Sword x Staff launches to bring you a refreshing new take on RPGs - and with a special iPhone giveaway at that

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A Third Way RPG

"Third Way RPG" approach spices up the adventure

Idle elements but with strategic depth

Switch classes as you wish

Colourful characters, class-based combat, and never-ending quests to save the world - while all these make RPGs an absolute thrill to play, it's also precisely what makes the genre such a cookie-cutter place to be. Sword x Staff is keen on changing that notion with its "Third Way RPG" approach - and given its dynamic auto-combat, low-pressure social features, and strategic depth, it's perfectly poised to do just that.

It doesn't want to forego narrative and combat depth in favour of idle elements, either. You get to progress while offline, but the fights let you unleash your tactical prowess too, especially since you can switch classes whenever you feel like it.

And while plenty of content is meant to give you all sorts of cosy vibes, that doesn't mean it's sacrificing that epic JRPG feel. You still get to explore five lush kingdoms, unravel hidden secrets, and make choice-based options that shape your entire fantasy adventure. And if it ever gets to be too much for you to go at it alone, the light MMO features offer guild-based gameplay and co-op content so you can bring along a friend.

Now, if all that seems incredibly enticing to you, you can download Sword x Staff from the official website and kickstart your journey today. And just to prove that the hype is very much real, Boltray Games is sweetening the deal with a special giveaway on social media, where you might just grab yourself an iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Ultra, a PlayStation 5, a Steam Deck, $300 cash, and more if Lady Luck is on your side!

Not a bad way to stock up before embarking on your noble quest, eh?