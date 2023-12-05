Tier Lists

Honor of Kings tier list - Every character ranked by their potential

By Harsh Paliwal

By Harsh Paliwal
| Honor of Kings
Honor of Kings tier list - Every character ranked by their potential

Get your MOBA urges in check, as Honor of Kings continues to be one of the games that spearhead the genre on mobile platforms. After gaining a considerable amount of fame in its homeland China, the title has seen mass acceptance in the West and Brazil, partly due to heavy similarities with another Tencent game Arena of Valor.

Being a diverse MOBA with 5 main roles to be played on the map, players are often left confused as to which heroes are currently “meta”. In this tier list, I have presented a complete list of all available characters, and ranked them according to various factors that I see fit. Keep in mind that each hero possesses a unique skill set and gameplay style that may be suited for you but not for all players. Tier lists are made keeping in check what heroes the players at the highest elo (rank) are playing and succeeding with.

If you're playing other mobile MOBAs, you'd love the fact that we have covered the most popular ones. You can find the tier list for Mobile Legends and Wild Rift tier list that has been updated to the latest version of the game. But enough about that - let's take a closer look at the Honor of Kings tier list. That's why you're here, after all.

Who are the most powerful characters in the game?

All heroes in Honor of Kings are viable, to say the least. However, when it comes to pushing ranks and climbing the leaderboards, all players try to find the meta heroes that are currently more lucrative to play compared to their peers. This is where an accurate tier list can help you significantly on your journey!

Honor of Kings is a difficult mobile MOBA game where you need to cooperate with your team members to seize objectives and finally break the opponent’s base to lock in the victory. A host of strategic decisions also influence the outcome of the game. Mastering a particular hero is not only sufficient but can also reduce the burden of victory on your team. We have made this tier list in accordance with community feedback and the latest patch data, ranking the most loved heroes at the top by analysing their win rates. Go ahead and view the full Honor of Kings tier list by clicking the big blue button below!

S Tier

  • Sun Ce
  • Kai
  • Lam
  • Nakoruru
  • Ying
  • Kong Ming
  • Zhou Yu
  • Erin
  • Lady Sun
  • Zhang Fei
  • Zhuang Zhou
  • Ata
  • Yun Zhongjun
  • Li Bai
  • Shangguan Wan’er
Kai has long been treated as an off-lane tanker that can handle even the mightiest of bruisers in the solo lane. This is thanks to his passive skill that states he will deal additional damage when fighting only 1 enemy. Almost majestically, his entire skill set revolves around demolishing the opponent in a 1v1 situation. Kai can self-sustain through his 1st ability, crowd control and push back enemies with 2nd ability, and gain a huge chunk of damage mitigation with the Ultimate ability. Use this beast of a character in the solo lane to crush the willpower of your opponents as they struggle to even farm safely in the lane! Kong Ming continues to wreak havoc in both the mid-lane as well as the jungle. The past buffs have reinvented the constant passive tech on Kong Ming, where his lightning bolts last longer and he is able to target heroes first always. Kong Ming’s domination comes in the form of very high mobility accomplice by high damage output. His 2nd ability also helps him manoeuvre around the map more easily, as it charges up to 3 dashes at max level. If you’re a low HP target, then beware, as his ultimate ability can directly execute you if you’re in the fatal range. Plus, it has quite the long range.

A Tier

  • Lu Bu
  • Lian Po
  • Mulan
  • Fuzi
  • Li Xin
  • Diao Chan
  • Wang Zhaojun
  • Luban No. 7
  • Hou Yi
  • Marco Polo
  • Yaria
  • Zhao Yun
  • Dian Wei
  • Lan Ling Wan
  • Nuwa
  • Zhen Ji
  • Mai Shiranui
  • Xiao Qiao
  • Gao Jianli
  • Lumburr
  • Charlotte
  • Consort Yu
  • Gongsun Li
  • Tai Yi
  • Jing
  • Ma Chao
  • Miyamoto Musashi
  • Zhao Huaizhen
  • Chang’e
  • Baili Shouyue
  • Meng Ya
  • Da Qiao
  • Baili Xuance
  • Han Xin
  • Prince Of Lanling
  • Athena
    • Gongsun Li, the apprentice of a legendary master, is classified as the protégé that will carry forward his teachings. Donning a stylish umbrella, she’s not as cute and innocent as firstly perceived. All of her abilities are revolving around the positioning of her umbrella. She can transport to it by using any of her abilities, provided she is in range and the cooldown of the ability hasn’t run out. Gongsun Li can quite literally shred tanks due to her mixed damage dealing capabilities, involving a lot of true damage. Hou Yi is another one of those cool looking marksmen that just gets the job done when you need him. Blessed with the power of Sun God, this guy can shred through waves of minions thanks to his 1st ability that splits his normal attacks into multiple arrows. Sounds sick? Well, wait 'til you know what the rest of his abilities do. He gets passively more attack speed when he attacks anything on the map - towers, minions, heroes, or objectives. Hou Yi can also be quite the playmaker with his ultimate ability that spans globally and can stun an enemy character upon being hit. The stun duration depends on how long the ability was charged for.

