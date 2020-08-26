Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm takes a lot of cues from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. I've only just realised this. Yes, we all knew this was a Zelda-like, but the comparisons to Skyward Sword are growing each day.

We are onto part 7 of our Oceanhorn 2 walkthrough, and once you're through with this guide you will have seen everything you need to of The Great Lagoon.

Finally, it's time to work our way inside Ootheca, and to do that we've got to destroy the rest of the Thunderstones, only that's far more difficult than we expected. We'll be infiltrating two palaces, acquiring a diving helmet, swimming the entirety of the lagoon, and finally getting inside the place we meant to see in the beginning.

All of that and more in this guide, and if you need the solutions to anything else in the game, see our previous and future guides!

Previous guides:

Future guides: