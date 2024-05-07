Gamescom LatAm's mobile awards finalists revealed

Gamescom's Latin American iteration has proved hugely popular

Gamescom LatAm has unveiled their finalists for Best Mobile Game

In addition the finalists for the other categories have also been announced

The Latin American iteration of the famous gaming event has been a huge hit already

Gamescom LatAm, the Latin American iteration of the famous Gamescom event, has revealed their list of finalists for Best Mobile Game, amongst the other nominations. You can check out the full list of finalists for the other categories, such as Best Gameplay, Best Multiplayer and Innovation, but for the moment let's focus on where mobile stands.

The Gamescom LatAm Mobile Game award nominees are:

Sibel's Journey (Food for Thought Media)

What the Car? (Triband Apps)

An Elmwood Trail (Techyonic)

Bella Pelo Mundo (Plot Kids)

Junkworld (Ironhide Game Studio)

Sphex (VitalyN)

Residiuum Tales of Coral (Iron Games)

Gamescom LatAm was formed from a partnership between the original Gamescom events and BIG Games Festival which proved to be hugely successful in its own right. You might know Gamescom from its consumer events in Cologne and beyond, as well as the industry-centric Devcom events. Both of these event series tend to produce big news, and with the collapse of showcases like E3, the stage is set (no pun intended) for events like Gamescom to effectively take over.

Not only that but mobile has a pretty good showing at Gamescom LatAm judging by these nominees. What the Car? Is something we've covered in the past, but there's also games that have flown under the radar even for us but might get a big boost if they win or even just by featuring on the finalists list.

And if you want to see what else has caught our eyes in particular, you can take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far). You can also check in on our list of the best upcoming mobile games of 2024 to see what else is around the corner, and whether or not some of these finalists pop up on there.