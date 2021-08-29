Finest Android shooter games that you can play in 2021
Update: August 29, 2021 - reworked the content, added new titles and download links
Shooters. Shoot-'em-ups. Shmups. Shooty bang-bang pixel manipulators. Whatever you call them (probably not that last one), we all like blasting digital enemies to pieces for kicks.
Thankfully, you can get your shooter kicks right here on Android. And in a variety of guises too, from arcade shmups to first person shooters to twin stick shooters, and lots of odd genre-splices in between.
The following list seeks to bring the wonderful world of mobile shooters together into some semblance of order. It's far from definitive, of course. Even with a generous 25 selections, we can't hope to give due credit to every last great shooter game on Android.
But we can pick some of our favourites at the moment. This list will shift and change with the seasons and our personal whims. But whatever the current selection, you can be sure you'll find a bunch of brilliant blasters to play on your Android device.
And if you really can't hold in your petitions for a particular inclusion, please do share in the comments section below. We promise not to shoot you down.
A brilliant twin stick shooter with bright, hyper-detailed cartoon graphics and an endless supply of zany weapons and character. The game is not what you first picture when you think of an Android shooter game, but once you dive in, it'll quickly impress through sheer awesomeness and action.
Juicy Realm looks absolutely stunning, and the RPG combined with shooter features it brings makes it a game worth adding to your collection. Especially because it's quite deceiving as to what it really is. Or... let's just call it a juicy masterpiece, and enjoy it for what it is!
The best crack at a mobile Call of Duty yet. This game actually feels like the classic console and PC FPS, though it's been build from the ground up for your phone or tablet. It's a fast paced game that takes some time to get used to in case you haven't played it before. Old CoD players will feel at home, as the game looks almost as good on your phone as it did a couple of years ago on your PC.
We can wholeheartedly recommend COD Mobile if you are looking for action packed game. And here are some CoD Mobile codes to get you some hefty rewards early on!
Madfinger has long made some of the most handsome shooters on the Google Play Store. Shadowgun Legends is the latest and greatest, and it's a fabulously slick team-based FPS to boot. It has some sleek-looking bots and guns, and the action packed battles are really quite something to behold.
You can team up with other players in real time and queue up for PvP battles, or you can go solo in the campaign mode - it's really up to you to decide, but we personally prefer the PvP battles. However, in order to get used to the touch controls (which by the way are pretty neat) you should practice in the solo campaign.
PUBG is the grandfather of the Battle Royale genre, and while this mobile version is a slightly simplified and downscaled take, it's still a brilliantly tense last-man-standing experience. In case you are not aware of it, it was the most played game in the world at one point, so that says a lot about the quality of PUBG.
You can, of course, find the guides for PUBG including the PUBG Mobile codes to redeem on our pages. Let's be honest - who doesn't love a game as good as PUBG? We're even more excited for the PUBG New State that's bound to release sometime in the future.
If you're still sulking over the loss of Japanese shmup specialist Cave, check out Aka to Blue. It's got the kind of colourful vertical shmup action that Cave used to specialise in, together with a glorious coin-hoovering mechanic. This game is not for the feint of heart, as it's so fast-paced you'll feel like racing games belong in the past. Well, that's not quite a term of comparison, but you get the idea.
Aka to Blue is a premium game that has been so influential that it's stayed with us for a very long time - just read our Aka to Blue review. We're genuinely impressed with the craftsmanship behind this creation, so we believe it's a clear winner in the mobile shooting department.
With all the poise and focus of a one-vs-one beat-'em-up, but with simpler controls and a sense of humour, Gumslingers is one of the freshest shooters on this list. It looks good enough to eat, too. The characters and environment are all gum (we believe it's a delicious flavour too), and you're given a gun and allowed green light to shoot.
What could go wrong?
In Gumslinger you'll enjoy the various gun customisations and great number of achievements, and have fun with the soft-body physics that let you blow stuff up. In reality, it appeals to a part of our brain that loves destruction and sweets.
A battle royale game that essentially lets you walk around in a bunny or schoolgirl suit and blowing up enemies is not what one could call the most serious shooter on the Google Play Store - but Garena Free Fire begs to differ. In this action bonanza, you have constant events, and a massive player base to back it up.
