Honor of Kings tier list - Every character ranked by their potential

Get your MOBA urges in check, as Honor of Kings continues to be one of the games that spearhead the genre on mobile platforms. After gaining a considerable amount of fame in its homeland China, the title has seen mass acceptance in the West and Brazil, partly due to heavy similarities with another Tencent game Arena of Valor.

Being a diverse MOBA with 5 main roles to be played on the map, players are often left confused as to which heroes are currently “meta”. In this tier list, I have presented a complete list of all available characters, and ranked them according to various factors that I see fit. Keep in mind that each hero possesses a unique skill set and gameplay style that may be suited for you but not for all players. Tier lists are made keeping in check what heroes the players at the highest elo (rank) are playing and succeeding with.

If you're playing other mobile MOBAs, you'd love the fact that we have covered the most popular ones. You can find the tier list for Mobile Legends and Wild Rift tier list that has been updated to the latest version of the game. But enough about that - let's take a closer look at the Honor of Kings tier list. That's why you're here, after all.

Who are the most powerful characters in the game?

All heroes in Honor of Kings are viable, to say the least. However, when it comes to pushing ranks and climbing the leaderboards, all players try to find the meta heroes that are currently more lucrative to play compared to their peers. This is where an accurate tier list can help you significantly on your journey!

Honor of Kings is a difficult mobile MOBA game where you need to cooperate with your team members to seize objectives and finally break the opponent’s base to lock in the victory. A host of strategic decisions also influence the outcome of the game. Mastering a particular hero is not only sufficient but can also reduce the burden of victory on your team. We have made this tier list in accordance with community feedback and the latest patch data, ranking the most loved heroes at the top by analysing their win rates. Go ahead and view the full Honor of Kings tier list by clicking the big blue button below!