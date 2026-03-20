Updated on March 20th, 2026 - Version: 1.1.8

In Wittle Defender, you can easily beat any stage with a little bit of luck and some of the best heroes. Today, we will share our ultimate Wittle Defender tier list with you, so you can have a clear idea of which Mythic and/or Legendary heroes to pick.

When you play a specific battle, regardless of it being the normal stages, a Star Challenge stage or one of the Daily Challenges, you need to have a team in mind. Sometimes you will need more AoE (and no ST damage), while other times you should only focus on the ST damage and not on AoE. So there's no one-size-fits-all option.

The Wittle Defender tier list I have created ranks all the heroes more generally, not just for chapter battles. So, you could see heroes like Demon Spawn easily landing in the S tier, since you get him for free and he is an outstanding single target DPS (he can do AoE too, if you get specific upgrades for his skill).

Legendary vs Mythic heroes

I have concluded that not all Legendaries necessarily rank below Mythics. That might come as a surprise, given how rare it is to pull a Mythic. So, you will find a few of the Legendaries landing in the top tier too. That's because heroes like Ice Witch can be extremely good, especially when it comes to AoE damage.

Of course, Mythic heroes like the Ice Demon also land in the top tier, even though they don't have the best damage - that's because their skills are incredibly good, regardless of game mode.

Consider the Chain Skill

Don't forget to claim the latest Wittle Defender codes!

The Chain Skill is an additional skill (a passive) that you can activate when you deploy two heroes that have the same skill. For example, it activates when you have heroes like Ice Demon + Ice Queen, or Ice Mage + Ice Witch. Of course, all the Legendary and Mythic heroes have one, so you can also try using heroes with matching Chain Skills on the battlefield - it's not mandatory, but it can be a nice little bonus.

So, now that you understand how this Wittle Defender tier list has been created, it's time to dive into the actual rankings and see who you should use once you get them!Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.