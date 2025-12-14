Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes (December 2025)

- checked for codes

With its beautiful visuals and unique animations for each superhero, Marvel Mystic Mayhem has brought fan-favourites into a brand-new RPG that's unlike anything they've created so far.

You can create a team of up to 3 heroes and deploy them in a unique pattern on the battlefield. Then, you can choose which skills they'll cast in order to take down the enemies efficiently or buff their allies.

For those who are looking to unlock more superheroes and upgrade their account, we have the latest Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes so you can get your hands on all the Mysterium Coins and Tactic Reports possible.

From Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes in the future, we might also get some free Shadow Keys (hopefully), or maybe even some Great Keys, which are used in the gacha. For now, we only have free Myserium Coins and Tactic Reports, which are needed to level up your heroes and upgrade their Talents.

We have plenty of other codes for some of your favourite MCU games, like these MCoC codes and Marvel Future Fight codes. Don't miss a single one!

Active Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes

MMMHappyHalloween

MMMVer13

MMMVer12

MMMVer11 - rewards

rewards MMMGLMMMGL - 1000 Mysterium Coins, 1000 Tactic Reports

Expired

There are no expired codes for MMM yet!

How to redeem codes in Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Step 1 : Open the drop-down menu in the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Select the Community tab.

: Select the tab. Step 4 : Type in your code in the textbox under "Gift Code".

: Type in your code in the under "Gift Code". Step 5: Hit the Confirm button.

If you're not sure how to redeem these codes, all you have to do is follow these steps:

The rewards are automatically allocated into your account, as long as the code you've redeemed is an active one.

How to get more MMM codes?

Codes not working?