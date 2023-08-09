Wreckfest best cars tier list

The main advantage of Tier B cars is that they are easily achievable. Even if you are a beginner, you can quickly get a Tier B vehicle after a few days of playing Wreckfest. But you should remember that Tier B cars are unsuitable if you want to aim for the best results. So, it would be best to replace them in the game’s later stages.

Even though Hammerhead RS is a family-sized wagon, it is an absolute monster for its size. And the combination of such high speed and control capabilities makes Hammerhead RS one of the most frequently used cars in PvP. However, remember that you will have to be very careful during PvP races when driving the Hammerhead RS.Rammer is a unique car in Wreckfest. Even though it can't boast a high speed or perfect control like other cars in the Wreckfest tier list, it is perfectly suitable for fighting other vehicles. With the right combination, Rammer can destroy an entire car in one hit! Of course, the problem with Rammer is its acceleration. It is nearly impossible to reach the top speed with this one, even if you are a Wreckfest professional. So, be ready to spend a lot of time before you can learn how to use Rammer like a pro.