Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra tier list - Know your Goku from your Majin Buu
There are MOBAs, and then there's something completely new that merely takes inspiration from MOBAs. Oh, and it's set in the Dragon Ball universe. That's Gekishin Squadra. But without a Scouter, how will you know who's the best? Fear not, our Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra tier list is here for you! We've ranked all the characters currently available to play, so you can pick your favourite and start wreaking havoc in the arena.
Unlike your classical MOBAs, DB Gekishin Squadra has some RPG elements too. Your character has several skills you can combo, and some can even transform into an ultimate form. In Squadra, you not only fight enemy players, but also team up with your allies to take down bosses for additional power on the battlefield.
Gekishin Squadra has some fast-paced battles, but if you manage to queue up with decent players, victory is not that hard to achieve.
Best characters in Gekishin SquadraWhile many of the characters are super powerful (as one would expect, given they're from the Dragon Ball universe), not all were created equal. This DB Gekishin Squadra tier list will give you a clear idea of who you should pick, and hopefully, it'll give you some insight into some of the best characters to main.
We have a DB Legends tier list as well, since you apparently love Goku!
Oh, and talk about maining a character - you should always try to focus on two. Why? If you're slower during the picking phase, another player could pick one of your go-to characters, so it's always good to have a backup.
If you are familiar with the Dragon Ball story, you'd expect Cell to be the strongest Android, or Krillin to be a weakling. But the power rankings in Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra are not like that.
So without further ado, let's dive in!
RED tier list | GREEN tier list | BLUE tier list
1
DPS tier list (red)
|Damage
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk), Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen), Uub
|A
|Android 18, Piccolo, Super Saiyan Son Goku
|B
|Son Goku (Mini), Gamma 1 & Gamma 2
|C
|Bojack (Full Power), Dabura
A damage dealer's primary role is to take down structures and, of course, enemy heroes. If that's your preferred style of play, then these are the heroes for you.
Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)Even though Kale is weak in the early stages, everything changes once she transforms and goes into "Berserk". She then becomes arguably the strongest hero around.
Android 18Android 18 is all about dishing out fast, single-target damage to take down her enemies. With moves like "Sadistic Rush" and "Accel Dash," she can get up close fast and hit hard with a bunch of quick attacks.
2
Tank tier list (green)
|Tank
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Cooler (Final Form), Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla, Baby (Young Body)
|A
|Cell (Perfect Form)
|B
|Zamasu, Super Saiyan Vegeta
|C
|-
Tank heroes are known for being able to absorb incoming damage. In teamfights, as a tank, your role is to create space for your damage dealers so they can take down enemies.
Cooler (Final Form)Cooler has pretty much everything that you want in a tank hero. His passive grants him immunity and the ability to enter "Retaliation" status, which enhances his next skill. He can also debuff enemy heroes' speed. All that while he's not lacking in the damage department either. Just remember you are still a tank, not a DPS.
Syper Saiyan VegetaThis variant of the fan favourite Vegeta is one of the free characters you will get as a new player. In the later stages of the game, Vegeta can be strong, but he's weak during the early levels. Until he can transform into a Super Saiyan, that is. And that's the reason why he's ranked as B-tier on our Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra tier list.
3
Technical tier list (blue)
|Technical
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Android 17, Krillin
|A
|Hit
|B
|Frieza (First Form), Son Gohan (Kid)
|C
|Majin Buu (Good)
In Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra, the Technical heroes are what we usually call a "Support". Depending on their skillset, Technical heroes can debuff enemies or protect and shield their teammates.
Android 17Android 17 can negate enemy attacks and shield his allies thanks to his barrier technique. His energy blast move, "Rush Attack", can interrupt the enemy's transformation. Last but not least, he can turn the enemy buffs into debuffs.
HitIf you are familiar with the story of Dragon Ball, then you would never have thought Hit would be a support hero. Yet, here we are. That said, Hit is nothing like a traditional support. He's all about going into stealth mode and attacking enemies. It takes a while to get used to his style of play, but he can be very strong in the right hands.
With that, we come to the end of our DB Gekishin Squadra tier list. If you're a big fan of MOBAs in general, please check out our Wild Rift tier list and Honor of Kings tier list.