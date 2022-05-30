Apex Legends Mobile weapons tier list - All guns ranked from best to worst
| Apex Legends Mobile
If you just downloaded Apex Legends Mobile and want to know which guns are the most powerful, you are in the right place. In this post, we will share our Apex Legends Mobile weapons tier list, where we have ranked each gun available from best to worst.
Apex Legends Mobile weapons tier listWe have categorized our Apex Legends Mobile weapons tier list into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Guns in the S tier are the best options, and you should look to use them, while you should avoid guns in tier C.
More weapons will be added in the future, and balance changes will be made, making some guns better and vice-versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.
1
Rank S
- R-301 Carbine
- Mastiff Shotgun
- Kraber
- Alternator SMG
- L-Star Mag
The R-301 is, simply put, the best gun. It offers the best combo of mobility, recoil control and damage. The only negative is the short magazine size, but if you can find a mag, then that fixes that issue. It also has excellent hip-fire accuracy, meaning you can take down enemies from afar and up close.
The Alternator SMG is really good at the beginning of the matches. If you just land and find it, you can easily push enemies and take them down. It has one of the highest rates of fire and is quite easy to control.
If you like to play aggressively, you should always keep a combo of an assault rifle and shotgun. I personally like the Mastiff Shotgun because it has the best combo of damage and rate of fire. I usually miss a lot of shotgun shots, so with the Mastiff Shotgun, you always get a second chance. But if your aim is good, you can also go with Peacekeeper as it has more damage, precision and range.
The Kraber is the strongest sniper. Also, if I am not wrong with the massive damage of 145, it is the deadliest weapon. Though its damage is extremely serious, its other aspects, such as mag size and rate of fire, are really poor. So the Kraber is all about making your one shot count.
2
Rank A
- Flatline
- Spitfire
- Peacekeeper
- Sentinel
- R-99 SMG
- Triple Take
The Flatline is the second-best assault rifle. Even though its damage and mag size is more than the R-301 Carbine, its recoil control is a bit tough, so it falls one step behind. The Flatline shines in close to medium range, but causes a bit of trouble when you want to shoot someone far.
Read more:
- How to change language in the Apex Legends Mobile
- Apex Legends Mobile tier list - All Legends ranked
The Spitfire is my personal favourite LMG. It even has a default mag size of 40 bullets. If you get a mag, you can literally take down the entire enemy team by yourself if you play it right.
The Peacekeeper, as we discussed above, is the best shotgun option if you have a really good aim. Every assault player should carry a shotgun, and if your aim is good, then it should be the Peacekeeper. If you often miss a few shots, then take the Mastiff Shotgun.
Consider the Sentinel to be a substitute for the Kraber. With the Kraber, you can't afford to miss a shot because one is all you usually get. So if you want to become an expert sniper, start with the Sentinel.
3
Rank B
- Havoc Rifle
- EVA-8- Auto
- Volt SMG
- Longbow DMR
- 30-30
Early in a match, you won’t always get the weapon of your choice and have to work with whatever you get. The guns in tier B and C are weapons that you should pick up when walking around bare handed because something is better than nothing.
- The Havoc Rifle is okay, it's rate of fire is great, probably one of the best. So if your aim is good, then you will surely enjoy this weapon. But if your aim isn't that good, you will empty your mag every few seconds without any results.
The EVA-8 Auto used to be my favourite shotgun. Its rate of fire and mag size is excellent, and you can hold the fire button, and it will do its job. But since its range and precision is really poor, it takes a lot of shots to down an enemy.
Usually, I'm not too fond of DMR weapons, but if you enjoy them, the Longbow is the best option you have.
4
Rank C
- Hemlok Burst AR
- Prowler Burst PDW
- Devotion LMG
- Mozambique
- Charge Rifle
- G7 Scout
In tier C, you will find a lot of burst weapons and guns that take a few seconds to fire. For a face-paced battle royale like Apex Legends Mobile, every second counts, and this is why you can't afford to wait before firing.
There is no doubt that some of the weapons on the tier C list are very deadly when used strategically, but battle royale matches never go as planned, and you need to be prepared to fight at any moment.
Weapons like the Charge Rifle, G7 Scout and Mozambique have massive damage, but they are not easy to use. You will have a hard time using these weapons, so it's better to avoid them.
It’s the same case with the Hemlok Burst AR and Prowler Burst PDW. These are burst weapons that make it tough to aim at enemies, especially if they are a bit far away. So, avoid them and go for something like the Flatline, Spitfire or R-301 Carbine.
With this, we come to the end of our Apex Legends Weapons tier list.