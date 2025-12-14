Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes (December 2025)
With its beautiful visuals and unique animations for each superhero, Marvel Mystic Mayhem has brought fan-favourites into a brand-new RPG that's unlike anything they've created so far.
You can create a team of up to 3 heroes and deploy them in a unique pattern on the battlefield. Then, you can choose which skills they'll cast in order to take down the enemies efficiently or buff their allies.
For those who are looking to unlock more superheroes and upgrade their account, we have the latest Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes so you can get your hands on all the Mysterium Coins and Tactic Reports possible.
From Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes in the future, we might also get some free Shadow Keys (hopefully), or maybe even some Great Keys, which are used in the gacha. For now, we only have free Myserium Coins and Tactic Reports, which are needed to level up your heroes and upgrade their Talents.
Active Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes
- MMMHappyHalloween
- MMMVer13
- MMMVer12
- MMMVer11 - rewards
- MMMGLMMMGL - 1000 Mysterium Coins, 1000 Tactic Reports
Expired
- There are no expired codes for MMM yet!
How to redeem codes in Marvel Mystic MayhemIf you're not sure how to redeem these codes, all you have to do is follow these steps:
- Step 1: Open the drop-down menu in the top right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Go to Settings.
- Step 3: Select the Community tab.
- Step 4: Type in your code in the textbox under "Gift Code".
- Step 5: Hit the Confirm button.
The rewards are automatically allocated into your account, as long as the code you've redeemed is an active one.
How to get more MMM codes?Just like the first Marvel Mystic Mayhem code, the upcoming codes will be released on the official X account or their Discord Server. There might also be some future creator codes that will be issued by content creators for the game, but we'll have to wait and see. Until then, we are adding any new code we find to this list!
Codes not working?If a code is not working, make sure you type it exactly as shown in the list above. Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes might be case-sensitive, so even if some of them can be redeemed by simply typing them in lowercase, others might be case-sensitive. So, the best way to make sure you're redeeming an active code is to copy and paste it from the list, or just type it in exactly as shown.
