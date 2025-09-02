Capybara Go tier list - Pets, Skills and Gear ranked
| Capybara Go!
Do you want to know what the best gear is in Capybara Go? Then let me tell you all about that because today we've got a complete Capybara Go tier list where we not only discuss weapons and armor, but also everything else you can equip.
You want your Capybara hero to be strong, so having a good build is half of that particular battle already. The rest is, of course, having the right daily encounters and a little bit of luck. But we're not talking about luck today, we're talking about factual stuff that you can have a say in.
About this Capybara Go tier listI have compared all the gear you can currently get in Capybara Go, as well as all the pets and skills and ranked them into a Capybara Go tier list. The best choices are right at the very top, while the ones that might not be worth your investment sit in the lower tiers.
I made this list based on my experience and on my gameplay style, so a few things might differ for you. However, as a general rule of thumb, the top 2 tiers are universally the best, regardless of where I ranked a specific item.
The best pets in Capybara GoThe game has quite a few pets, and they all offer different benefits. Some of them can inflict effects on enemies (like freeze or burn), and others can be good in guild battles. I listed them all below, along with their best use.
The best skillsThere are quite a lot of skills, so I listed them all, and hopefully, that will give you a better idea of which ones to focus on.
The best gearPicking the best gear is relative. There is no "bad" gear when we're talking about Epic rarity stuff (or S-grade Epic). The only issue is finding enough duplicates to upgrade it. So, all you have to do is upgrade all the gear you get.
Pets tier list
|Tier
|Pet
|S
|Elsa, Piggy, Freya, Slime King, Flash, Unicorn, Ice Wind Fox, Little Elle
|A
|Purple Demon Fox, Baby Dragon, Monopoly, Glazed Shroom, Flame Fox, Cactus Fighter
|B
|Snowy, Ice Shroom, Falcon, Chomper
|C
|Minotaur, Beetle, Venom Shroom, Canary, Pinky, Ms. Shroom, Little Orange, Green Leaf Frog
|D
|Sprout Shroom, Slime Baby, Little Parrot
As you can see, there are quite a few rarities of pets sitting atop our Capybara Go tier list of pets. That's mainly because it is extremely difficult to get an Immortal pet such as Elsa (who is also a beast), so a good alternative is going for Ice Wind Fox and Little Elle.
These two are staples in most builds, and you can easily pick one of the others whenever you get them. But given these two are Legendary rarity, chances are you'll get them a lot easier.
As for the others, I personally used Snowy and Chomper as much as I could at the beginning, until I managed to summon something better. They are okay since they can grant some useful effects, and for some Epic pets, they perform really well.Make sure you upgrade all of your pets when you can
Upgrading all of your pets is something you should always do since they give you bonus passives. You don't have to use them for the active skills, just for the Upgrade Effects they provide. Upgrade them all to at least +5 (for the Hero ATK).
Skills tier list
|Tier
|Skill name
|S
|HP, ATK, DEF, CRIT Proficiency, Thunderstorm, Tyrant, Spell Master, Royal Crown, Multi Strike, Critical Dodge, Critical Shield, Huge HP, Huge ATK, Huge DEF, Combo Dagger, Battle-Hardened, Trinity Force, Revive, Magic Spear, Super Lightning, Combo Spirit, Super Life, Super ATK, Super DEF, Spawn of Evil, Angel Power
|A
|Rage Dagger, Hits Recovery, Round-based Lightning, Critical Frenzy, Dodge, Heavy Attack, Combo, Dagger Cooldown, Combo Proficiency, Shrink Spell, Dual Hits, War Veteran, Counter Soul, Indestructible, Rage Combo
|B
|Dagger, Healing Dagger, Lightning Dagger, Poison Dagger, Hard, Staring Light Spear, Round Light Spear, Basic Attack Shield, Lightning From Above, Hits Ice Spike, Hits Lightning, Resilience, Enhanced Counterattack, Counter Rate, Swift Revenge, Basic Attack Icy Spikes, Lifesteal, Enhanced Combo, Ghostly Fuse, Frostbite, Battle Cry, Counter Proficiency, Shock Discharge, Lightning Mastery, Multiple Lightning, Rage Mastery, Berserker, Golden Egg,
|C
|Enhanced Rage Skill, Rage Heal, Rage Attack Sword Chi, Rage Fire Strike, Rage Icy Spikes, Rage Lightning, Critical Recovery, Rage Light Spear, Rage Shield, Flames From Above, Enhanced Basic Attack, Smelly Dagger, Dagger Proficiency, Dagger Mastery, Rage Proficiency, Burning Proficiency, Triple Blasts, Magical Flames, Alchemist, Frozen Touch, Pyromancer, Firecracker, Deadly Spikes, Heat Explosion, Glass Cannon
|D
|Enhanced Recovery Enhance, Round-based Fire Strike, Thunderbolt, Fire Guard, Poisoned Weapon, Basic Attack Sword Chi, Basic Attack Lightning, Killing Freeze, Restore HP, Recovery Sword Chi, Super Sword Chi
Highly situational abilities:
- Werewolf! - Werewolf is great if you have a build that is specialised in Combo/Counter. For this build, you will lose a lot of Skill DMG, so only pick it if you went for Combo/Counter.
