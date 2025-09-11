Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra tier list - Know your Goku from your Majin Buu

There are MOBAs, and then there's something completely new that merely takes inspiration from MOBAs. Oh, and it's set in the Dragon Ball universe. That's Gekishin Squadra. But without a Scouter, how will you know who's the best? Fear not, our Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra tier list is here for you! We've ranked all the characters currently available to play, so you can pick your favourite and start wreaking havoc in the arena.

Unlike your classical MOBAs, DB Gekishin Squadra has some RPG elements too. Your character has several skills you can combo, and some can even transform into an ultimate form. In Squadra, you not only fight enemy players, but also team up with your allies to take down bosses for additional power on the battlefield.

Gekishin Squadra has some fast-paced battles, but if you manage to queue up with decent players, victory is not that hard to achieve.

Best characters in Gekishin Squadra

While many of the characters are super powerful (as one would expect, given they're from the Dragon Ball universe), not all were created equal. This DB Gekishin Squadra tier list will give you a clear idea of who you should pick, and hopefully, it'll give you some insight into some of the best characters to main.We have a DB Legends tier list as well, since you apparently love Goku!Oh, and talk about maining a character - you should always try to focus on two. Why? If you're slower during the picking phase, another player could pick one of your go-to characters, so it's always good to have a backup.

If you are familiar with the Dragon Ball story, you'd expect Cell to be the strongest Android, or Krillin to be a weakling. But the power rankings in Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra are not like that.

So without further ado, let's dive in!