Farm Simulator 26 is out now on mobile for crop-rotating action

Farming Simulator 26 is now available on mobile

The latest entry in the hit series focuses on even more variety in machines and farmland

Engage with complex supply chains and take on weekly and seasonal challenges

One of the more eternally mystifying series for outsiders to the world of gaming is Farming Simulator. 'How can crop rotation and driving combine harvesters be fun?!' they might ask. And, well, it's hard to explain. But you can maybe find out for yourself as Farming Simulator 26 hits mobile!

At its core, Farming Simulator is exactly what it says on the box. You'll manage and tend to your farm, keeping everything ticking over. But this is no cosy agrarian ideal, as you'll be making the most of modern technology and heavy machinery to manage vast tracts of land and crops.

In Farming Simulator 26, this experience is promised to be deeper than ever. Aside from interacting with complex supply chains, you'll also be making use of a whopping 120 intricately detailed machines. Not to mention 15 varieties of crops and a menagerie of farm animals to care for.

I've got a brand new combine harvester

As you'll find in our Farming Simulator 26 mobile review , this is arguably one of the most detailed entries in the series yet. And for those who find the slow burn of simulation a bit unengaging, you'll also be able to take on new weekly and seasonal challenges.

This latter part is, I feel, one of the best things they could highlight in this release. Simulators are often best enjoyed in long sessions that don't always fit well on mobile. So, focusing on drawing players back in with easily manageable challenges may make Farming Simulator 26 the most engaging on mobile yet.

But, if you are looking for a cosier experience that's not quite as high-tech, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for our favourite picks that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest hits in the genre!