It is what Fortnite could be on mobile, but much more eccentric and full of energy. We've also got a massive collection of Garena Free Fire guides, including some Garena Free Fire codes that we update on a daily basis, Make sure to check it out if you haven't done so already.
A deeply involved top-down that features at its heart a tactile drag-and-aim shooting system, making for some satisfyingly tactical - and tactile - encounters. You have battles set in the outer space, and boy are they good.
You have missions to complete, a stealth system and some strategical elements that make this game one worth adding to your collection. We've mentioned in our Space Marshals 2 review how much we enjoyed the larger levels and multitude of marshals and weapons, and it doesn't stop there. Just check it out!
This brilliant roguelite ingeniously flips the shooter action 90 (or even 180) degrees, placing the guns into the boots of the protagonist so that they slow your perpetual descent. You need to carefully aim them right into the opponent or strategically place them in order to land in this platformer roguelite shooter creation.
You'll probably never play another game like this one, especially after successfully completing it. It's just so darn intense you'll wish you had a break to just stretch your thumbs a little. If you're curious to learn about our experience playing it, make sure to read our Downwell review. It's clearly a winner in multiple categories, this time in our best Android shooters one.
One of the finest and most popular online FPS games for Android, Guns of Boom succeeds through its intuitive controls and super-clean presentation. Although the game might fool you with its cartoonish artwork, make no mistake, this is one hell of a shooter with completely different playstyles depending on the weapon you are wielding. Their tournaments and rewards reflect how serious the game and the developers are.
The game has some dynamic looks that only work wonders for it. If you don't believe us, make sure to check our Guns of Boom review! It's a pretty fine Android shooter that is well worth a shot (mind the pun).
Here's a game that combines shooter action with roguelike elements and procedurally-generated dungeons. It's a fine creation that you will probably fall in love with within the first 5 minutes of playing - we're not joking, it's really that good.
Aiming is done automatically, so you can shift all of your attention towards more important stuff, such as picking the right weapon and dodging the enemy fire. Soul Knight will grow on you the more you play, and you can even team up with other players to battle down in the local multiplayer.
One of the purest twin stick shooters out there, with a silky-smooth frame rate and angular wireframe graphics. Like Geometry Wars on your phone. You will want to play this non-stop, because the action within looks so sleek you won't believe it's actually a shooter.
Did you know we have a PewPew 2 review? Make sure to check it out before buying the game! If you find it to be a game that's up your alley, you should by all means go ahead and get it. It'll be a great addition to your shooter collection.
Did you ever try out a cyberpunk-ish FPS Android game? If you haven't, then you must add Infinity Ops to your collection. This beautiful game features some absolutely stunning graphics, smooth controls, and a gameplay that will impress you the more you play.
We found the fast-paced action to be so satisfying and rewarding, and the learning curve is not at all as complicated as it first appears. There are a number of weapons to learn and characters to unlock, and it even features some optimizations for weaker devices. How kind of it - considering everything associated with Cyberpunk-themed stuff seems to require the latest generation software.
Another late '90s SNK Playmore arcade classic comes to Android. Blazing Star's intense blasting works brilliantly on mobile. We couldn't help but add it to our list since we love how well it works on touchscreen devices. It's basically a colourful retro arcade shooter which you'll find to be extremely delightful.
Oh, and you should make sure to read our Blazing Star review - we're pretty sure you will love it as much as we did, if you're into the old school SNK games.
Did you ever try playing a warship shooter? Well, now's your chance. In World of Warships Blitz you will be able to embark on your favourite warship and pump it up with some of the heaviest heavy-duty ammo then take it for a spin, rocking about the seas in search for enemies.
It's not your typical Android shooter game, but it is a beautiful shooter action that takes all the artillery onto a different surface - water. You should also make sure to read our World of Warships Blitz review to learn all about the features we loved and the ones you shouldn't expect too much from.
If you want a shooter with more than just a pistol or shotgun action, but also featuring some alluring story, you might want to check out Badlanders. In this game, you have some absolutely perfect graphics to accompany it, as well as some elements that make it one of the best shooters for Android in 2021.
You know you've got a serious game on your hands when we put together a complete article with Badlanders tips to help you survive and prevail. Give it a shot, and choose the playstyle you want to approach.
