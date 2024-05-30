Waven tier list - One list to rule them all

Version: 0.17.0

Waven is a blend of adventure and turn-based RPG. As in every traditional RPG, you can equip various items of different rarities to your character and upgrade them. But here's the twist. When it comes to your skills, there's a deckbuilding mechanic in place that allows you to further customize your character and come up with your own unique playstyle and strategy.

Waven features a plethora of classes and characters. You can find our complete Waven tier list right here, as we rank every available character in the game. The best ones are placed on the top of our list (SS-Tier), while the worst ones go to the bottom (D-Tier). Read below to find out everything that you need to know about the current metagame!