Injustice 2 tier list - All playable characters ranked

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Injustice 2
It's been a while now since Injustice 2 was released back in 2017. Even so, after all these years, the game is still going strong, receiving regular updates and having new events for the players. If you are a returning player, or someone new to the game, you might be surprised by the number of available characters.

In case you are wondering which the best ones are among them, we have your back. On the following pages, you will find our Injustice 2 tier list where we rank every playable character in the game, starting from SS-Tier which includes the strongest characters in the game, all the way down to E-Tier which includes the characters that you are better off avoiding. 

Before we go any further, we should note that in order to come up with these rankings, we gathered a lot of data from the player base and we took our own personal experience playing the game into consideration. Ranking characters in Injustice 2 isn't easy, and here's why: there are always a couple of teams that dominate the metagame.

For whatever reason (character buffs, new releases, gears, synergies, etc), they are simply the best in pretty much all types of content. So, with that said, the core members of these teams are going to rank extremely high (SS tier). But, we can't forget the support characters. Even if they are complementary, if they are part of an extremely good team, they have to rank high.

But this isn't all - we have to take into consideration other things too. For example, if, in order to perform (to a certain standard), a character needs to reach a 7-star rating and you need to spend 50k crystals to get their gear, that's something we need to account for. Now, on top of all that, there's always personal preference. Some people just like certain characters due to their playstyle no matter what.

There are characters that excel in certain modes as well, for example, in the arena. But how high should a character rank if they are only good at one thing? So, as you can imagine, coming up with a tier list that everyone is going to agree upon is simply not possible. With that said, the goal of this list is to give players an understanding of the meta and help them decide which heroes they should invest their resources in and which ones they should simply avoid. 

Table of Contents

To every new player, we recommend taking a look at our Injustice 2 beginner's tips article to help you get started with the game. With all these out of the way and without any further ado, let's get right into the Injustice 2 tier list!

1
SS Tier

Injustice 2: Tier List SS Rank
Character
Batwoman (The Drowned)
Poison Ivy (Entangling)
Harley Quinn (Anarchy Heartbreaker)
Raven

2
S Tier

Injustice 2: Tier List S Rank
Character
Deathstroke
The Batman Who Laughs
Zatanna
Robin King
Batman (Arkham Knight)
Aquaman (King of Atlantis)
Mr. Freeze
The Joker (Last Laugh)

3
A Tier

Injustice 2: Tier List A Rank
Character
Robin (Batman Ninja)
Gorilla Grodd (Batman Ninja)
Catwoman (Batman Ninja)
Silver Banshee
Doctor Fate
Power Girl
Batman (Predator)
Green Lantern (John Stewart)
Cybord (Justice League)
The Flash (Justice League)
Wonder Woman (Classic)
John Constantine
Brainiac
Black Adam (Ruler of Khandaq)
Black Adam
Black Manta

4
B Tier

Injustice 2: Tier List B Rank
Character
Superman (Collector of Worlds)
Darkseid
Aquaman (Atlantean Armor)
Vixen
Reverse Flash
Shazam
Green Lantern
Raiden
Supergirl (Multiverse)
The Flash (Multiverse)
Supergirl (Multiverse Armored)
Superman (Justice League)
Aquaman (Justice League)

5
C Tier

Injustice 2: Tier List C Rank
Character
Swamp Thing (Elder)
Enchantress (Suicide Squad)
Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad)
Deadshot (Suicide Squad)
Shazam (Fury of the Gods)
The Flash (Speedforce)
Cyborg
Red Hood
Wonder Woman (Mythic)
Green Arrow (Multiverse)
Black Lightning (Multiverse)
Martian Manhunter
Batman (Knightmare)
Batman (Justice League)
Scarecrow (Horrific)
Hellboy
Green Arrow (Ace)
Atrocitus
Bane
Superman (Classic)
Batman (Classic)
Green Lantern (Emerald)
Poison Ivy (Flora)
Wonder Woman (Golden Armor)
Hawkman

6
D Tier

Character
Cyborg (Unbreakable)
Wonder Woman (Warrior Queen)
The Flash
Starfire (Energized)
Batman
Robin
Aquaman
Superman (Armored)
Green Arrow
White Canary (Multiverse)
Captain Cold (Multiverse)
Batwoman (Multiverse)
Catwoman (Master Thief)
Sub-Zero
Hush
Firestorm
Supergirl (Dark)
Grid
The Joker (Batman Ninja)
Harley Quinn (Batman Ninja)
Batman (Batman Ninja)
Robin (Blademaster)
Blue Beetle
Nightwing

7
E Tier

Character
Harley Quinn
The Joker
Cheetah
Captain Gold
Wonder Woman (Amazon)
Wonder Woman
Scarecrow
Dr. Fate (Soulstealer)
Gorilla Grodd (Telekinetic)
Bane (Enraged)
Supergirl (Dark)
Swamp Thing
Swamp Thing (Primal)
Black Canary
Black Canary (Sonic)
Catwoman
Deadshot
Gorilla Grodd
Harley Quinn (Unhinged)

We've come to the end of our Injustice 2 tier list. Since you're probably a fan of superhero games, you might be interested in the Marvel Snap tier list, and a tier list for Marvel Contest of Champions. If you're a fan of anime games, then take a look at the Black Clover Mobile tier list.