A steampunk twin-stick shooter with loads of slick hoard-slaying action. A gloriously silly and frenetic experience leaving you with an age-old question - will it be a Tesla-powered machine or a Lovecraftian horror monster to win it all? It's actually much simpler - technology wins.
You should check out our Tesla vs. Lovecraft review though. We absolutely love the fast-paced action in the game, and we could easily call it one of our best shooters for Android even a few years past its release.
A third-person cover shooter with some of the best visuals around, not to mention a compelling team system and online PvP. Hero Hunters has all the right elements to place it among the top of the PvP shooter chain, alongside some of the bigger fish like Call of Duty and Garena Free Fire.
Oh, did you know we have a Hero Hunters review? As we mentioned there, Hero Hunters is a beautiful game that is so much more than just your regular shooter. You should check it out - it's free!
A twin stick shooter that gives you more to do than simply slay waves of bad guys, with a meaty structure that resembles an action RPG, together with the usual Radiangames polish. It's a highly underrated game that you will soon discover that not many players actually know about its existence.
In reality, it's super fun, exceptionally well-done and we've even put together an Inferno 2 review! So if you are eager to learn more about this neon bullet shmup, make sure to check it out. We believe it's one of the top shooters for mobile tablets since the bigger screen feels absolutely amazing with it.
An offline shooter that looks stunning and feels right - what could it be, if not Cover Fire? In this game you build your team, pick up your favourite weapons and hop into action. You have a team to help you out, and your duty is to complete various missions around the world.
We can attest that it's a game where you need a tad of strategy to back up your firepower, but that never stopped anyone from just shooting their way through to victory. Right?
Players have access to realistic weapons, an environment with console-quality graphics, and a bunch of missions to power through. If you don't want to spend Data on playing online, this is a more than ideal alternative. So, make sure to check it out!
We've had a game that was set on the sea, a bunch of them set on land - heck, even some of them underground and in the outer space. Now, it's time for one that is up in the air. Sky Force Reloaded is an old school vertical shmup with a decidedly modern aesthetic.
It looks and sounds stunning, marrying hyperkinetic action with a cinematic presentation, delighting all the senses. We put together a Sky Force Reloaded review, so if you want to know whether or not you will love this game as an air shooter alternative or not. We certainly believe you will.
It might be a top-down twin-stick shooter, but Neon Chrome manages to feel like a fully fleshed-out console action game with its moody cyberpunk plot and deep character customisation system. Considering the game has been out for quite a few years, it's quite an incredible feat to be a top choice even in 2021.
However, the graphics and play style approach are so well-done that it's probably going to be a great choice even years from now. Or until there will be a Neon Chrome remake that adds in even more bling. We have a Neon Chrome review, but it's for iOS - however, the game plays pretty much the same so you'll get a clear idea of what to expect.
Do you want a game that is so good it literally has the term 'cool' in its title? That would be the case for Tacticool, a 5v5 shooter where you can team up with friends or randoms from all across the internet and smack another team of 5 players. It's a game where battles are quick, swift and it also features some realistic physics. Wow!
It's actually so cool that you need to check it out if you're a fan of CoD Mobile and PUBG - who knows, you might've found the next best shooter on Android out there. Or, you can read our Tacticool review instead.
A Minecraft-inspired game with graphics that look like they belong in a Roblox game - that is Pixel Gun 3D in a nutshell. However, there's so much more than meets the eye. This mini shooter game has so many weapons, players, play styles and customisations that it's difficult not to fall in love with it at first shot.
There are literally over 800 weapons in the game, there are clans, and all kinds of features to lure you in and keep you playing for hours on end. It's a good shooter that feels a little bit light, so if you're up for some quick matches, it's a game you must check out right away.
One label you'd rarely attach to old school shmups is 'cute', but that's precisely what Shooty Skies manages. There's some Crossy Road talent involved here, and it figures. The blocky characters look adorable, but they're deceivingly deadly - who would've thought?
You should check our Shooty Skies review if you want to see what this game is really made of. We would also advise you to get ready, because once you start playing, boy will you be a target!
With this, we are wrapping up our list of the best shooters for Android phones and tablets! Don't forget to let us know if we missed your favourite game, and we'll certainly take it into account!