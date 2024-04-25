6 Wildfrost tips that will help you get your first win

Surviving in the harsh and frozen landscapes is quite a challenge. These tips will help you stay warm and survive hostile entities.

We often wonder what it would be like for our current society to go through another ice age. How would we stay warm, what would happen to society, would people decide to eat each other before having to eat yet ANOTHER meal of tinned peaches? These are just some of the questions that the developers Gaziter and Deadpan Games were wondering when they set to work on Wildfrost. This is a 2D deckbuilding game about a variety of humans and unexpected creatures banding together to endure the frost and take out its hostile entities, like penguins and evil snowmen.

The story of Wildfrost has a bit more of a fantasy slant to it. It talks of the sun providing light and warmth to the whole world and everyone was happy. One day, darkness befell that land and created a shadowy form that blocked out the sun. This robbed the world of its light and plunged everyone into a dangerous, and frozen, wasteland. Thankfully, life managed to endure with people and other beings banding together to survive and fight to end the curse. The experience can be quite difficult, so there are things you'll need to do so that you'll get far along the path and slay some big baddies along the way.