Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is really heating up in this part of our complete walkthrough - we were originally tasked with taking the Emblem of the Sun to the North, but thing went awry quickly.

In this guide we'll be covering heading to the Source, exploring the Ghost Town, a guide to the High Philosopher's House, an amazing prison escape, and a skilful dispatching of a brutal miniboss, the Prototype Spiderbot.

We're slowly moving towards the climax of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm now, and if you've been sticking with us this far, let us know in the comments below!

If the solutions you're looking for aren't in this guide, make sure to take a look at our previous and future guides to find everything you need to know.

Previous guides:

Future guides: