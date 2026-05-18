Dead Be The Fallen will see you exploring a monochrome world of FPS horror on mobile

Monochrome and shotguns

Dead Be The Fallen is a new first-person horror coming to mobile

It sees you adventuring through a stylistically monochrome world

Experience the promise of thrills and chills in a deadly world

First-person horror on mobile is a genre with a very tricky history to chart. While it's never been massively popular, I don't doubt many of you are already thinking of a few indie hits you played back in your youth. But Dead Be The Fallen is seeking to resurrect the genre with its nightmarish monochrome atmosphere.

Coming from Kdanns games, Dead Be The Fallen (wouldn't it follow that the fallen would always be dead?) bills itself as perfect for people who enjoy 'survival horror games, shotgun action, and dark atmospheric adventure', which is a pretty broad category I suppose.

Visually speaking, Dead Be The Fallen is quite striking, reminding me of Betrayer. The mixture of black-and-white visuals with splashes of vibrant red certainly fits the horror atmosphere. Although they also seem to waver between stylistically retro and just plain meh in terms of fidelity.

I've fallen, and I can't get up

Now, let's address the elephant in the room. Which, yes, there are more than a few hints of AI art here, specifically in the app icon. Although that seems to unfortunately have become standard for many developers. But overall, Dead Be The Fallen doesn't really sell the concept well.

Set to arrive May 22nd, according to the iOS listing, this is a competent-looking example of a first-person horror shooter. But it's also one that I can't really see a main selling point for. There are many other options out there for horror, and there's no real promise of a story, just shooty-shooty boom action. And maybe that's your thing, but I can't say it's grabbing me.

Still, if you're putting Dead Be The Fallen on your to-do list why not hone your survival skills by trying out some of the selections on our list of the best horror games on Android for some of our favourite picks?