Best Pool Games on Android and iOS

A list of quality Pool Games to play on your Android or iOS device.

There's a lot of debate as to what can be considered the Sport of Kings, but chances are that it involves a table of some kind. This may be because skill is one of the most regarded measures of someone's being, and any game that involves a table comes down to skill, technique, and - at times - luck. It is said that gambling was created by those who had too much money and didn't know what to do with it, so they came up with games in which they could lose all their money in an instant. These types of thrills are expensive, and some of them can be found in the world of pool.

Pool is a game for those who have precise control of their movements as well as an understanding of both physics and geometry. If someone understands such scientific principles, they can become masters of pool in seconds. The main issue with the pool is that it is cumbersome: it's a well-known fact that pool tables are quite large. You may have a pool hall or bar with a table, but then you have to deal with crowds and hope that the table is free. Well, here is a list of the alternatives showing some of the best pool games you can play on your phone.