17 fantastic Minecraft village seeds to try
When you first start Minecraft, you can feel very alone surrounded by the vastness of the blocky world ahead of you. Depending on randomization, you can wander for quite a while before you find any other lifeforms. There's some peace and tranquillity in that, but sometimes you just want to interact with things to see what you can do and how the game will respond. You'll likely run into some animals within the first few minutes of playing, but if you keep exploring, you may actually run into villagers. If this happens, that means that a village isn't too far away.
Villages are exactly what they seem: An arrangement of buildings with farmlands and people living around them. These people are Villagers and are harmless to you as long as you mean them no harm. While you can't always communicate with them, some will offer services. Villages also give you a chance to claim a pre-made home of your own. However, maybe you want a village with more interesting surroundings or a more interesting layout. You can keep exploring to see if the RNG grants your wish or you can make your own wish come true. Check out these fantastic Minecraft village seeds to put into your game.
1
Taiga Village (-4533787685252424435)
x: (25) y: (64) z: (150) Welcome to the beauty that is the Taiga Village. Despite what the pronunciation of the name implies, you don't have to worry about running into any tigers around here. The village is comprised of homes made mainly of wood stones, resembling reinforced log cabins. They're positioned at the edge of a forest on a hill overlooking a sandy basin. This place seems to have some of the best natural elements going for it while maintaining a lovely rustic feel. You can enjoy the sounds and sights of nature as you search for a spot with the best view.
2
Village and Mansion (-1577163360414241589)
x: (300) y: (70) z: (175) While villages tend to be pretty balanced in terms of the types of homes, there's no rule that says some homes can't be more grand. That's what you'll get when you plant this seed. Doing so will spawn a village by a river surrounded by trees. The buildings are the primary focus of this place, having wide and bright-wooden roofs. It draws your attention to the main attraction, which is the huge mansion that you can explore and try to claim it for yourself. If you don't feel like making your own luxury, this is a good place to visit.
3
Desert Temple and Ruined Portal Village (-4807721116809566626)
x: (-250) y: (71) z: (200) The main mystery of Minecraft is in the exploration and coming across all the weirdness that you won't be able to explain right off the bat. There is some lore to Minecraft and this village adds a bit more to it. The village is an odd arrangement of old-looking homes spread out across a desert area with structures that look like ruins. This is strengthened by the two main points of interest: The Desert Temple and the Ruined Portal. Why are they here and what happened to them? Perhaps you can solve this mystery as you walk around the houses.
4
Double Mountain Village (-2518165757048628356)
x: (200) y: (65) z: (25) Like with all mining games, Minecraft tempts you to dig down as fast and as far as you can. On the other hand, sometimes you may wonder just how high you can go via building or climbing. One answer is provided by this village which is surrounded by mountains. More accurately, it's a series of classic villager homes located to the side of a valley leading between two mountain ranges. You can roam the village square taking in the majestic sight as you plan your strategy for climbing to the top of each peak. There might be enough space at the top for a castle too.
5
Zombie Village (2736651426138416156)
x: (-350) y: (69) z: (75) A threat you'll encounter in your Minecraft is the undead. Specifically, zombies will appear at night and roam around looking for you to eat. But, how does this element affect other areas? This seed spawns a village that has a possible answer. It's a quiet place located at the edge of a forest and along a deep ravine. It's almost completely devoid of life with many of the homes in various states of disrepair. There's almost no evidence that anyone was ever here. Perhaps they became zombies and perhaps the zombies left nothing behind.
6
Snowy Mountains Village (-515616061425514285)
x: (0) y: (72) z: (125) A word that is easy to associate with mountains is cold. There are so many photos of snowy mountain peaks that look chilling but also inviting. You can see whether this is true by planting this seed. From it, a village will grow at the foot of a snowy mountain as it spreads across a snowy plain. The homes are a mix of stone and snow igloos and huts made to fight the cold while still appearing cosy. You can also take in the warm glow of the lanterns set along the different pathways. Take your time to take it all in or spend time building tons of snowmen.
7
Iceberg Village (-1726916498423192890)
x: (-230) y: (63) z: (125) While most would think that the biggest sources of freshwater are rivers and lakes, icebergs and glaciers also provide a hefty amount. You can see evidence of this in the village grown from this seed. To say there is a lot of water would be an understatement. Although the village is still on the coast, the houses are built across narrow strips of land surrounded by water with even a castle-like structure nearby. And, if you look out to the water, you'll see a forest of icebergs which goes without saying, is very cool.
