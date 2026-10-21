There is a vast sea of Marvel-inspired titles, but we have picked the finest Marvel mobile games that fans will enjoy most.

Updated on October 21st, 2026 by Jupiter Hadley

Do you even know how many mobile games out there are based on the Marvel Universe? Oh, let me tell you - too many! I definitely lost track while digging into this topic. But hey, let's be real - the ones that really count are always the top-notch games. So, here it is - a list of the. And if you'd rather watch a video, one is available just below!

Marvel Contest of Champions

The Marvel Universe is the only common thread between these games. Besides that, our list has everything from card games to strategy and action titles . Go ahead and give them all a look to see which one you like best!Marvel Contest of Champions is a fighting game that came out back in 2014 for iOS and Android. Ten years later, and it's still pretty popular, which is a real testimony of its quality. So basically, you get to put together a squad of your favourite Marvel characters - good guys and bad guys alike - and pit them against each other in epic one-on-one fights. It all goes down in a cool 3D arena, which reminded us of DB Legends. It has more than 200 characters from the Marvel Universe that you can play with.

Each character has their own set of moves and abilities that make them special. This is why going through the MCoC tier list is essential when you first start playing it. We have ranked every hero and villain in there, so you don't have to look for the most powerful character manually. You'll be able to go through the story mode, form or join alliances, and dive into a competitive mode where you can battle other players in real-time. The most effective way to play is not to focus on just PVE or PVP, but to do a bit of both!

Marvel Snap

Created by Second Dinner and released by Nuverse for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows, Marvel Snap is a digital collectible card game.

Each card in Marvel Snap has an energy cost. Players use these cards to their advantage in fights against one another. The winner is the player who conquers 2 out of the 3 locations in the arena.

If you want to try out Marvel Snap, make sure to take a look at our tier list for Marvel Snap. It will make it easier to catch up with the meta and understand the best strategies.

Marvel Snap is a title that I would definitely recommend to anyone who enjoys competitive card games. Its gameplay is fast but at the same time, it doesn't feel rushed. You have the time to think about your best plays, but the matches don't take long to complete.

Also, it's free, and you don't have to spend anything in order to stay competitive.

Marvel Future Fight

MF Fight combines action and RPG elements. You'll be using a virtual joystick and buttons to control your characters, unleash their combos and dodge enemy strikes.

You can gather a squad of legendary heroes and notorious villains, and enter the arena to engage in epic real-time battles against AI foes or rival players' teams. If you want to know which characters are weak and which ones are considered to be the best, there is a Marvel Future Fight tier list which should give you a better perspective.

MFF features an extensive lineup of characters hailing from the Marvel Universe, including the likes of the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, and numerous others.

Of course, you can level up your heroes, upgrade them to unlock skills and abilities and equip them with different gear to dominate in battle.

The game frequently drops fresh characters into its roster, introducing new heroes and villains that can change the meta, so it's very much alive.

Marvel Strike Force

This is a turn-based RPG set in the Marvel Universe developed by FoxNext. It's also free-to-play.

In Marvel Strike Force, you can collect and upgrade characters from a huge roster that includes fan-favourite heroes and villains.

You can improve your hero's performance by equipping them with gear and teaching them new abilities. But this title is more about having a strong team rather than a single overpowered hero.

So, figuring out the different synergies between the characters can take you a long way.

You can check out our article about the best Marvel Strike Force teams to learn which are the best comps for the different game modes, because there are a few of them.

There's a story campaign - which is the main quest line in a way - but there are also raids, PvP matches, events and much more.

Marvel Pinball

If you enjoy pinball and you are a Marvel fan, this is the perfect title for you: Marvel Pinball by Zen Studios (because why shouldn't there be a pinball game inspired by the Marvel Universe?). And if you enjoy similar experiences on your iOS device, check out our best pinball games for iPhone and iPad.

Table backgrounds are essentially what make it a Marvel game, as it contains different heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, Wolverine and Iron Man, to name a few. Otherwise, it plays like any other pinball; you are trying to get the highest score possible!

Marvel Puzzle Quest

The puzzle genre meets role-playing and strategy in the hit mobile video title Marvel Puzzle Quest. You may choose from a large cast of Marvel heroes and villains, train them to max level, collect prizes, and pit them against one another in a PvP arena. The game's interesting plot and fun mechanics have earned it mostly good reviews from the community. As for the graphics, they feel high-quality, and the gameplay is smooth and engaging. Overall, Marvel Puzzle Quest is worthy of the attention it is getting from Marvel fanatics and casual gamers alike. Give it a try and see for yourself.

LEGO DUPLO MARVEL

We've mentioned earlier in the post that our list includes titles of various genres so every gamer can find something that they enjoy. This one is for the little ones. Lego Duplo Marvel is an experience designed for young children in the age range of 2 to 6.

It is meant to introduce the kids to their favourite fan universe while developing their social and cognitive skills. It contains simple puzzles and creative challenges. Of course, superheroes like Hulk, Spider-Man and Iron Man will assist them on the way.

Marvel Duel

If you made it this far, then you are definitely a Marvel fan. But if you specifically enjoy the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., then this is a title you might want to check out.

Because in Marvel Duel, you play as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and you assemble a squad of Marvel legends and baddies to dominate three-minute battles.

Even if we are talking about a card game, Marvel Duel's gameplay is fast-paced. You need to think quickly and figure out your best move on the fly to take down foes and level up.

As is often the case with Marvel titles, the graphics and animations are top-notch. Also, it features a massive roster of Marvel heroes. All the fan favourites, as well as other lesser-known characters, make an appearance.