Wittle Defender tier list
| Wittle Defender
Updated on March 20th, 2026 - Version: 1.1.8
In Wittle Defender, you can easily beat any stage with a little bit of luck and some of the best heroes. Today, we will share our ultimate Wittle Defender tier list with you, so you can have a clear idea of which Mythic and/or Legendary heroes to pick.
When you play a specific battle, regardless of it being the normal stages, a Star Challenge stage or one of the Daily Challenges, you need to have a team in mind. Sometimes you will need more AoE (and no ST damage), while other times you should only focus on the ST damage and not on AoE. So there's no one-size-fits-all option.
The Wittle Defender tier list I have created ranks all the heroes more generally, not just for chapter battles. So, you could see heroes like Demon Spawn easily landing in the S tier, since you get him for free and he is an outstanding single target DPS (he can do AoE too, if you get specific upgrades for his skill).
Legendary vs Mythic heroesI have concluded that not all Legendaries necessarily rank below Mythics. That might come as a surprise, given how rare it is to pull a Mythic. So, you will find a few of the Legendaries landing in the top tier too. That's because heroes like Ice Witch can be extremely good, especially when it comes to AoE damage.
Of course, Mythic heroes like the Ice Demon also land in the top tier, even though they don't have the best damage - that's because their skills are incredibly good, regardless of game mode.
Consider the Chain SkillThe Chain Skill is an additional skill (a passive) that you can activate when you deploy two heroes that have the same skill. For example, it activates when you have heroes like Ice Demon + Ice Queen, or Ice Mage + Ice Witch. Of course, all the Legendary and Mythic heroes have one, so you can also try using heroes with matching Chain Skills on the battlefield - it's not mandatory, but it can be a nice little bonus.
- Don't forget to claim the latest Wittle Defender codes!
So, now that you understand how this Wittle Defender tier list has been created, it's time to dive into the actual rankings and see who you should use once you get them!
S tier | A tier | B tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier (the best heroes)
- Sword Saint
- Ice Queen
- Ice Demon
- Phoenix Dancer Xiluan
- Northern Tyrant Ulfric
- Robot
- Blazing Archer
- Demon Spawn
- Stella
- Seraph
- Fire Mage
- Ice Witch
Ice Queen + Ice Demon have one of the best Chain Skills in Wittle Defender right now. They are also an incredibly good duo, if you manage to get and upgrade them both. The Ice Witch can cast Ice Storm, which is a channelling skill that deals continuous damage to enemies. Ice Demon is a support, but his skill can summon soldiers, thus keeping your team protected (since the soldiers get attacked first). I recommend using them both, since they can be good in ST and AoE scenarios.
Blazing Archer + Demon Spawn are two amazing heroes for any mode. They can be boss melters when it comes to taking them down, but also good for dealing with increasing waves of enemies. The Chain Skill they have can activate Burning Ground, making it a great CS for AoE.
Seraph is the best support right now and has a deserved spot at the top of this Wittle Defender tier list - if we're talking about supports in the classic sense of the word, that is. She can heal the entire team, making her a must-have. She is key to passing end-game stages. She has a Chain Skill with the High Priest, but they don't have to be deployed together for her to shine - it's mainly her healing we care about.
2
A tier (good heroes)
- Night Baron
- Swordmaster
- Thunder Pharaoh
- Necrym
- Demon Hunter
- Cat Assassin
- Ice Mage
- High Priest
- Fire Witch
Thunder Pharaoh is great, but let's be honest - until you get the Ion Laser and Forked Lasers, he's not S-tier. He can work amazingly with the Robot, but by himself, Thunder Pharaoh is just okay. I have used him quite a bit, and he can be good if he gets a lot of upgrades, but otherwise, he is just very squishy.
Swordmaster can be S-tier, but to me, Demon Spawn is a lot more reliable. He has good AoE and ST damage, but he will also need a lot of upgrades to shine. He has a CS with Night Baron, which is good, but I feel like if you want AoE, there are better options.
Ice Mage can be top-tier if you upgrade her enough. She spawns a round area that continuously deals AoE damage to the enemies that step inside it. She can be good, but her pair for the CS, Ice Witch, is a lot better in terms of AoE since Ice Mage only affects a specific part of the arena, whereas Ice Witch's skill affects the entirety of it.
3
B tier (bad heroes)
- Elf Ranger
- Novice Priest
- Frost Archer
- Fire Apprentice
- Unyielding Lancer
- Frankenstein
- Rogue Fire Mage
- Ice Wolf Pup
The bottom of our Wittle Defender tier list is reserved for the Epics and Commons. These heroes are only useful until you get some Legendary or Mythics. The good thing about them is that they are upgradable, since the feature you upgrade is not the individual hero level, but the overall team slot level. So, you can safely upgrade them and then swap them out with better heroes.
The Epic and Common heroes cannot be starred up, which means they are, by default, a lot (A LOT) weaker than the others. So, just use them for as long as needed, then get rid of them from your team.
In case you love similar games, dive into ourDark War Survival tier list or thisEtheria Restart tier list too!