, which includes the characters that you are better off avoiding.

Before we go any further, we should note that in order to come up with these rankings, we gathered a lot of data from the player base, and we took our own personal experience playing into consideration as well. Ranking characters in Injustice 2 isn't easy, and here's why: there are always a couple of teams that dominate the metagame.