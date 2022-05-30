Apex Legends Mobile weapons tier list - All guns ranked from best to worst

R-301 Carbine

Mastiff Shotgun

Kraber

Alternator SMG

L-Star Mag

The R-301 is, simply put, the best gun. It offers the best combo of mobility, recoil control and damage. The only negative is the short magazine size, but if you can find a mag, then that fixes that issue. It also has excellent hip-fire accuracy, meaning you can take down enemies from afar and up close.

The Alternator SMG is really good at the beginning of the matches. If you just land and find it, you can easily push enemies and take them down. It has one of the highest rates of fire and is quite easy to control.

If you like to play aggressively, you should always keep a combo of an assault rifle and shotgun. I personally like the Mastiff Shotgun because it has the best combo of damage and rate of fire. I usually miss a lot of shotgun shots, so with the Mastiff Shotgun, you always get a second chance. But if your aim is good, you can also go with Peacekeeper as it has more damage, precision and range.

The Kraber is the strongest sniper. Also, if I am not wrong with the massive damage of 145, it is the deadliest weapon. Though its damage is extremely serious, its other aspects, such as mag size and rate of fire, are really poor. So the Kraber is all about making your one shot count.