Wreckfest best cars tier list

The main advantage of Tier B cars is that they are easily obtainable. Even if you are a beginner, you can quickly get a Tier B vehicle after a few days of playing Wreckfest. But you should remember that Tier B cars are unsuitable if you want to aim for the best results. So, it's best to replace them in the later stages.

Speedbird

Rammer

Bulldog

Killerbee

Hammerhead

Hammerhead RS

Stellar

Rocket RX

Bugzilla

Hunter Panther

Dragslayer

Hammerhead RS

Rammer

Even though the Hammerhead RS is a family-sized wagon, it is an absolute monster for its size. And the combination of such high speed and control capabilities makes it one of the most frequently used cars in PvP. However, remember that you will have to be very careful during PvP races when using the Hammerhead RS.The Rammer is quite interesting. Even though it doesn't boast a high speed or perfect control like other cars in this Wreckfest tier list, it is perfectly suitable for fighting other vehicles. With the right combination, the Rammer can destroy an entire car in one hit! Of course, the problem with it is the acceleration. It is nearly impossible to reach top speed with this one, even if you are a veteran. So, be ready to spend a lot of time with it before you can use the Rammer like a pro.