Mighty Doom is officially axed as part of mass Microsoft and Xbox layoffs

The move comes as part of the closure of Alpha Dog Games

Mighty Doom is getting axed and will close its servers on 7th August

In-game purchases have been disabled and refunds can be claimed

The move comes with the closure of developer Alpha Dog Games

Mighty Doom, the mobile spin-off of the landmark shooter franchise, is being axed on 7th August due to the closure of developer Alpha Dog Games. As of today the in-app purchases have been disabled and refunds for purchases made can be claimed at Bethesda's official support site. Mighty Doom is a top-down shooter inspired by the hit FPS franchise that takes the action in a decidedly cutesy but still gory direction.

After two years in soft launch, Mighty Doom had only properly hit storefronts a little over a year ago. So it's rather sad to see the game go the way of the DoDo after all that time. However, the shuttering of the game also comes with the axing of developer Alpha Dog Games alongside other major layoffs taking place at parent company Microsoft's gaming division.

DOOMed

Players interested in requesting a refund for purchased in-game currency can sign up here https://t.co/uONLJKkejc to receive details. pic.twitter.com/1qkGE9Sh1I — Mighty DOOM (@MightyDOOM) May 7, 2024

While it's often hard to understand the significance of studio closures for the layman, it's pretty easy to see why this latest round of layoffs that Mighty Doom is only the tip of the iceberg of has sent so many waves through the gaming world. Tango Gameworks, developer of smash-hit Hi-Fi Rush has been shuttered, as has Arkane Austin, the aforementioned Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios. As far as layoffs go this is pretty much disastrous and for many it raises a lot of questions about Microsoft management...

But right now that might be beyond our remit. Rest assured we have our own thoughts. In the meantime, for now, there are some great games still on mobile you can check out with our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far). And if you need something to keep you going there are some major releases coming which you can see with our list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year.