    B Tier

  • Guan Yu
  • Arthur
  • Wu Yen
  • Bai Qi
  • Ukyo Tachibana
  • Yun Zhong Jun
  • Sun Wukong
  • Cao Cao
  • Shen Mengxi
  • Bian Que
  • Zhang Liang
  • Angela
  • Milady
  • Garo
  • Sun Bin
  • Cai Wenji
  • Zhong Kui
  • Yuan Ge
  • Dongfang Yao
  • Liu Bei, Biron
  • Meng Tian
  • Pangu
  • Yang Jian
  • Ganjiang Moye
  • Hai Yue
  • Jiang Ziya
  • Sima Yi
  • Xishi
  • Yi Xing
  • Genghis Khan
  • Ge Ya
  • Shieldun
  • Zhu Bajie
  • Liu Shan

    • If you like some out-of-body experiences, Sima Yi is the character you should try out! He scales like a beast, and deals some of the highest magic damage in the entire game. Sima Yi can be flexed in the jungle or the mid-lane, depending on the team. His 1st ability allows his soul to roam freely at a higher movement speed and bring along his body with him if he tags an enemy hero. His 2nd skill can wreak havoc on a group of enemies with an AOE-targeted silence and magic damage circle. Oh, and Sima Yi can also quite literally jump towards you from half a map distance, thanks to his ultimate ability.

    Right in the middle of the Honor of Kings tier list, we have Genghis Khan, which is a strong hyper carry but takes too long to scale into oblivion. He is preferred in the dragon lane, ideally with a support hero constantly guarding him due to his low mobility. To compensate, this guy packs some serious punch in the form of his stackable arrows that can even crit enemies. His abilities are also quite long-ranged, making Genghis Khan one of the safest marksmen to play against assassins. Fond of landmines? Well, Genghis Khan loves them! His 2nd ability can entrap enemies in landmines that slow them, damage them, and reveal their location.

    C Tier

  • Nezha
  • Liu Bang
  • Di Renjie
  • Luna
  • Yang Yuhuan
  • Huang Zhong
  • Niumo
  • Su Lie
  • Jin Chan
  • Luban Master
  • Sang Qi
    • Di Renjie is the free hero that every player gets upon completing the initial tutorial. Does that make him bad? Not at all! In fact, he enjoys quite the success in early-mid game scenarios, thanks to his passive ability that allows constantly stacking attack speed and attack damage. Di Renjie lacks mobility, allowing him to be a free target for pretty much all assassins in the game. Di Renjie can dish out a ton of magical/physical mixed damage due to his extraordinarily high damage multipliers on his ultimate ability. Huang Zhong is not your regular marksman as he possesses the ability to turn into a turret, quite literally. His main catch remains to be the ultimate ability that allows Huang Zhong to shoot unlimited turret shots from a long range, for a specific duration of time. This helps your team siege towers and other important objectives quite easily. On the negative side, being a turret pretty much leaves Huang Zhong as an immovable object that can be easily preyed upon. His passive makes good use of his fury, giving Huang Zhong stacking Crit rate and attack damage.

    D Tier

  • Tigerous
  • Daji

    • Both Tigerous and Daji are consistently rated the worst by both win rate statistics as well as by community veterans, hence their spot at the bottom of the Honor of Kings tier list. While Daji is a decent point-and-click hero with little to no intricate mechanics, Tigerous is simply unusable in most situations due to extremely low damage multipliers and slow wave clear. Oh, and both the heroes are given for free. Coincidence? We hope not!

