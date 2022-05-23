Apex Legends Mobile Fade Guide - How to unlock, tips and tricks, abilities and more

Here is everything you need to know about Fade in Apex Legends Mobile

In our Apex Legends Mobile Fade guide, we will discuss the character, how to unlock him for free, his abilities and some valuable tips and tricks.

Fade is a mobile-exclusive Legend, and so not much data or detail about the character is available. But we have been playing as Fade for quite some time, and simply put, he is one of the best legends available. He is an excellent pick for aggressive players who like to be on their toes, and he is a character that can give a tough challenge to Wraith.

How to unlock Fade?

There are two ways you can get Fade in Apex Legends Mobile. One is for free, and one is by spending money.

You can unlock Fade by collecting ten fade pieces and exchanging them for the Fade character. You get two fade pieces as rewards when you reach levels 1, 9, 13, 17, and 25 on the free battle pass. Meaning, when you reach Level 25 on the free battle pass, you will get Fade for free.

This method will take you a few days to get Fade, but this is the only way you can get him for free in Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex coins are the in-game premium currency. If you don't want to grind and get Fade instantly, you can purchase Fade using 750 Apex coins.

Overview of the character

In Apex Legends Mobile, Fade doesn't have the best stats, and his gameplay entirely depends on his abilities. However, anyone who knows how and when to use Fade’s skills will be simply unstoppable. Like Wraith, he is one of the most challenging Legends to master.

Fade's Strengths and Weaknesses

His passive ability, Slipstream, allows him to quickly get in or away from fights

Similarly, his active skills allow him to heal and get back to fights in no time

His Flashback skills can be used in many creative ways, to get back into fights, to get away from fights, confuse enemies, hide your location, and flank

The ultimate skills can not only be used aggressively but can be used to run away from battles when low on HP

Fade needs to always be on the move. If you have been in the same spot for a few seconds, then your flashback skills are of no use

As the name suggests, Fade's abilities revolve around his suit and phase tech. He is an aggressive character who should be on the move all the time. That means he isn’t suitable for passive players.

Apex Legends Mobile Fade's abilities guide

Passive: Slipstream - His passive gives him a speed boost at the end of a slide

Tactical: Flash Back - It allows Fade to go back where he was a while ago using Void

Ultimate: Phase Chamber - Fade releases a cage to send all Legends within range into the void

Apex Legends Mobile Fade ability tips and tricks

Use Fade's passive to your advantage. You can use it to quickly get into or away from fights

You can also use the passive ability to dodge bullets

Fade's tactical ability can be used to confuse enemies. You can flank them, heal and jump back into the fight or use the tactical ability in many other creative ways

Remember his ultimate can not only be used aggressively but also to run away when you are low on HP

Like all other characters, Fade has three abilities - a passive, tactical, and ultimate. All his skills revolve around phase tech. Let's learn more about her abilities.

How to play Fade?

If you want Fade on your team, he should always be picked by the aggressive player in your group. Fade is an excellent pick for scouting enemies or initiating fights. His tactical abilities allow him to quickly get away from fights if things go south.

As Fade, you should always be on the move. This will allow you to use your tactical ability to its full potential. If you are a passive player who likes to take your time, then Fade is not the right choice for you, and you will have a hard time playing him.

Fade is one of the most challenging characters to master, so it will take you a few matches before you start getting good results with him, so don't give up if your first few matches don't fetch good results.

So that is all for our Apex Legends Mobile Fade guide. For more similar guides and tips and tricks, stay tuned with us.