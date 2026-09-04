Wreckfest best cars tier list
A huge selection of vehicles to pick from will confuse even the biggest enthusiasts, and we have decided to compare them all and pick the best cars in Wreckfest.
Updated on September 4th, 2026
Even though it might sound strange, car-based video games often have tier lists, and Wreckfest is no exception. There are over 50 cars, and it might be challenging to choose the best one, even if you are an experienced player. Moreover, the developers care about, as they regularly fix and upgrade various vehicles. So, we have created a Wreckfest best car tier list to help you pick. It's also regularly updated, so do check back to see if any balance changes affect your favourites.
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Now, click on the big blue button to open the list, and feel free to recheck it in a few weeks as the ranks of certain vehicles can shuffle!
1
Tier S
At the top of our Wreckfest tier list, we have the best cars. They are perfectly suitable not only for experienced players but also for beginners. These vehicles are fast, have plenty of health points, and have perfect handling. The only disadvantage is that developers regularly fix vehicles from Tier S. Therefore, this tier changes frequently. Nowadays, it includes vehicles mentioned in the list below:
- Raiden RS
- Killerbee S
- Roadcutter
- Boomer RS
- Sunrise Super
Raiden RSThe Raiden RS was released in 2020. For the past years, this car has been one of the best in Wreckfest. It is the absolute leader of PvP racing in every category. The Raiden RS has the best grip and handling. Moreover, it is an extremely fast car. So, you can easily win most of the races with it, even if you are a beginner.
RoadcutterOne of the main features of the Roadcutter is its explosive speed. With the Roadcutter, you can dominate your opponents even from the starting line. Another big perk is its manoeuvrability. It won’t slow down even on the sharpest corners, making it perfectly suitable for beginners.
2
Tier A
Just like Tier S, Tier A contains fast cars, allowing you to win races easily. Moreover, most vehicles from Tier A were in Tier S in the past. If you are an ordinary player, Tier A automobiles are a great option. They guarantee you a comfortable in-game experience.
- Super Venom
- Roadslayer
- Venom
- Speedemon
Super VenomThe Super Venom is the fastest car in the game. The only reason it is not the best is that its other stats are average. Also, the Super Venom has a shallow grip, and as such, even the slightest mistake can make you lose the race. So, if you are a beginner or love cars with reasonable control, there are better choices than the Super Venom.
RoadSlayerThe RoadSlayer is one of the most popular cars in the game. It is a versatile vehicle that can be used in any category, making it perfect for beginners. The main feature of RoadSlayer is that it doesn't have weak points. Moreover, you can use tuning and adapt it to your preferred playstyle. The only reason the RoadSlayer is not in Tier S is its accessibility. You'll need to spend a lot of credits to obtain it.
3
Tier B
The main advantage of Tier B cars is that they are easily obtainable. Even if you are a beginner, you can quickly get a Tier B vehicle after a few days of playing Wreckfest. But you should remember that Tier B cars are unsuitable if you want to aim for the best results. So, it's best to replace them in the later stages.
- Speedbird
- Rammer
- Bulldog
- Killerbee
- Hammerhead
- Hammerhead RS
- Stellar
- Rocket RX
- Bugzilla
- Hunter Panther
- Dragslayer
Hammerhead RSEven though the Hammerhead RS is a family-sized wagon, it is an absolute monster for its size. And the combination of such high speed and control capabilities makes it one of the most frequently used cars in PvP. However, remember that you will have to be very careful during PvP races when using the Hammerhead RS.
RammerThe Rammer is quite interesting. Even though it doesn't boast a high speed or perfect control like other cars in this Wreckfest tier list, it is perfectly suitable for fighting other vehicles. With the right combination, the Rammer can destroy an entire car in one hit! Of course, the problem with it is the acceleration. It is nearly impossible to reach top speed with this one, even if you are a veteran. So, be ready to spend a lot of time with it before you can use the Rammer like a pro.
4
Tier C
Tier C includes cars that are perfectly suitable for early stages. But if you want to continue playing the game in the later stages, vehicles from Tier C are not the best choice. They are much less potent than those in Tier S, A, and B, and you won't enjoy the game using Tier C cars against more powerful opponents.
- Starbeast
- Boomer
- Lawn Mower
- Bandit
- Bandit Ripper V8
- Bandit Ripper R2
- Warwagon
- Dominator
- Killerpig
- Panther RS
- Rebelrat
- Razor
- Firefly
- Stock Car
- Supervan
- Tristar
- Roadslayer GT
- Sweeper
- Hornet
- Gremlin
- El Matador
- Harvester
- Harvesteri
- Buggy
- Starbeast SS
- Raven
- Bullet
- Pocket Rocket
- Step Van
- Rammer RS
- Blade
- Gatecrasher
TristarThe Tristar is the best car in Tier C. Even though it looks like an ordinary car, it has pretty good speed and acceleration. But these characteristics equal nothing if you look at Tristar's strength. This car has meagre health points, and most players know about it.
El MatadorEl Matador is one of the most underestimated Wreckfest vehicles. Most people consider it Tier D, but it boasts fast acceleration and good handling, making it perfectly suitable for beginners. The only con is that El Matador is a hefty vehicle.
Stock CarThe Stock Car has high speed, good acceleration, and comfortable handling. Most people don't understand why it is ranked so low on our tier list, but the main reason is that the Stock Car breaks down from the slightest impact. So, the only option to win a race when driving a Stock Car is to get ahead from the start.
5
Tier D
As you've probably guessed, the worst cars in the Wreckfest tier list are listed in Tier D. Even if you are a beginner, replace them as soon as possible. Keep in mind, though, that you should not undervalue these vehicles either, as the developers regularly fix them. So, there is a high chance that the ones in Tier D might appear in Tier C or Tier B one day.
- Gorbie
- Cardinal
- Outlaw
- Wildking
- Vandal
- Rocket
- School Bus
- Doom Rig
- Grand Duke
- Limo
- Nexus RX
- Hotshot
- Bumper Car
- Wingman
- Big Rig
- Speedbird GT
- Hellvester
- Hearse
- Double Decker
- Battle Bus
- Trophy Runner
- Speedie
- Motorhome
- Wardigger
- Little Thrasher
- Muddigger
- Trooper
- Honey Pot
- Sandstorm
- Eagle R
- Hotbomb
- Sofa Car
RocketThe Rocket is the first car you will unlock, and the best car in Tier D nowadays. it doesn't have great speed, strength, or handling. However, you can use tuning to customise it, making it suitable for any game mode. The Rocket allows you to learn various tuning strategies and enjoy different modes, making it the best car for beginners in Wreckfest.
And there you have it! To recap, the best cars in Wreckfest are located in the tiers S and A. And since you're clearly a car enthusiast, you might want to check out the best racing games for Android and the best racing games for iPhone and iPad!