8
Coral Reef Village (3116600303022152324)
x: (-125) y: (64) z: (-175) Of all the natural elements that we should be fighting to protect, coral reefs at near the very top. The underwater ecosystems are a host to all sorts of beautiful creatures and this village gives you a taste of that. With a mixture of wooden and stone homes built along the coastline, everyone wants to keep their eyes on the reef that starts where the sand ends. You can swim along the surface for an overall view and then dive down for a closer look. As you view the coral and fish, be on the lookout for jellyfish and sunken treasure.
9
Ravine Village (6219333231150631233)
x: (135) y: (70) z: (-175) The most amazing thing about ravines is how they cut through the land, even being able to cut through the very mountains themselves. You can see proof of this by adding this seed to your world. The village it grows will be surrounded on all sides by dense vegetation and built on various levels. They're made at the mouth of a wide ravine that looks to be dividing a mountain. You can see water playing another role as the snow melts and cascades down into a waterfall. It's both majestic and calm which is perfect for the casual explorer.
10
Savanna Village (610287737851732549)
x: (25) y: (64) z: (0) Traveling can be a big commitment but it's one that needs to be made if you hoping to see an environment like the savanna. Defined by wide open plains and scattered vegetation, the savanna is captured in a way by this village. The homes here have interesting elevated designs as well as some stocky structures to endure the different elements in such an environment. You can get a vast view of the whole area from a good vantage point due to its flatness. If it gets too hot, you can go for a swim in the nearby waters.
11
Beachside Village (-2463624627578775778)
x: (100) y: (64) z: (225) For many of us, the idea of a beach vacation is a fantasy and the idea of living there is an even bigger one. There are so many soothing and comforting sounds associated with the seaside and you can visit a lovely Minecraft version using this side. It will spawn a very small but rustic village positioned on a peninsula. You'll have easy access to the sea on multiple sides where you can swim through some pretty deep waters. The environment is varied with a nice mix of sand, grass, and trees. Torches adorn the different paths and could be used to lead the way to your new home.
12
Snow Village (8728761322896572220)
x: (0) y: (70) z: (50) Depending on your location, you may not have been able to experience the wonder that is snow. Thank goodness for video games and seeds like this one for giving us a digital way to experience it. Enter a cosy little village made up of mostly wooden homes designed to look like traditional cabins. The village is nestled among some small hills and cliffs covered in snow and with multiple bodies of water nearby. Like with other snowy areas, you can challenge yourself to build an igloo that can have its own deep and warm basement interior.
13
Double Church Village (-7794481189465718274)
x: (100) y: (70) z: (-150) Even after all this time, the villagers are still quite mysterious despite not appearing too complex. Not much is known about their society but this village seed provides some insight. It lets you visit and interact with a village with the most notable characteristic of having two churches. These tall and impressive structures are made mostly of stones with tall glass windows to let the light shine through. If these aren't intriguing enough, you can visit the short stone homes and walk out along the docks. However, if you ever do something bad in Minecraft, you'll now have two places to seek forgiveness.
14
Forest Edge Village (2583884361771191619)
x: (0) y: (69) z: (-125) Almost every session of Minecraft will start with you punching trees to get some wood so of course you'll want to be near a forest. If your love is so strong for them, then you should check out this village seed. Aside from being larger and more widespread than the average village, it's surrounded on all sides by a dense forest. Roaming through, you'll discover multiple kinds of trees growing in harmony together. This a perfect place to set up some farmland and maybe check out one of the nearby hills for a lookout point.
15
Double Village (7117761285715771979)
x: (-125) y: (64) z: (225) Whenever you do find a village while exploring, there are frequently few homes all of the same design on more or less the same level. This can be ratified by giving you a whole new kind of village with this seed. Simply put, it spawns a much larger village in an unusual pattern in a very open area. Despite this, there are coastlines to explore and a huge forest in the distance. The village itself is in a cross pattern and it is made up of various buildings designs and sizes with some serving certain functions. How will you make your home stand out?
16
Plains Village (-6373821514732479035)
x: (215) y: (69) z: (200) Plains are defined by large wide open natural and usually flat spaces full of grass and flowing. Though Minecraft is limited by blocks, you can check out the atmosphere of living in the plains with this seed. The village it spawns reminds us of a time when towns were small and homes were solid, simple, and wholesome. It kind of looks like a suburb out in the middle of the wilderness but living in harmony with the plants, trees, and earth around it. This is an environment not just for building a house in Minecraft, but for building a home.
17
Desert Village (-7783637467294793237)
x: (100) y: (66) z: (125) Those who are able to thrive in the desert are both hearty and very creative, making use of everything that they can find. You can see how this can turn out in this village seed. The homes look like they could be made out of clay or sand with their bright tan colours, looking sort of like sandcastles. There's plenty of sand for creating glass and a river flowing around the edge of the village to keep the village alive. If you do decide to live here, you can come up with ways to contribute to desert living.
