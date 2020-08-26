We're back at it once again, and making our way all the way through Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, and let me tell you, it never gets any easier.

We're making our way through a bunch more content today, and the puzzling-outdoor nature of this game is giving me Skyward Sword flashbacks. But that's not bad thing.

In this walkthrough we are returning to White City, piloting an airship for the first time, making our way to Submeria, meeting the Gillfolk in their village, shutting down Thunderstones to open the way to Ootheca, and entering the Palace of Insight.

That's a lot of information to cover in just one guide, so let's get on with it already… Oh, and make sure to check out our past and future guides for the solutions to any of the puzzles you're stuck on!

