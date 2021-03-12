Updated 12th March - New entries added

The Multiplayer Online Battle Arena genre, or MOBA to supply its snappier title, is a pretty big deal.

Not only is the MOBA massively popular with casual players, it's also a huge draw within the competitive gaming scene.

But what exactly is a MOBA? It's a bit of a tactical hodge-podge, combining elements of real time strategy with hero shooter and action-RPG elements.

Generally a multiplayer experience, these MOBAs often ask you to pick a superpowered hero, team up with a couple of team mates, and assault an opponent's base across a symmetrical battleground.

The MOBA started out life on PC, but has gradually moved across to mobile, where it currently thrives. Not only has the mobile MOBA taken on a life of its own, it has also started to accumulate elements of other genres, from card battlers to third person shooters.

Here, then, is a naturally eclectic list of the best MOBAs on Android.