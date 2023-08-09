Wreckfest best cars tier list
Even though it might sound strange, car video games often have tier lists, and Wreckfest is no exception. There are over 50 cars in this video game, and it might be challenging to opt for the best one, even if you are an experienced player. Moreover, the developers care about in-game balance, as they regularly fix and upgrade various automobiles. We have created a Wreckfest tier list of the best cars that you can pick, and we are keeping it regularly updated.
Tier S
At the top of the Wreckfest tier list, we have the best cars. They are perfectly suitable not only for experienced players but also for beginners. These vehicles are fast, have plenty of health points, and have perfect handling. The only disadvantage is that developers regularly fix vehicles from Tier S. Therefore, this Tier changes actively. Nowadays, it includes cars mentioned in the list below:
- Raiden RS
- Killerbee S
- Roadcutter
- Boomer RS
- Sunrise Super
Raiden RSRaiden RS was released in 2020. For the past years, this car has been one of the best in Wreckfest. It is the absolute leader of PvP racing in every category. Raiden RS has the best grip and handling in the game. Moreover, it is an extremely fast car. So, you can easily win most of the races with it even if you are a beginner.
RoadcutterOne of the main features of Roadcutter is explosive speed. With Roadcutter, you can dominate your opponents even from the starting line. Another big perk is its manoeuvrability. It won’t slow down even on the sharpest corners, making it perfectly suitable for beginners.
Tier A
Just like Tier S, Tier A contains fast cars allowing you to win races easily. Moreover, most cars from Tier A were in Tier S in the past. If you are an ordinary player, Tier A cars are the best option. They guarantee you a comfortable in-game experience.
- Super Venom
- Roadslayer
- Venom
- Speedemon
Super VenomSuper Venom is the fastest car in Wreckfest. The only reason this car is not the best is that the other stats of this car are average. Also, Super Venom has a shallow grip, and as such, even the slightest mistake can make you lose the race. So, if you are a beginner or love cars with reasonable control, there are better choices than Super Venom.
RoadSlayerRoadSlayer is one of the most popular cars in Wreckfest. It is a versatile vehicle that can be used in any category, making it perfect for beginners. The main feature of RoadSlayer is that this vehicle does not have weak points. Moreover, you can use tunning and adapt it to your gameplay. The only reason why RoadSlayer is not in Tier S is its accessibility. You'll need to spend a lot of credits to obtain this car.
Tier B
The main advantage of Tier B cars is that they are easily achievable. Even if you are a beginner, you can quickly get a Tier B vehicle after a few days of playing Wreckfest. But you should remember that Tier B cars are unsuitable if you want to aim for the best results. So, it would be best to replace them in the game’s later stages.
- Speedbird
- Rammer
- Bulldog
- Killerbee
- Hammerhead
- Hammerhead RS
- Stellar
- Rocket RX
- Bugzilla
- Hunter Panther
- Dragslayer
Hammerhead RSEven though Hammerhead RS is a family-sized wagon, it is an absolute monster for its size. And the combination of such high speed and control capabilities makes Hammerhead RS one of the most frequently used cars in PvP. However, remember that you will have to be very careful during PvP races when driving the Hammerhead RS.
RammerRammer is a unique car in Wreckfest. Even though it can't boast a high speed or perfect control like other cars in the Wreckfest tier list, it is perfectly suitable for fighting other vehicles. With the right combination, Rammer can destroy an entire car in one hit! Of course, the problem with Rammer is its acceleration. It is nearly impossible to reach the top speed with this one, even if you are a Wreckfest professional. So, be ready to spend a lot of time before you can learn how to use Rammer like a pro.
Tier C
Tier C includes cars that are perfectly suitable for early game stages. But if you want to continue playing the game in the later stages, vehicles from Tier C are not the best choice. They are much less potent than those in Tier S, A, and B, and you won't enjoy the game using Tier C cars against more powerful opponents.
- Starbeast
- Boomer
- Lawn Mower
- Bandit
- Bandit Ripper V8
- Bandit Ripper R2
- Warwagon
- Dominator
- Killerpig
- Panther RS
- Rebelrat
- Razor
- Firefly
- Stock Car
- Supervan
- Tristar
- Roadslayer GT
- Sweeper
- Hornet
- Gremlin
- El Matador
- Harvester
- Harvesteri
- Buggy
- Starbeast SS
- Raven
- Bullet
- Pocket Rocket
- Step Van
- Rammer RS
- Blade
- Gatecrasher
TristarTristar is the best car in Tier C. Even though it looks like an ordinary car, Tristar has pretty good speed and acceleration. But these characteristics equal 0 if you look at Tristar's strength. This car has meagre health points, and most players know about it.
El MatadorEl Matador is one of the most underestimated cars in Wreckfest. Most people consider it Tier D, but El Matador can boast fast acceleration and good handling, making it perfectly suitable for beginners. The only con is that El Matador weighs like a heavy tank.
Stock CarStock Car has a high speed, good acceleration, and comfortable handling. Most people don't understand why it is ranking so low in the tier list, but the main reason is that Stock Car breaks down even under the slightest impact. So, the only option to win a race when driving Stock Car is to get ahead from the start.
Tier D
As evident, the worst cars in the Wreckfest tier list are listed in Tier D. Even if you are a beginner, replace them as soon as possible. Keep in mind, though, that you should not undervalue these vehicles either, as the developers regularly fix them. So, there is a high chance that Tier D cars might appear in Tier C or Tier B. Below, you can see the list containing all Tier D cars nowadays.
- Gorbie
- Cardinal
- Outlaw
- Wildking
- Vandal
- Rocket
- School Bus
- Doom Rig
- Grand Duke
- Limo
- Nexus RX
- Hotshot
- Bumper Car
- Wingman
- Big Rig
- Speedbird GT
- Hellvester
- Hearse
- Double Decker
- Battle Bus
- Trophy Runner
- Speedie
- Motorhome
- Wardigger
- Little Thrasher
- Muddigger
- Trooper
- Honey Pot
- Sandstorm
- Eagle R
- Hotbomb
- Sofa Car
RocketRocket is the first car you will unlock in Wreckfest, and it is the best car in Tier D nowadays. Rocket can't boast perfect speed, strength, or handling. However, you can use tunning to customise this car, making it suitable for any game mode. Rocket allows you to learn various tunning strategies and enjoy different game modes, making it the best vehicle for beginners in Wreckfest.
In conclusion, there are 5 tiers in Wreckfest: S, A, B, C, D. Cars from tiers S and A are the most powerful cars in Wreckfest. They are perfect not only for experienced players but also for beginners. Tier B includes average cars. Tiers C and D have cars suitable only at the game’s beginning stages. So, it would be best to replace them as soon as possible. And while you're still here, make sure to check our list of best racing games for Android and the best racing games for iPhone and iPad!