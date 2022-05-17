Looking for the best four-finger control HUD in Apex Legends mobile? Here you go

Apex Legends Mobile is a very fast-paced game compared to other mobile battle royale games. As such, if you want to be amongst the best players in the game, you will want to shift to a multiple-finger control HUD.

In our previous post, we shared with you the best Apex Legends Mobile three-finger control layout. And now, if you are ready to take your game to the next level, then we have a perfect four-finger control layout prepared for you.

Apex Legends Mobile best four-finger control layout

The three-finger-layout has become quite common in the mobile gaming industry. Almost every player who plays shooters has a three-finger control layout. So if you want to get an edge over these players, then you'll want to look at using the four-finger control layout.

The purpose of the three-finger control layout is to provide you with a dedicated finger for firing. But with a four-finger control layout, it not only provides you with a dedicated finger for the fire button but also makes your right thumb completed dedicated towards aim control. This means you will now miss less of your shots while dancing around the enemy.

What are the benefits of a four-finger control layout?

Basically, the Apex Legends Mobile four-finger control layout allows you to Move + Shoot + Aim + jump, slide and use abilities at the same time.

We highly recommend that you also start using gyro with these Control HUDs. It will help you a lot with recoil control in Apex Legends Mobile. However, keep in mind that using gyro is a personal preference; players without gyro can play just as good as those who use it.

That concludes our post on Apex Legends Mobile's best four-finger control layout. For more such Apex Legends Mobile guides and tips and tricks, stay tuned with us.