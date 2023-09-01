17 fantastic Minecraft village seeds to try

When you first start Minecraft, you can feel very alone surrounded by the vastness of the blocky world ahead of you. Depending on randomization, you can wander for quite a while before you find any other lifeforms. There's some peace and tranquillity in that, but sometimes you just want to interact with things to see what you can do and how the game will respond. You'll likely run into some animals within the first few minutes of playing, but if you keep exploring, you may actually run into villagers. If this happens, that means that a village isn't too far away.

Villages are exactly what they seem: An arrangement of buildings with farmlands and people living around them. These people are Villagers and are harmless to you as long as you mean them no harm. While you can't always communicate with them, some will offer services. Villages also give you a chance to claim a pre-made home of your own. However, maybe you want a village with more interesting surroundings or a more interesting layout. You can keep exploring to see if the RNG grants your wish or you can make your own wish come true. Check out these fantastic Minecraft village seeds to put into your game.