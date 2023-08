Wreckfest best cars tier list

As evident, the worst cars in the Wreckfest tier list are listed in Tier D. Even if you are a beginner, replace them as soon as possible. Keep in mind, though, that you should not undervalue these vehicles either, as the developers regularly fix them. So, there is a high chance that Tier D cars might appear in Tier C or Tier B. Below, you can see the list containing all Tier D cars nowadays.

Gorbie

Cardinal

Outlaw

Wildking

Vandal

Rocket

School Bus

Doom Rig

Grand Duke

Limo

Nexus RX

Hotshot

Bumper Car

Wingman

Big Rig

Speedbird GT

Hellvester

Hearse

Double Decker

Battle Bus

Trophy Runner

Speedie

Motorhome

Wardigger

Little Thrasher

Muddigger

Trooper

Honey Pot

Sandstorm

Eagle R

Hotbomb

Sofa Car

Rocket is the first car you will unlock in Wreckfest, and it is the best car in Tier D nowadays. Rocket can't boast perfect speed, strength, or handling. However, you can use tunning to customise this car, making it suitable for any game mode. Rocket allows you to learn various tunning strategies and enjoy different game modes, making it the best vehicle for beginners in Wreckfest.

In conclusion, there are 5 tiers in Wreckfest: S, A, B, C, D. Cars from tiers S and A are the most powerful cars in Wreckfest. They are perfect not only for experienced players but also for beginners. Tier B includes average cars. Tiers C and D have cars suitable only at the game's beginning stages. So, it would be best to replace them as soon as possible.