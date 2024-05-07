Coming to Netflix Games this month: Braid, Paper Trail, Katana Zero & more

There's lots of new additions to the Netflix Games catalogue this May!

Check out the details for Braid, Paper Trail, Katana Zero and more

Netflix Games is Netflix' often overlooked game subscription service.

Netflix Games, the subscription mobile gaming catalogue from streaming service Netflix, is set to add a whopping lineup of games for May. The titles being added are Braid, Anniversary Edition Paper Trail, Sonic Mania Plus, Katana Zero and Netflix Stories: Virgin River. And it's one heck of a drop, with plenty of indie hits to choose from.

Sonic Mania Plus from Sega will be the first to drop on May 7th. Braid, from often outspoken (but still highly regarded) designer Jonathan Blow, will hit the service on May 14th. Meanwhile, the latest indie darling Paper Trail is dropping on May 21st, followed by Netflix Stores: Virgin River on May 29th. Katana Zero is still yet to get a concrete release date, but it has been confirmed that it will hit Netflix Games in May.

It's hard not to argue, even for non-mobile gamers, that Netflix Games isn't one of the best value services out there. As part of the usual Netflix subscription, you get access to a shockingly vast array of games, including relatively small-scale indie games like Into The Breach, and major releases such as SNK fighting hit Samurai Shodown.

It's honestly surprising it's remained an unspoken, and often overlooked, part of the Netflix subscription thus far. So we wouldn't be surprised if that changes in the near future, in fact, we talked about it in detail this January.

It's certainly easy to see why this is such a major drop with such great releases now listed in one place. Want to keep up with everything being added thus far? Then take a gander at our list of the top 10 best Netflix Games titles. Better yet you can take a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what else is standing out!