- Wizard! - This build is only good if you go for skills. What counts as skills are Lightning, bolts, and all of these. I already listed Magic Spear and Super Lightning in the S-tier, and if you happened to take these, make sure you pick Wizard. It will be huge. The downside is you lose Combo/Counter.
- Tamer! - Tamer is usually not that great, but if you have some super duper pets, it can work. It might also work if you have a mixed build and don't want to lose any stats, but have to choose something. Tamer increases your Pet DMG by a lot, but reduces your CRIT Rate as well.
- Vampire! - As the name suggests, Vampire will greatly increase your Lifesteal, but decrease your Skill DMG. It's good only if you have a lot of Combo/Counter, just like Werewolf.
- Orc! - If you didn't spec in Rage, Orc can be a good choice. This ability will boost your Crit Rate and Crit DMG, but you won't be able to gain Rage.
I need to make it very clear that skills are entirely dependent on the play style, the build you want to go for, and the gear. The skills you pick should always have good synergy with your gear, which is why I mention it in the Gear tier list when discussing situational weapons.
Now there are a lot of skills, and sometimes you will not be able to pick all the best ones. With this Capybara Go skills tier list, I hope I'll give you a clearer understanding of where each skill lands, generally speaking.
In some situations, some skills might be better and some might be worse. Take this tier list as a baseline, but always adjust it to your build.
Gear tier list
S-Epic gear tier list
|Tier
|Gear name
|S
|Blade of Justice, Skysplitter, Shadow Lance, Whisperer, Angel Bow, Dragon's Breath Armor, Revival Cape, Shadow Ring, Judgment Ring, Skyflame Ring, Dragon Ball Ring
|A
|Mushroom Hammer, Durian Hammer, Star Staff, Reaper's Staff, Bishop Staff, Proof of Glory, Bloody Grail
|B
|Reckoning Badge
S tier - these are generally good. You can't go wrong if you pick one of these for your build, especially since they are versatile and have the Global ATK +25% buff.
A tier - these are situational items. Depending on your play style, they could be even S-tier or S+ tier, but it also depends on the rest of your gear and the skills you go for.
B tier - Decent, but you can do better. Use this gear until you get something else.
Non-S gear tier list
|Tier
|Gear name
|S
|Warrior's Sword, Warrior's Blade, Frostbite Spear, Tunic
|A
|Nomad Bow, Hawkeye Bow, Silverscale Plate, Guardian's Ring, Frostwind Horn, Icy Bubble
|B
|Nomad Staff, Forest Staff, Hard Armor, Magic Ring, Vitality Stone
|C
|Giant's Hammer, Mystic Staff, Eagle Ring
|D
|Nomad Sword
This gear is also pretty good. Considering how many copies it takes to get the S-Gear, you might sometimes be better off with these. I personally think the Frostwind Horn can be a great item, especially if you go for a full frost setup.
As for the rest, the Warrior's Blade goes really well with CRIT Mastery, so if you do get them both, you will have a really solid baseline for what the rest of your skills should be.
And that's our Capybara Go tier list with all the pets, skills and gear in the game at the moment.